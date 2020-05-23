With a high demand and guidelines from the state level, youth baseball and softball are set to begin new-look, socially-distanced seasons in the coming weeks.
A number of youth leagues, including the Longview Boys Baseball Association, Spring Hill Youth Baseball and the Greater Longview Softball Association, among others, are set to begin practice June 1 and abbreviated seasons on June 15.
The return to action stems from Gov. Greg Abbott’s order on May 18 loosening the restrictions on youth sporting events.
The order, the latest in Abbott’s reopening of Texas, was met with welcome ears, LBBA chairman Rex Scoggin said.
“The biggest thing about this news is that there a lot of people that really want to play the season in a big way,” Scoggin said. “We had a little over 500 sign up initially and 400 of them still want to play.
“We lost several players on due to the season changing to the summer. The ones that wanted to play, and we’ve heard form a lot of them, didn’t quite beg but they made sure we knew they still really wanted to play baseball this year.”
Most leagues will begin practice June 1 and games on June 15 for a two-week acclimatization period for players. Scoggin said the LBBA will have a five-week season with two games per week.
While play will be locally, it will stop at the state level in the postseason. The Dixie Youth Baseball World Series has been cancelled this year but the league will play a state tournament, as well as the 13-14 Ranger Youth State Tournament.
The return to action will come with guidelines and will be enforced. Scoggin said that one parent per player will be allowed to attend practice but suggested they remain in their vehicle.
Scoggin, who has been involved with LBBA in some capacity since 1985, said that social distance guidelines will be used throughout facilities, including encouraging parents to line the fence with chairs instead of using bleachers. Players could stand outside of the fence instead of sitting in the dugout during game play.
Another added measure will be the staggering of game start times in an effort to cut down on families and player coming and going after games have concluded.
Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said he’s been in constant contact with leagues that use city facilities. and added that the GLSA isn’t planning a summer season.
“We’re not requiring them to do anything above and beyond what the governor has released but we’re implementing some things on our end,” Carron said. “All of our staff will wear gloves and masks while they’re doing their duties. We’re going to sanitize the dugouts during the day and prior to use in the evenings.
“We are installing hand sanitizer stations and visual reminders of social distancing practices throughout the facilities.”
All agreed that the seasons will look different but that it will be good to see area players hit the field this summer.
“I think it’s very important for baseball to return for these kids, it’s such a big part of their lives and their families’ lives,” Scoggin said. “Safety is the top priority and we’re going to do everything we can to make it safe for everyone.
“It’s going to be great to see those games.”