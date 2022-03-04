BORDER BATTLE
LONGVIEW 8, EL DORADO 2: TEXARKANA - Connor Cox homered twice, singled and drove in five runs to lead the Lobos offensively, and Longview pulled away from El Dorado, Arkansas for an 8-2 win on Friday.
Gabe Flores added a double, single and RBI for the Lobos, who scored four times in the fifth. Bradley Bridges chipped in with two hits, and Keifer Doxey drove in a run.
Tucker Gary worked 5.1 innings on the hill for the win. Drew Flores pitched 2/3 of an innings.
Also on Friday, the Lobos rolled to a 10-1 win over Arkansas High, with Taylor Tatum leading the way at the plate with a home run, double, single and three RBI.
Gabe Flores tripled and drove in a run. Ronald Woods had a double. Drew Flores drove in two runs, and Andrew Tutt, Al Gatson and Cox all added RBI. Bradley Bridges struck out five with one walk and one hit allowed in 3.1 innings. Landyn Grant fanned three and walked three, giving up no hits in 1.2 frames.
NACOGDOCHES
S. HILL WINS 2: NACOGDOCHES - At the Nacogdoches Tournament, the Spring Hill Panthers got strong pitching outings from Conner Smeltzer and Austin Bonner along with plenty of run support on the way to wins over Huntington (9-3) and Center (11-0).
Smeltzer struck out nine with one walk and no earned runs allowed in five innings against Huntington. Brennan Ferguson singled, doubled and drove in a run. Josiah Mackey and Jordan Hodges both doubled, and Mackey, Hodges, Jax Stovall, Easton Ballard and Jaden Giddings all drove in runs.
Bonner fanned two with one walk and two hits allowed in four innings against Center. Mackey, Stovall and Ben Puckett all had two hits for the panthers, with Mackey driving in four runs, Stovall and Giddings two apiece and Marshall Lipsey one.
CENTER 3, TATUM 2: NACOGDOCHES - Logan Horton struck out five with no walks in a complete-game for Center, which scored twice in the top of the sixth in a 3-2 win over Tatum.
Horton also drove in a run for the Roughriders.
Tatum got two hits from Ashby Anthony and RBI from Mason Whiddon and Cayden Tatum. Landen Tovar struck out eight, walked two and gave up one earned run in six innings. Truitt Anthony struck out three and walked one, giving up no earned runs in one inning.
OIL BELT
C. HEIGHTS 9, P. TREE 6: KILGORE - Pine Tree dropped a 9-6 decision to Central Heights on Friday.
Collin Estes singled twice and drove in two runs for Pine Tree. Dakylan Johnson added a double and two RBI, and Dean McMillen singled.
KILGORE 6, PALESTINE 4: KILGORE - Kilgore did most of its damage in the bottom of the second with an RBI single by Tate Truman, an RBI sacrifice fly by Trenton Wolf and a two-run double by Ryan Beddingfield. After a walk to re-load the bases, Todd House delivered a triple.
In a late Thursday game, Kilgore notched a 2-1 win over Hardin-Jefferson. Colby Wilkerson had a single, triple and run scored and Heath LaFleur tossed a complete-game for the Bulldogs.
N. DIANA 4, H-JEFFERSON 2: KILGORE - Elliot Foreman fanned three, walked two and gave up one earned run on two hits in 4.2 innings, and Hayden Thomas paced the offense with three hits as New Diana edged Hardin-Jefferson 4-2.
Austin Kerns doubled and drove in two runs for the Eagles. Ethan Adkisson also drove in a run.
Also on Friday, New Diana edged Palestine, 5-4 with Hunter Gleason and Logan Simmons working on the hill and Cohle Sherman and Kerns driving in two runs apiece. Kerns doubled and singled for the Eagles. Gleason struck out three and walked two in four innings and Simmons fanned one and walked one in one inning.
