District 15-5AP. TREE 11, MT. PLEASANT 5: Cruz Cox drove in three runs, Connor Carrell and Wade Fell added two RBI apiece and the Pine Tree Pirates notched an 11-5 win over Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
Carrell, Collin Estes and Dakaylan Johnson all doubled for the Pirates. Nikema Williams and Case Buchanan had three hits apiece, with Carrell and Wade Fell driving in two runs apiece and Johnson, Buchanan and Dean McMillen driving in one run each.
Johnson earned the pitching win, striking out two and walking one in 4.2 innings.
Non-DistrictC. HEIGHTS 7, W. RUSK 3: NACOGDOCHES — Central Heights built a 7-0 lead and held on for a 7-3 win over the West Rusk Raiders on Saturday.
Jimmie Harper doubled, and Andon Mata had two hits and two RBI in the loss for West Rusk. Jaxon Farqhuar took the pitching loss, giving up three earned runs on three hits in three innings. He struck out one and walked two.
LATE THURSDAY
District 16-4ALINDALE 8, KILGORE 6: KILGORE — The Lindale Eagles edged Kilgore, 8-6 on Friday at Driller Park.
Donovan Adkins tripled, and Cade Pippen and Dalton McElyea had two RBI apiece in the loss for Kilgore. McElyea had two hits, and Hunter Pipak and Jake Thompson both drove in runs.
District 15-3ASABINE 5, NEW DIANA 4: DIANA — Sabine pushed across a run in the top of the 11th to earn a 5-4 win over New Diana.
Jace Burns doubled three times, singled and drove in three runs for Sabine. Alex Galyean added three hits, and Payton McBride drove in a run. Matt Huey struck out nine, waked five and gave up one earned run in 5.2 innings pitched. Burns fanned three with one walk in 3.1 frames, and McBride struck out two and did not walk a batter in two innings.
Zachary Malone doubled and singled, and John Lutrell had two hits for New Diana in the loss. Elliot Foreman, Logan Simmons and Hayden Thomas all drove in runs. Malone fanned seven and walked two in six innings. Austin Kerns struck out two and walked one in two innings, and Darren Manes struck out three and walked two in three innings of work.
H. SPRINGS 11, GLADEWATER 8: HUGHES SPRINGS — Chase Brown tipped three doubles and drove in three runs for Hughes Springs, Waylon Goodson added two doubles, a single and two RBI and the Mustangs held on for an 11-8 win over Gladewater.
Zachry Moore added a double, single and RBI. Patrick Boyd had two hits and an RBI, and Eric Dennis chipped in with two hits. Tyson Daigle struck out five and walked five in four innings, and Ricky Vaughan had three strikeouts and a walk in three innings.
Dennis Allen singled and drove in two runs, Nathan Keller had three RBI, Zach Polanco two hits and an RBI and Landon Ellis one RBI in the loss for Gladewater.
District 16-3ATROUP 7, W. RUSK 6: TROUP — The Troup Tigers scored six times in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a 7-6 win over West Rusk.
Jimmie Harper drove in three runs in the loss for West Rusk. Clayton Keith and Peyton Lyon added RBI for the Raiders. Harper struck out nine, walked four and allowed no earned runs on three hits in six innings. Bryant Mason took the loss.
District 19-2AU. HILL 26, CARLISLE 13: PRICE — Union Hill banged out 15 hits and took advantage of 11 Carlisle errors to earn a 26-13 win.
Tre Venters doubled, singled three times and drove in two runs for Union Hill. Logan Dunn and Daniel Dunn had three hits apiece, with Daniel driving in a run. Daniel Roberts had a hit and three RBI. Randy Griffin had two hits and three RBI, and Saige Hendrix drove in two runs. Griffin struck out six and waked seven for the pitching win.
Carlos DeLeon tripled, singled and drove in two runs and Cash Jones added two doubles and a single for Carlisle in the loss. Matthew Rigdon finished with three hits and two RBI, and Clayton Howard had two hits and a couple of RBI.
Garrett Hale shouldered the pitching loss.
District 12-3AEDGEWOOD 6, G. SALINE 3: EDGEWOOD — Edgewood scored three times in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead and added lone runs in the next two frames to earn a 6-3 win over Grand Saline.
For Grand Saline in the loss, Carson Fisher doubled and drove in arun, and Brett Kindle added an RBI. Kindle took the pitching loss, striking out five and walking five in four innings.