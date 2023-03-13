LONGVIEW: At the Jasper Tournament on Saturday, the Lobos fell to Bridge City (9-2) and Hardin-Jefferson (9-5).
Against Bridge City, Campbell Williams had two hits and scored both Lobo runs. Jose Arellano added a single and two RBI, and Ronald Woods had the other Lobo hit.
Brett Gordy took the pitching loss, striking out one, walking one and giving up four earned runs on eight hits in four innings. Trent Alston also pitched, striking out three, walking three and giving up one earned run on one hit in three innings.
Woods was 3-for-4 with an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored in the loss to Hardin-Jefferson. Leo Rodriguez added two hits and an RBI, and Taylor Tatum, Jordan Allen, Williams and Arellano had the other Lobo hits. Allen and Williams drove in runs.
Williams took the pitching loss, striking out four, walking one and giving up one earned run in two innings. Trent Keebaugh, Tatum and Alston also pitched for the Lobos.
Longview opens district play at Mike Carter Field on Tuesday against Tyler before returning home on Friday to take on Texas High in a 7 p.m. contest.
PINE TREE: The Pirates defeated Naaman Forest (7-5) and fell to Pleasant Grove (10-2) on Saturday.
Against Naaman Forest, Caden Donley tripled, singled twice and drove in two runs, Max Gidden doubled, singled twice and added an RBI and Collin Estes doubled, singled and drove in a couple of runs. M.J. Cates and Cale Skinner added RBI for the Pirates. Braden Fitzgerald struck out two and walked four in three innings.
Against PG, Cates, Estes and Skinner all doubled and Cates drove in a run. Brooks Brown fanned two and walked three in 4.1 innings.
SPRING HILL: The Panthers defeated Central Heights (3-2) and tied Van (1-1) on Saturday.
Jayson Jordan doubled and dove in a run and Emory Allen added an RBI for the Panthers against CH. Cayden Rhodes struck out five with one walk and one earned run allowed in 5.2 innings, and Landon Bartell fanned two with no walks, runs or hits allowed in 1.1 innings.
Trent Thompson and Wyatt McFadin both doubled and Thompson scored the lone Panther run in the tie with Van. Bartell struck out eight, walked two and gave up one earned run in eight innings. Austin Bonner worked a scoreless inning, giving up one hit.
HALLSVILLE: The Bobcats defeated Lindale (7-1) and Naaman Forest (9-3) on Saturday.
Against Lindale, Trentan Johnson tripled and drove in two runs and Blake Cox added a single and two RBI. Sawyer Dunagan also drove in a run. Connor White worked three innings on the hill for the pitching win, striking out five and walking one.
Ashton Garza tripled and drove in two, Laker McPherson doubled and added two RBI and Zane Holder had two hits and two RBI in the win over Naaman Forest. Johnson, Ethan Miller and Jake Seal all contributed RBI. Seal worked five strong innings on the hill for the win, striking out four with one walk.
MARSHALL: The Mavericks blanked Pittsburg (11-0) and fell to Winnsboro (3-2) on Saturday.
Jud Illingworth and Logan Shepard had three hits apiece, and Logan Presley tripled, doubled and drove in two runs against Pittsburg. Dallan Shaw added two hits, and Khoren Clayborn and Luke LaBouve doubled. Illingworth and Ayden Lewis had two RBI apiece, and Shaw and Caden Noblit drove in runs. Lane Riley struck out five and walked two in five innings.
Against Winnsboro, Shaw and Illingworth tripled and Presley doubled for the Mavericks. Presley and Clayborn drove in runs. Lewis worked four innings on the hill, striking out one, walking three and giving up one earned run.
On Friday, Marshall defeated Daingerfield (6-0) and Atlanta (9-1).
Clayborn had three hits, including a double, and Presley and Bryce Alexander added doubles for the Mavericks against Daingerfield. Eli Emery drove in two runs, and Shepard and Presley chipped in with RBI. Connor Davis struck out four and walked one in five innings pitched.
Shaw and LaBouve had two hits apiece, Presley doubled and drove in two runs and Shaw, Illingworth, Noblit and Clayborn added RBI in the win over Atlanta. Alexander struck out three with no walks in four innings for the pitching win.
In a 9-0 win over Queen City on Thursday, Presley, LaBouve and Clayborn all drove in two runs, and Davis and Noblit chipped in with an RBI apiece. Noblit pitched four innings for the win, striking out three with four walks and no runs allowed on one hit.
CARTHAGE: Orangefield scored three times in the top of the sixth to break a 3-3 deadlock in a 6-3 win over the Bulldogs.
Connor Cuff tripled, singled and drove in a run in the loss for the Bulldogs. Brooks Brewster, Noah Baddie and Braden Smith had two hits apiece, with Brewster and Ty Chambers driving in runs. Patrick Malone struck out two, walked two and gave up three earned runs in 5.1 innings. Cale Preston fanned one with no walks in 1.2 frames.
WHITE OAK: The Roughnecks rolled past Paris (15-1) and edged Elysian Fields (6-5) on Saturday.
