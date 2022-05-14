CLEBURNE 5, HALLSVILLE 4: WHITEHOUSE - Cleburne built a 5-0 lead early and held on for a 5-4 win over the Hallsville Bobcats in the deciding game of a Class 5A area baseball series on Saturday at Wildcat Field.
Cleburne won the final two games of the series - earning a 4-0 win on Friday - after Hallsville had opened the series with a 7-6 walk off win on Thursday.
Cleburne scored twice in the top of the first and added three in the second to take a 5-0 lead, but Hallsville used a big fifth inning to get back in the game.
Landon Bowden led off the Hallsville fifth with a single, and Carter Rogas and Matt Houston followed with walks to load the bases.
A sacrifice fly off the bat of Logan Jones allowed Bowden to tag from third and put Hallsville on the board, and Sawyer Dunagan followed with an RBI single to plate Rogas. A bung by Ethan Miller loaded the bases again, and Ashton Garza walked to force in Houston and make it a 5-3 contest.
Hagen Carver led off the Hallsville sixth with a double and scored on a single by Rogas, but that was all for the Bobcats.
Rogas finished with two hits for Hallsville. Blake Cox struck out seven, walked two and did not allow an earned run in 4.1 innings. Brody Slaten worked 1.2 fames, giving up no earned runs, and Grayson Werth allowed three earned runs in one inning of work.
For Cleburne, Aubrey Whitehead had a double, two singles and two RBI to pace the offense.
W. RUSK 8, WINNSBORO 1: GRAND SALINE - Jimmie Harper dominated on the mound for a complete-game win, Cole Jackson drove in a couple of runs from the leadoff spot for the Raiders and West Rusk completed a sweep of a Class 3A area playoff series with an 8-3 win over Winnsboro.
Harper struck out 11, walked two and did not allow an earned run - giving up just two hits.
Jaxon Farqhuar, Ty Harper, Jackson and Clayton Keith all doubled for the Raiders. Xander Mason, Keith and Carson Martin all had two hits and an RBI. Harper finished with two hits, and Harper and Farquhar both drove in runs.
LATE FRIDAY
KILGORE 7, KAUFMAN 5: KILGORE - Kilgore needed two wins at home on Friday to stay alive in the Class 4A playoffs, and the Bulldogs moved on with 9-0 and 7-5 wins over Kaufman at Driller Park.
In the deciding game, Kilgore fell behind 4-1 after three innings, but scored three in the fourth and added three in the sixth.
Chris Ervin doubled twice, singled nd drove in a run for Kilgore. Jake Thompson had three hits. Todd House drove in two runs, and Jason Silvey, Colby Wilkerson and Heath Lafleur all chipped in with RBI.
Five Bulldogs saw action on the mound. House worked four frames, striking out two and walking four. Matthew Conner fanned two and walked one in two innings.
In the 9-0 win, Ervin tripled, singled and drove in a run. House had two hits and an RBI, Thompson a single and two RBI and Silvey, Tate Truman and Lafleur an RBI apiece. Colby Wilkerson went the distance on the mound, striking out seven, walking two and scattering five hits.
SABINE 7, HOOKS 5: MARSHALL - Alex Galyean homered, Carter Patterson drove in three runs and the Sabine Cardinals swept a Class 3A area playoff series against Hooks with a 7-5 win.
Jace Burns, who tripled, singled and drove in a run, went the distance on the mound for Sabine. He struck out four, walked one and gave up four earned runs on eight hits. Matt Huey added a double and an RBI. Colt Sparks had two hits and an RBI, and Caden Richardson finished with two hits.
MAUD 15, HAWKINS 6: WINNSBORO - The Maud Cardinals bounced back from a loss on Thursday to stay alive Friday and then advance to the next round with a 15-6 win over Hawkins in Class 2A area playoff action.
Hawkins won 10-2 on Thursday, Maud earned a 10-8 win over Friday before closing it out on Saturday.
Brock Windham tripled, doubled, singled and drove in three runs and Tucker Sanders had two doubles, a single and two RBI for Maud.
Bryce burns tripled and drove in two runs in the loss for Hawkins. Jeramy Torres had three hits and two RBI, and Julian Frazier and Drew Dacus drove in runs.
On Friday, Nate Brower had a double, two singles and three RBI for Maud.
Burns tripled, singled and drove in two runs. Dacus had a double for Hawkins. Dristun Pruitt had four hits, and Micah Staruska banged out four singles and drove in three runs.
In Hawkins' win on Thursday, Burns doubled and drove in a run. Dristun Pruitt three hits and two RBI, Dawsun Pruitt two hits and two RBI, Braden Adams a single and two RBI and Frazier and Aiden Colley an RBI apiece. Frazier struck out eight with no walks in a complete game on the mound.