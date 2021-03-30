District 15-5AHALLSVILLE 10, P. TREE 0: HALLSVILLE — Tyler Lee tripled, doubled twice, singled and drove in four runs, and Hallsville used a pair of big innings to blank Pine Tree, 10-0.
Brayden Walker added a double for Hallsville, which scored four in the second and five in the fourth. Brayden Hodges, Logan Jones, Tanner Benson, Kurt Wyman, Matt Houston and Walker all drove in runs. Jeb Drewery struck out four with no walks in six innings.
Connor Carrell and Dakylan Johnson doubled in the loss for Pine Tree. Case Buchanan and Cruz Cox added singles. Max Gidden shouldered the pitching loss, striking out four, walking two and giving up three earned runs in three innings.
District 16-4ABULLARD 3, S. HILL 0: Hagen Smith struck out 13 and tossed a no-hitter as Bullard blanked Spring Hill, 3-0.
Smith walked three, and Gage Wakefield, Bryce Jewell and Conner Carson drove in runs for Bullard.
KILGORE 12, C. HILL 0: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Thomas Hattaway went deep for Kilgore, and Chase Lewis worked a one-hitter to earn the mount victory as Kilgore blanked Chapel Hill, 12-0.
Hattaway had two hits for Kilgore. Donovan Adkins tripled and drove in a run. Chris Ervin doubled twice and drove in a couple, and Hunter Pipak and Cade Pippen both doubled. Jake Thompson had two hits and an RBI, Dalton McElyea two RBI, Pipak two hits and Lewis an RBI.
District 15-4AL-EYLAU 3, GILMER 0: GILMER — Gage Bellatti struck out 16, walked one and limited Gilmer to three hits, and Liberty-Eylau scored three in the top of the eighth to earn a 3-0 win over the Buckeyes.
Hunter Wynne, Aaron Stanley and Cutter Montgomery had the hits for Gilmer. Stanley’s hit was a triple. Tyler Watkins struck out five and walked four in 7.2 innings.
District 15-3AW. OAK 14, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER — Gavyn Jones homered and drove in two runs, Gavin Bzdil and Tyler Puckett added two RBI apiece and the White Oak Roughnecks notched a 14-1 win over Gladewater.
Puckett and Graham Young both doubled for White Oak. Young had two hits on the night. Cayson Siegley struck out six, walked one and did not allow an earned run on two hits in six innings.
Nathan Keller doubled and Zach Polanco drove in a run in the loss for Gladewater.
N. DIANA 4, DAINGERFIELD 2: DAINGERFIELD — John Lutrell struck out seven with no walks, giving up one earned run in four innings to earn the win as the New Diana Eagles rallied for a 4-2 win over Daingerfield.
Jacob Newland and Lutrell both doubled for the Eagles, who trailed 2-1 before scoring three times in the top of the sixth. Zachary Malone and Cohle Sherman had two hits apiece, with Sherman, Newland, Lutrell and Elliot Foreman driving in runs.
District 16-3AE. FIELDS 19, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — Elysian Fields erupted for 12 runs in the first inning on the way to a 19-0 win over Waskom.
Ryan Wilkerson struck out three with no walks and one hit allowed in three innings for the win.
At the dish, Jase Greenslate had two hits and five RBI, and J.D. Ballard doubled and drove in four runs. Noah Grubbs chipped in with a double and two RBI. Logan Presley added two RBI, and Campbell White, Austin O’Brien, Wilkerson and David Hutson all drove in runs.
Cole Watson had the lone hit for Waskom.
District 19-2ABECKVILLE 23, OVERTON 0: OVERTON — Colby Davidson homered twice, doubled twice, drove in 10 runs and scored four times as Beckville rolled past Overton, 23-0.
Brady Davis added a home run, single and two RBI for the Bearcats. Tyler Bryan doubled, single and drove in two. Quinton Roberts doubled, singled and added an RBI. Karter Jones and Daxton Etheredge had two hits apiece, with Etheredge driving in four runs, and Ryan Harris, Jones, Jayden Wimberley and Roberts all drove in runs.
Davidson also earned the pitching win, striking out five with one walk and no hits or runs allowed in two innings. Davis and Roberts both struck out three.
HAWKINS 19, CARLISLE 1: HAWKINS — Braden Adams and Zach Conde combined to drive in seven runs, Paeton Smith and Bryce Burns combined for 11 strikeouts on the hill and Hawkins rolled to a 19-1 win over Carlisle.
Adams and Conde both doubled, with Conde driving in three and Adams adding a single and finishing with four RBI. Jeramy Torres had two hits and two RBI, Julian Frazier two RBI and Smith and Dristun Pruitt an RBI apiece.
Smith struck out six and waked two in three innings, and Burns fanned five with no walks in two frames.
U. GROVE 23, U. HILL 1: BETTIE — Union Grove piled on eight runs in the top of the first and added eight more in the fifth, rolling to a 23-1 win over Union Hill.
Cannon Cowan earned the pitching win, striking out four and walking three while giving up one earned run in three innings. Hunter Cannon fanned three with no walks in two frames.
Tyler Barkley, Cannon, Cowan, Connor Ellis and Aubrey Woodard all doubled for the Lions. Matthew Bower, Cannon Cowan, Colton Cowan and Woodard all had two hits, and Woodard drove in four runs. Trevor Moore added three RBI. Cannon Cowan, Cannon and Cole Barkley drove in two runs apiece, and Colton Cowan, Ellis, Josh Kessler and Bower all drove in runs.
Logan Dunn and Daniel Roberts had the lone hits for Union Hill, with Roberts driving in a run.
District 23-2AGARY 20, MT. ENTERPRISE 0: MOUNT ENTERPRISE — Gary used 10 hits, four Mount Enterprise errors and solid pitching from Landon Woodfin and Lane O’Neal to earn a 20-0 win.
Woodfin struck out three and walked one, giving up one it in two innings. O’Neal fanned two with no walks or hits allowed in one inning.
Delton Lamborn, Darin Livingston and O’Neal all doubled for the Bobcats. Livingston and Lamborn had two his and two RBI apiece. Dakota Beckham drove in three runs. O’Neal, Woodfin, Mason Smith and Cody Baugher all drove in one run, and Jayden Cockerham and Payton Chamness added two RBI apiece.
PrivateCHCS 10, FIRST BAPTIST 0: Luke Land tossed a no-hitter, striking out 17 to lead the Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels to a 10-0 win over Dallas First Baptist.
It was the first district game for the Sentinels.
Non-DistrictWINNSBORO 7, G. SALINE 2: WINNBORO — The Winnsboro Raiders spotted Grand Saline a couple of runs early, but rallied for a 7-2 win — scoring three in the second and adding four in the sixth.
Carson Fisher doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for Grand Saline. Bryce Holland had two hits and an RBI, and ace Mercer added two hits. Jase Melton fanned six and walked one, giving up three earned runs in six innings to take the loss.