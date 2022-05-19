W. OAK 10, W. RUSK 0: TYLER - Landon Anderson tossed a five-inning complete game for the Roughnecks, and White Oak opened a Class 3A best-of-three regional quarterfinal playoff series with a 10-0 win over West Rusk at Mike Carter Field.
The series is set to conclude on Friday in Whitehouse with a 5 p.m. game and a third game to follow if needed.
Anderson struck out three, walked one and allowed two hits in five innings. At the plate, Tyler Puckett doubled, singled and drove in two runs, Breyden White had two hits and two RBI, Gavyn Jones a home run, single and RBI, Anderson a double an d a single, Dylan Creager two RBI and Gavin Bzdil a double and an RBI.
Will Jackson and Jimmie Harper had the hits for West Rusk, both singles.
Jaxon Farqhuar struck out two, walked three and gave up one earned run in three innings. Bryant Mason walked two and allowed five earned runs in 1.1 frames.
SABINE 9, HARMONY 4: HALLSVILLE - Alex Galyean homered and drove in two runs, Jace Burns added a home run for the Cardinals and Sabine notched a 9-4 win over Harmony in game one of a Class 3A regional quarterfinal playoff series.
The teams are set to pay at 5 p.m. Friday back in Hallsville, with a third game to follow if needed.
Matt Huey, who earned the pitching win, singled twice and drove in a run for Sabine. Carter Patterson had two hits and an RBI, Caden Richardson a single and an RBI and Payton McBride one RBI.
Huey fanned seven, walked two and gave up three earned runs in 6.2 innings. McBride got the final out.
Boston Seahorn singled three times and scored twice in the loss for Harmony. Will Yong had two hits and an RBI, Tucker Tittle two hits and Riley Patterson a triple and two RBI. Tucker Tittle struck out three, walked one and gave up three earned runs in five innings.
BECKVILLE SPLITS: At Longview's Lobo Field, Beckville and James Bowie split a pair of Class 2A regional quarterfinal games. Beckville won the opener, 5-4, and James Bowie stayed alive with a 3-2 win.
The teams are slated to meet at 2 p.m. on Saturday back at Lobo to settle the series.
In the opener, Aiden Brantley homered, Tyler Bryan tripled and drove in a run and Colby Davidson added two hits for Beckville. Daxton Etheredge also drove in a run. Brantley worked 6.1 innings on the mound, striking out five, walking five and giving up one earned run. Ryan Harris got the last two outs.
In the second game, James Bowie scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-1 lead and held on for the 3-2 victory.
Brantley doubled and drove in a run for Beckville. Lance White fanned seven, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings.