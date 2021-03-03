U. GROVE 2, HAWKINS 1: UNION GROVE - In a rare double no-hitter, the Union Grove Lions pushed across two runs in the bottom of the second and held on for a 2-1 win over the Hawkins Hawks on Wednesday.
Matthew Bower and Hunter Cannon combined for a no-hitter for Union Grove. Bower struck out 11 and walked four in 6.1 innings, and Cannon fanned two in 2/3 of an inning.
Hawkins’ Zach Conde struck out nine, walked three and did not allow a hit in six innings of work.
Kenneth Johnson had an RBI groundout for the Lions, and Conde drove in a run for Hawkins with an RBI groundout in the top of the first.
SABINE 12, WINNSBORO 2: WINNSBORO — Payton McBride and Caden Richardson combined to drive in seven runs for Sabine as the Cardinals rolled to a 12-2 win over Winnsboro.
McBride had a hit and four RBI, Richardson two hits and three RBI and Kile Stripland and Carter Patterson two RBI apiece. Stripland recorded two hits, and Patterson had a double for Sabine, which scored four in the first. McBride worked three innings on the hill to earn the pitching win, striking out two, walking two and giving up one hit. Richardson fanned one in one inning, and Matt Huey struck out three in his one inning of work.
DAINGERFIELD 14, P. PEWITT 1: OMAHA — Dee Lewis homered and drove in two runs, Braxton Jimmerson and Lathan Sauceda drove in three runs apiece and the Daingerfield Tigers notched a 14-1 win over Paul Pewitt.
Jimmerson tripled, and Sauceda doubled once and singled twice for the Tigers. Austin Fomby added a double and an RBI, and Quinn Webb and Jayden Wallace drove in runs.
Lewis also pitched for Daingerfield, striking out nine, walking one and giving up two hits in four innings.