LUFKIN
HALLSVILLE 8, P. GROVE 1: LUFKIN - Carson Blakeley worked four innings on the hill for the Bobcats, giving up no earned runs on one hit, and Matt Houston homered, singled, drove in two runs and scored twice from the top of the lineup as Hallsville notched an 8-1 win over Pleasant Grove.
Blakeley struck out four and walked six. Ethan Miller added a triple, Landon Bowden doubled and drove in a run, Sawyer Dunagan had three hits and two RBI, Logan Jones two hits and an RBI and Blakeley two hits.
JOSHUA 8, RUSK 0: LUFKIN - At the Pete Runnels Tournament, Joshua held Rusk to one hit in an 8-0 win.
Will Dixon had the lone hit for Rusk. Brett Rawlinson struck out three and walked five in the pitching loss.
RAINS
GILMER 4, RAINS 2: EMORY - Gilmer broke a 1-1 deadlock with a three-run fifth on the way to a 4-2 win over tournament host Rains.
Dillon Henson had three hits and an RBI, Aaron Stanley a single and two RBI and Landyn Thompson two hits for Gilmer. Bodie Henson earned the pitching win with five innings of work, giving up no earned runs on three hits.
TYLER
EDGEWOOD 6, GLADEWATER 5: TYLER - The Gladewater Bears fell to Edgewood (6-5) and Mount Vernon (9-1) on Friday.
In the loss to Edgewood, Austin Verner had three singles and two rBI, Zachary Polanco two doubles and two RBI, Ben Alvaraz a single and a double and Tanner Gothard an RBI for the Bears. Kelton Cates was tagged with the pitching loss.
The Bears were held hitless against Mount Vernon. Polanco drove in one run.
GRAND SALINE
W. OAK WINS 2: GRAND SALINE - The White Oak Roughnecks defeated Jacksonville (5-4) and Wills Point (3-0) on Friday.
Against Jacksonville, Riley Webb and Gavin Bzdil had two hits apiece, with Gzdil delivering a double. Noah Carter, Alex Scott, Colton Millwood and Dylan Creager all drove in runs, and Carter and Cason Wells also doubled for the Roughnecks. Kash Y'Barbo struck out three, walked three and scattered five hits in seven innings for the win.
Tyler Puckett fanned six and walked two in four innings and Collin Wheat struck out two with one walk in two frames in White Oak's shutout of Wills Point.
Millwood had two singles, Carter, Puckett and Landon Anderson doubled and Puckett and Anderson drove in runs for White Oak.
ELYSIAN FIELDS
E. FIELDS 4, Q. CITY 4: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Queen City scored twice in the top of the sixth to salvage a 4-4 tie with Elysian Fields.
David Hutson doubled and drove in two runs and Blake Merritt had two hits and two RBI for Elysian Fields. Jase Greenslate struck out three and walked three in 3.2 innings. Brody Parker fanned one and walked one in 2.1 frames.
ET HOMESCHOOL 5, JEFFERSON 4: ELYSIAN FIELDS - East Texas Homeschool edged Jefferson, 5-4, and tied Queen City, 4-4, on Friday.
Against Jefferson, Connor Pendergast singled twice, Spencer Fontenot tripled and drove in two runs and Grason Young and Josh Dragoo chipped in with RBI for the Chargers. Dragoo struck out one, walked one and went the distance on the hill for the pitching win.
Ryan Yeater tripled and doubled and Knox Tomlinson, Judsen Clark and Lucas Polver all doubled for Jefferson. Carter struck out five and did not issue a walk in seven innings to shoulder the loss.
Fontenot singled twice, Ethan Gallant had two RBI and Dragoo and Luke Goforth added RBI for the Chargers against Queen City. Pendergast went a full seven on the hill, striking out four and walking two.
BIG SANDY
WINONA 9, B. SANDY 5: BIG SANDY - Winona went on top 5-3 with a three-run third and added four in the fourth on the way to a 9-5 win over host team Big Sandy.
