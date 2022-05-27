POTTSBORO 3, W. OAK 1: NORTH FORNEY - Aaron Massie went the distance on the mound, Jaxson Jester drove in two runs and the Pottsboro Cardinals completed a sweep of a Class 3A regional semifinal series with a 3-1 win over the White Oak Roughnecks on Friday.
Massie struck out five, walked two and allowed one earned run on two hits as Pottsboro (30-8) advanced to the regional final for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals will take on either Gunter or Harmony. Those two teams complete a series on Saturday in Crandall.
White Oak ends the year with a 26-10 record.
Pottsboro took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on an RBI single by Jester, and made it 3-0 in the top of the fourth on an RBI double by Jake Kubik and another RBI single from Jester.
White Oak's lone run came in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI groundout by Breyden White. The Roughnecks got singles from Gavin Bzdil and Landon Anderson in the loss.
Anderson struck out five, walked six and gave up three earned runs in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss for the Roughnecks. Gavyn Jones worked one scoreless inning on the hill, striking out two and walking one.
LATE THURSDAY
GUNTER 13, HARMONY 2: CRANDALL - Kaden Rigsby, Cade Dodson and Mason Sadler all drove in two runs, and the Gunter Tigers opened a Class 3A best-of-three regional semifinal series with a 13-2 win over the Harmony Eagles.
Gunter improves to 33-1 with the win, while Harmony drops to 23-11 with the loss. The teams are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday for game two of the series. A third game would follow if needed.
Rigsby tripled once and doubled twice for the Tigers. On the mound, Issac Villanueva struck out four, walked six and did not allow an earned run in six innings.
Harmony finished with four hits, a double by Riley Patterson and singles from Spencer Wall, Braxton Baker and Boston Seahorn. Patterson drove in a run for the Eagles.
Tucker Tittle struck out three, walked three and allowed four earned runs in 3.1 innings. Landen Wilkerson fanned one, walked four and gave up five earned runs in 2.2 innings.