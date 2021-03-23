District 15-5ALONGVIEW 10, MT. PLEASANT 0: Landyn Grant tossed his second no-hitter of the season, striking out nine and walking four, and Justin Beltran led the way offensively for the Lobos with two hits and three RBI as Longview rolled past Mount Pleasant, 10-0.
Grant threw 58 of his 93 pitches for strikes in a six-inning gem.
Connor Cox and Dakalon Taylor both doubled for the Lobos. Co had two hits and two RBI, Gabe Flores two hits and an RBI and Taylor and Alton Gatson an RBI apiece.
HALLSVILLE 7, T. HIGH 4: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats used a five-run fourth to built a 6-0 lead and held on for a 7-4 win over Texas High.
Matt Houston and Kurt Wyman tripled and Noah Jumper and Brayden Walker doubled for the Bobcats. Houston had three hits and two RBI, Walker two RBI, Jumper two hit and an RBI and Trenton Smith and Conner Stewart and RBI apiece.
Jeb Drewery struck out 10, walked two and gave up four earnes runs in seven innings of work for Hallsville.
S. SPRINGS 5, MARSHALL 4: SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Sulphur Springs Wildcats scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a 5-4 win over Marshall.
Brayden Robbins doubled and drove in two runs and Jim Weaver added two RBI in the loss for Marshall.
Dante Enriquez struck out four, walked three and gave up four earned runs in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss for the Mavericks.
District 16-4AKILGORE 10, S. HILL 8: Dalton McElyea and Chris Ervin combined for five hits and six RBI, leading the Kilgore Bulldogs to a 10-8 win over the Spring Hill Panthers.
McElyea tripled twice, singled and drove in three runs, and Ervin added a triple, single and three RBI for the Bulldogs. Jake Thompson added a single and two RBI. Cade Pippen had three hits and an RBI, and Hunter Pipak drove in a run.
Pippen struck out seven, walked five and gave up three earned runs in four innings for the win. Heath Lafleur fanned two with one walk in three innings.
Spring Hill was led at the plate by Colin Martin, who homered, singled and drove in a run. Marshall Lipsey, Blake Barlow, Brennan Ferguson and Jordan Hodges all doubled for the Panthers. Barlow had two hits and two RBI, and Ferguson and Jax Stovall drove in two runs apiece.
Easton Ballard took the loss, striking out five with two walks and four earned runs allowed in 3.2 innings.
HENDERSON 16, CUMBERLAND 2: TYLER — Henderson collected 10 hits, got a strong performance on the mound by Cole Bradley and used eight Cumberland Academy errors to roll to a 16-2 win.
Bradley struck out five, walked two and gave up one earned run in five innings for the win.
At the dish, Grant Martin had three hits and two RBI for the Lions. Christain Brown added two hits and an RBI, and Dashawn Jackson collected two hits. Jacob Medford and J.T. Howard had two RBI apiece, and Antonio Santos and Quentin Moon drove in runs.
District 15-4AGILMER 1, PITTSBURG 0: GILMER — Tyler Watkins struck out seven, walked two and limited Pittsburg to six hits in a complete game shutout as Gilmer notched a 1-0 win over the Pirates.
Watkins doubled and scored the lone run for Gilmer. Aaron Stanley had two hits and drove in the lone Buckeye run.
District 13-3AHARMONY 16, WINONA 0: WINONA — Tucker Tittle tossed a no-hitter at Winona, striking out 12, issuing just one walk and throwing 55 of his 76 pitches for strikes in a five-inning outing as Harmony rolled to a 16-0 win.
Boston Seahorn had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored from the top of the order for the Eagles. Kyle Henry had two hits and two RBI, Tucker Tittle two hits, Cooper Wadding an RBI and Tanner Tittle two RBI. Logan Baker chipped in with a double.
