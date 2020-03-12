WHITE OAK — Amid an air of uncertainty, Roughneck head coach Skylar Stagner made a comment pregame about just enjoying the moment as long as they were able to do so.
White Oak enjoyed Thursday night, particularly at the plate.
Behind an 11-hit night offensively, the Roughnecks jumped ahead early and had a response late in a 10-6 win over Paris to close out opening-day action of the Roughneck Varsity Tournament at City Park.
Earlier in the day, White Oak rallied for a 6-6 tie against Elysian Fields as COVID-19 forced postponements and cancellations throughout the sports world throughout the day.
White Oak plated six runs in the first two innings and responded to a five-run third inning from Paris with four more in the bottom of the third. The Roughnecks (8-2-1) took advantage of four Wildcat errors and went 9-of-16 at the plate with runners in scoring position.
Dylan Carrell led three Roughnecks with multi-hit nights, finishing 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Max Tramel had two hits and a pair of RBIs and Gavin Bzdil, Dylan Creager, Josh Covington and Gavyn Jones had run-scoring hits for White Oak.
In total, eight in the lineup finished with hits. Micah Gibson reached base in three out of four trips and score all three times with two stolen bases.
The pitching of Jones and Landon Anderson limited Paris to five hits. The five-run third innings for the Wildcats, who were led by a 2-for-2 night from Saxon Swain, was extended by the Roughnecks’ lone fielding error.
The Roughnecks threatened quick with Gibson leading off with a double and taking third on an error. He scored on an RBI shot up the middle form Bzdil but Paris got out of the bases-loaded jam.
In the second inning, a bases-clearing double from Carrell on a shot to the right-center gap highlighted the five-run frame. Tramel grabbed an RBI on a high pop-up to shallow left and Anderson tacked on an RBI single.
Meanwhile, Jones retired five of the first six he faced, including a nice over-the-shoulder grab from Gibson in center field.
A two-RBI single was the high mark of the third inning for the Wildcats, who clawed back into it with five runs on three hits and a field error. Jack Gense ended the threat by snagging a line drive and doubling up the runner with a unassisted double play.
With a one-run game quickly, the Roughnecks hammered three hits with RBIs from Tramel and Creager before a sac fly from Jones to just as quickly reclaim a five-run lead.
After a leadoff walk in the fifth, Anderson and the Roughneck defense ended it with three-straight putouts.
Today’s schedule features Jefferson vs. Paris at 11 a.m., White Oak vs. Jefferson at 1:30 p.m., Athens vs. Elysian Fields at 4 p.m. and White Oak vs. Athens at 6:30 p.m.