Colton Millwood tripled once, singled twice and drove in three runs and Gavyn Jones, Collin Wheat and Davis Tolliver all drove in two runs against Paris. Drake Kneifl, Noah Fritsche, Jones and Tolliver all doubled, and Fritsche, Noah Carter and Tyler Puckett drove in one run apiece. Kneifl, Fritsche, Carter and Jones all had two hits.
Landyn Grant struck out 11, walked three and gave up one earned run in six innings.
Pucket, Tolliver, Fritsche and Millwood dove in runs against Elysian Fields. Tolliver doubled for the Roughnecks. Collin Wheat fanned six and walked four in six innings.
ELYSIAN FIELDS: David Hutson doubled and drove in three runs, Chaelton Cook added two hits and two RBI and Elysian Fields notched a 9-3 win over East Texas Homeschool.
Brandon Kennedy added two hits and an RBI, and Trevor Riddle and Cole Parker drove in runs for the Yellowjackets. John Beavers struck out five, walked four and allowed no earned runs in six innings.
In a 6-5 loss to White Oak, Blake Merritt singled three times and drove in three runs and David Hutson had a double, two singles and four runs scored. Brody Parker added a double, single and RBI. Jase Alaniz struck out two, walked three and gave up two earned runs in four innings.
HUGHES SPRINGS: The Mustangs edged Hooks (7-6) and fell to Atlanta (2-1) on Saturday.
Against Hooks, Dalton Hicks doubled once and singled twice and Trapper Golden added two hits. Kord Johnson drove in two runs, and Chris Collins, Tanner Westmoreland and Jacob Pearson all drove in runs. E.J. Searcy got the pitching win, striking out two, walking four and giving up two earned runs in 3.1 innings.
Collins drove in the lone run for the Mustangs against Atlanta. Trenton Pemberton took the pitching loss after striking out three, walking two and giving up one earned run in 4.2 innings.
DE KALB 12, JEFFERSON 7: DE KALB - The De Kalb Bears scored four in the bottom of the six to take a big lead and held on for a 12-7 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs.
Knox Tomlinson homered and drove in three runs in the loss for Jefferson. Ja'kyrik Nard doubled, singled twice and added an RBI. Steve Washington doubled and singled. Aden Smith had two hits and Luke McMullen homered, singled and drove in a couple.
WEST RUSK: The Raiders defeated Garrison (7-4) and fell to Diboll (8-0) on Saturday.
Darren Nix and Baylee Hughes doubled, Cole Jackson had two hits and Hughes drove in two runs against Garrison. Jimmie Harper, Will Jackson and Jason Reasoner also drove in runs. Cole Jackson got the pitching win, striking out two and walking one in five innings.
Will Jackson doubled in the loss to Diboll. Garrett Sipes took the pitching loss, striking out two, walking three and giving up two earned runs in 3.1 innings.
HARLETON: The Harleton Wildcats defeated Commerce (16-1) and Quitman (13-1) on Saturday.
Against Commerce, Gage Shirts doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Peyton Murray added three hits and three RBI and Dylan Armstrong had two hits and a couple of RBI. Tanner Tate drove in two runs, and Braden Hopkins and Mason Clark added RBI. Hopkins and Kaden Staggs pitched two innings apiece. Hopkins got the win, striking out two and walking two. Staggs fanned a couple.
Against Quitman, Hopkins homered, singled and drove in four runs, Carson Wallace doubled, singled and drove in three and Clark added two RBI. Shawn Booth had two hits and an RBI. Shirts collected three hits and an RBI, and Armstrong also drove in a run. Armstrong got the pitching win, striking out four with one walk in four innings. Cameron Johnson fanned two in an inning of work.
HAWKINS 10, B. SANDY 8: HAWKINS - Hawkins took a big lead with an eight-run third, and held off a late Big Sandy rally for a 10-8 win on Saturday.
Tilar Maberry, Landen MrDak and Asa Stone all doubled for Hawkins, and Julian Frazier and MrDak had two hits and three RBI apiece. Maberry drove in two runs, and Braden Adams and Stone also drove in runs. Frazier struck out six and walked one in four innings, and Adams got the win - fanning four with one walk and no earned runs allowed in 1.2 innings.
Jake Johnson tripled and drove in a run, Whitson Cox had three hits and two RBI and Caden Bixler drove in two runs with a pair of singles for Big Sandy. Johnson and Logan Ollive had two hits apiece, and Ollive and Kayden Smith added RBI for the Wildcats. Tyson Tapley fanned four and walked two in three innings and Braydon Brown had five strikeouts and two walks in three innings.
ET HOMESCHOOL: Dade Goforth singled twice and Josh Dragoo tripled and drove in a run for ET Homeschool in a 9-3 loss to Elysian Fields. Ethan Gallant added a double, and Connor Pendergast drove in a run. Beau Thompson struck out three and walked three in 3.1 innings. Luke Goforth fanned four and walked seven in 2.2 innings.