District 15-3ASABINE 16, DAINGERFIELD 4: LIBERTY CITY — Jace Burns homered, doubled twice, singled, drove in six runs and scored twice for Sabine as the Cardinals rolled to a 16-4 win over Daingerfield.
Burns also recorded the pitching win for the Cardinals. He struck out nine, walked two and gave up four earned runs in 3.2 innings.
Payton McBride tripled and drove in a run for Sabine. Matt Huey doubled twice and drove in two runs. Caden Loveless chipped in with two RBI, and Alex Galyean, Kile Stripland, Carter Patterson and Holton Pepper drove in runs.
Jayden Wallace had three hits and an RBI in the loss for Daingerfield. Brady Chambliss also drove in a run.
N. DIANA 5, GLADEWATER 1: DIANA — Peyton Brewer and John Lutrell combined to hold Gladewater to a run on four hits as New Diana notched a 5-1 win over the Bears.
Brewer worked five innings, striking out six and walking four. Lutrell fanned two and walked one in two innings.
Elliot Foreman doubled for the Eagles. Ethan Atkisson, Brewer and Hayden Thomas all drove in runs.
District 16-3AHARLETON 7, E. FIELDS 3: HARLETON — Braden Hopkins tripled and drove in a run, Taber Childs had three hits — including a double — and drove in one and Harleton notched a 7-3 win over Elysian Fields.
Blake Weaver also doubled for Harleton, driving in two runs. Corbin Sanders had two hits and an RBI, and Nolan Wisdom had a hit and two RBI.
Childs struck out four and walked three for the pitching win.
Ryan Wilkerson homered and drove in two runs in the loss for Elysian Fields. Noah Grubbs had a double, and Blake Merritt collected two hits. Wilkerson struck out eight and walked three in four innings. Jase Greenslate took the loss, working two frames.
TATUM 10, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — Anthony Kirkpatrick tripled, doubled twice and drove in two runs to pace the offense, and the Tatum Eagles blanked Jefferson, 10-0.
Mason whiddon had a hit and two RBI for Tatum, and Truitt Anthony, Landen Tovar and Cayden Benson all drove in runs. Reese Milam struck out four, walked one and allowed just one hit in five innings for the win.
District 19-2AHAWKINS 4, BECKVILLE 3: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Hawks walked off with a 4-3 win over Beckville on Tuesday.
Zach Conde struck out nine, walked one and gave up one earned run in seven innings for the Hawks.
Daxton Etheredge had two hits and Tyler Bryan and Lance White drove in runs in the loss for Beckville. Bryan struck out 11 with no walks or runs allowed in 5.1 innings. Colby Davidson took the loss for the Bearcats.
District 17-2AL-KILDARE 5, MCLEOD 1: MCLEOD — Mason Johnson was dominant on the hill, striking out eight, walking one and giving up one earned run on one hit in seven innings as Linden-Kildare notched a 5-1 win over McLeod.
Colton Anderson had three hits, and Johnson and Carter Foreman drove in runs for the Tigers. Colt Neville chipped in with a double.
District 23-2AGARY 6, MARTINSVILLE 5: GARY — The Gary Bobcats built a 6-0 lead and held on for a 6-5 win over Martinsville on Tuesday.
Delton Lamborn tripled and drove in a run, and Darin Livingston added a double, single and RBI for Gary. Jayden Cockerham doubled, and Landon Woodfin chipped in with a single and RBI. Cody Baugher also drove in a run for the Bobcats.
Woodfin struck out four with no walks in 6.2 innings for the pitching win.
Non-DistrictP. PEWITT 4, U. GROVE 2: OMAHA — Paul Pewitt held the Lions to a couple of hits and lone runs in the sixth and seventh frames in a 4-2 win.
Cannon Cowan and Tyler Barkley had the lone Union Grove hits. Cannon Cowan struck out two, walked three and gave up three earned runs in 3.2 innings. Hunter Cannon fanned three with no walks in 2.1 innings.