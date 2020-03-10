DISTRICT 16-4A
■ SPRING HILL 13, GILMER 1: GILMER — Caden Noah did damage on the mound and at the plate, and the Spring Hill Panthers opened district play with a 13-1 win over Gilmer.
Noah struck out 13, walked four and did not allow an earned run on one hit through five innings. At the dish, he doubled twice, singled and drove in four runs.
Marshall Lipsey added a triple, single and two RBI for the Panthers. Jonas Roberts doubled and drove in a run. Jordan Hodges added a single an RBI, Ethan Tidwell a single and two RBI and Colin Martin an RBI.
Cutter Montgomery had the lone hit for Gilmer.
■ KILGORE 24, CUMBERLAND 0: TYLER — Four Bulldogs combined on a five-inning no-hitter, Kaden Thrower drove in four runs to pace the offense and Kilgore opened district play with a 24-0 win over Cumberland Academy.
Brayden Johnson got the start and win for Kilgore, striking out five and walking one in two innings. Chase Lewis, Thomas Hattaway and Jake Thompson all worked an inning, with Lewis and Hattaway striking out a couple and Thompson fanning one.
At the dish, Donovan Adkins tripled, singled, drove in a run and scored four times from the top of the order. Hunter Pipak douibled, singled and drove in a run. Johnson had two hits and three RBI, Spencer Thompson two hits and two RBI, Kyle Wheeler three hits and an RBI, Chris Ervin three RBI, Chase Lewis two RBI and Sam Witt and Chase Hampton an RBI apiece.
■ HENDERSON 6, BULLARD 5: HENDERSON — Henderson scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to top the Bullard Panthers 6-5 on Tuesday.
Bullard rallied to tie the game 5-5 with two runs in the top of the seventh on two-out, two-run double by Connor Carson that scored Ryley Sharp and Grant Walters.
Walters hit a triple for the Panthers with Zakary Zahirniak adding two singles. Other Bullard players with hits were Walters and Brandon Taylor.
Mason Kelley and Brandon Taylor had an RBI each for the Panthers. Walters scored two runs with one run each by Sharp, Carson and Gabe Wakefield.
Collin Everitt led the Lions with three hits (2 singles, double) with Brady Odom (double, single) and Caleb Medford adding two hits each. Cade Spivey added a single. Everitt had two RBIs with one each from Odom and Cole Bradley.
Alex Bisnette scored the winning run as well as two others. Medford scored two runs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ NEW DIANA 5, TATUM 1: TATUM — Cade Medlin struck out 13, walked one and scattered three hits, Austin Green drove in a pair of runs with a hit from the leadoff spot and New Diana notched a 5-1 win over Tatum.
Mason Muller and Isaiah Martinez had two hits and an RBI apiece for New Diana, which scored twice in the fourth and added three more in the sixth.
Anthony Kirkpatrick had two doubles and Klein Bradbury doubled in the loss for Tatum. Reese Milam fanned five, walked two and allowed one earned run on six hits in 5.2 innings.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 11, JEFFERSON 4: JEFFERSON — Jonathan Ramsey and Jackson Illingworth combined to strike out 16 Bulldogs, and Noah Grubbs, Ryan Wilkerson and Kevin Lansing all drove in two runs for Elysian Fields in an 11-4 win.
Ramsey fanned eight ande walked four in three innings, and Illingworth had eight strikeouts with no walks in four frames.
Wilkerson and Logan Presley both doubled, and Kyle Storey drove in a run.
For Jefferson in the loss, Baylor Varnell doubled and singled, driving in a run.
■ ORE CITY 11, WASKOM 1: WASKOM — Ty Freeman homered and drove in two runs, Trevor Harris singled and plated three runs for the Rebels and Ore City notched an 11-1 win over Waskom.
Ernesto DeSantiago doubled for the Rebels. Micah Pugh had two hits and an RBI, Lane Burks a hit and an RBI and Aaron Nigreville three hits and an RBI.
Burks struck out seven and walked five in five innings. Pugh fanned two and walked two in two frames.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WHITE OAK 13, WINONA 3: WHITE OAK — Micah Gibson struck out 12 and gave up one hit in six innings, Landon Anderson collected three hits and three RBI and the White Oak Roughnecks rolled past Winona, 13-1.
Dylan Carrell and Max Tramel both doubled for White Oak. Cayson Siegley had two hits, Josh Covington two RBI and Jacob Langhlin, Carrell, Gavin Bzdil and Gibson an RBI apiece.
Jesse Jones homered and drove in two runs in the loss for Winona.
■ HARMONY 5, SABINE 4: LIBERTY CITY — A five-run fifth proved to be the difference for Harmony as the Eagles held on for a 5-4 win over Sabine.
Gage Goddard struck out 14, walked two and gave up one earned run in 6.2 innings to earn the pitching win. Evan Patterson finished on the hill for the Eagles with a strikeout after Sabine scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Logan Baker, Goddard and Patterson all doubled for Harmony. Patterson finished with three hits, Hunter Eitel two hits and an RBI and Cooper Wadding two hits.
Matt Huey fanned three and walked two in 4.2 innings, and Jace Burns struck out three with no walks in 2.1 frames for Sabine. Burns homered and drove in three runs. Alex Galyean doubled once and singled twice. Weston Pritchard had two hits, and Kord Laird singled and drove in a run.
■ WEST RUSK 11, GLADEWATER 5: GLADEWATER — Barry Decker doubled and drove in three runs, and six Raiders finished with RBI as West Rusk notched an 11-5 win over Gladewater.
Peyton Lyon, Andon Mata and Bryant Mason all had doubles. Lyon and Jimmie Harper had two hits an an RBI apiece, and Will Jackson, Mata and Clayton Keith drove in runs.
Harper struck out nine and walked three in 5.1 innings. Jackson fanned two and walked one in 1.2 frames.
Garrett Glenn and Robert Hodges both doubled in the loss for Gladewater. Hodges finished with two hits and three RBI.
from staff reports