Kabron Hampton and Kaleb Remedies both doubled for Winona, and Chris Zuniga had three hits and three RBI. Jesse Jones and Remedies had two hits apiece, and Remedies, Hampton and Ben Chelsey all drove in runs. Chelsey got the pitching win.
For Big Sandy in the loss, Tyson Tapley and Caden Bixler both doubled. Whitson Cox had two hits and an RBI, and Kayden Smith drove in a run.
HAWKINS 12, B. SANDY 0: BIG SANDY - Bryce Burns struck out 11 with one walk and Braden Adams doubled twice and drove in three runs to pace the offense as Hawkins rolled to a 12-0 win over Big Sandy.
Micah Staruska and Jeramy Torres both doubled for Hawkins. Torres had two hits and an RBI, Aiden Colley two hits and two RBI, Drew Dacus a single and two RBI and Staruska and Burns an RBI apiece.
GARY
HARLETON 7, O. CITY 0: GARY - At the Gary Tournament, Dylan Dunagan doubled once and singled twice and Gage Shirts and Blake Weaver drove in two runs apiece for Harleton in a 7-0 win over Ore City.
Weaver doubled, and Cameron Johnson and Taber Childs both had two hits for the Wildcats. Kaden Short and Childs drove in runs. Carson Wallace struck out four and walked one in three innings.
For Ore City in the loss, Blake Coppedge and Easton Pena had hits. Jordan Escamilla worked four innings on the mound, striking out two and walking four. Pena fanned three with no walks in one inning.
Later in the day, Ore City bounced back to earn a 4-0 win over Gary behind a no-hitter from Lee Alford.
Alford struck out seven and walked four in four innings. Juan Garcia, Christian DeSantiago and Gage Cavenaugh all had hits for Ore City. Jordan Escamillia drove in two runs, and Garcia and DeSantiago had an RBI apiece.
OTHER
MAUD 7, MARSHALL 3: The Maud Cardinals used a trio of two-run innings to go along with a lone run in the fifth to earn a 7-3win over Marshall.
Garrett Cotten and Carlos Hill drove in runs for Marshall. Jordan Owen struck out two in three innings and Jacob Owen fanned two in two frames.
LATE THURSDAY
PT DROPS 2: KILGORE - At the Oil Belt Tournament, the Pine Tree Pirates fell to Harmony (7-6) and Sabine (7-1) on Thursday.
Collin Estes had three hits, including a pair of triples, in the Pirate loss against Harmony. Cruz Cox added two hits and an RBI, Caden Donley two hits, Connor Carrell a single and three RBI and Dean McMillen an RBI. Estes and Jacob Hall pitched three innings apiece.
Carrell had two hits and Nick Crouch drove in a run against Sabine. Max Gidden, Crouch, Matthew Lummus and Jacob Hall all saw action on the mound.
HARMONY SPLITS: KILGORE - At the Oil Belt Tournament, the Harmony Eagles defeated Pine Tree, 7-6, and fell to Central Heights, 7-3.
Against Pine Tree, Boston Seahorn and Will Young drove in two runs apiece, with Spencer Wall and Young collecting two hits apiece. Young doubled and Seahorn tripled for the Eagles. Michael Dietz, Tucker Tittle and Landen Wilkerson all drove in runs. Young stuck out five and walked one in 6.1 innings. Seahorn fanned one and gave up one hit in 2/3 of an inning.
Against Central Heights, the Eagles managed two hits - singles from Wall and Riley Patterson. Dietz and Brayden Phillips drove in runs. Cooper Wadding, Patterson and Seahorn all pitched.
HARLETON 4, BECKVILLE 2: GARY - At the Gary Tournament, Harleton pushed across three runs in the top of the fourth and added one in the fifth on the way to a 4-2 win over Beckville.
Luke Wright doubled and singled, and Dylan Dunagan and Braden Hopkins drove in runs for Harleton. Hopkins struck out eight with one walk and one earned run allowed in four innings pitched.