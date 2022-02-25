LOBOS WIN 2: WHITEHOUSE - The Longview Lobos allowed just two runs on six hits in two games on Friday, earning a 5-2 win over Fort Worth Chisolm Trail and a 6-0 shutout against Kilgore.
Against Kilgore, Bradley Bridges went 4.1 innings on the mound, striking out three with one walk. Tucker Gary fanned two in 1.2 frames. At the plate, Taylor Tatum tripled, Gabe Flores singled and drove in two runs, Al Gatson and Jarrett Lewis both doubled and Isaac DeLagarza and Lewis drove in runs.
Campbell Williams went three innings on the mound against Chisolm Trail, striking out two, walking two and giving up no earned runs. DeLagarza worked two innings, giving up one hit.
Connor Cox doubled twice and drove in a run for the Lobos. Lewis doubled, Keifer Doxey had two hits and an RBI and Tatum singled and drove in a run.
The remainder of the tournament has been called off due to expected inclement weather. The Lobos will host Hudson at 6 p.m. on Monday.
SH WINS 2: The Spring Hill Panthers allowed just one run on the day in in wins over Pittsburg (12-0) and Tyler Grace (4-1).
Against Pittsburg, Josiah Mackey, Emory Allen and Jax Stovall all had two hits, with Stovall driving in a pair of runs and Allen adding an RBI. Jordan Hodges doubled and drove in a run. Marshall Lipsey and Conner Smeltzer had two RBI apiece, and Brennan Ferguson picked up an RBI. Smeltzer worked all five innings on the hill, striking out five and walking two.
Lipsey doubled once, singled twice and drove in a run against Tyler Grace. Mackey added a double and an RBI, and Easton Ballard and Ferguson drove in runs for the Panthers. Ferguson struck out four, walked four and gave up no earned runs in six innings. Lipsey also worked a scoreless frame.
HALLSVILLE WINS 2: TYLER - At the Rose City Classic, the Hallsville Bobcats notched wins over Lake Highlands (9-1) and Rusk (8-7) on Friday.
Against Lake Highlands, Logan Jones tripled and drove in three runs, Blake Cox had two RBI, Sawyer Dunagan two hits and an RBI and Garrett Smith and Jack Holladay an RBI apiece. Landon Bowden struck out 13 with three walks and one earned run allowed in five innings for the pitching win.
Jones singled and drove in two runs and Dunagan had two hits and two RBI in the win over Rusk. Matt Houston added a double, and Cox drove in a run. Carson Blakeley struck out five with two walks in five innings for the mound victory.
MARSHALL WINS 2: MARSHALL - The Marshall Mavericks earned wins over Pleasant Grove (4-1) and Lindale (4-3) on Friday.
Against PG, Garrett Cotten doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Campbell White and Henry Roth added RBI for the Mavericks. Cotten went the distance on the hill, striking out two, walking two and allowing one earned run on six hits.
Cotten and Jacob Oden both doubled against Lindale, with Carlos Hill adding a single and two RBI and Campbell White and Javarius Mitchell driving in runs. Caden Noblit struck out six and gave up one earned run on one hit in four innings for the pitching win.
KILGORE DROPS 2: WHITEHOUSE - The Kilgore Bulldogs fell to Pine Tree (4-3) and Longview (6-0) on Friday.
Against Pine Tree, Jason Silvey and Tate Truman both doubled for the Bulldogs, and Ryan Beddingfield and Truman drove in runs. Todd House struck out two and walked two in two innings. Colby Wilkerson fanned three with one walk in three frames.
Against Longview, Matthew Conner and Trent Wolf doubled, and Conner added a single. Gage Nichols struck out three and walked four in 3.1 innings. Truman fanned three with no walks, hits or runs allowed.
CARTHAGE 2, BENTON 2: Carthage and Benton, Louisiana battled to a 2-2 deadlock on Friday.
Todd Register had two hits, Brooks Brewster doubled and Dillon Davenport drove in both runs for Carthage. Cole Curry struck out one with no walks, giving un no earned runs on five hits in six innings.
GILMER 9, MT. VERNON 1: Travis Collie and Dillon Henson drove in two runs apiece for the Gilmer Buckeyes, who rolled to a 9-1 win over Mount Vernon.
Justin Jones doubled for the Buckeyes. Aaron Stanley added two hits and an RBI, Aron Bell two hits and Harrison Loftin, Bodie Henson, Cade Bowman and Brayden Pate an RBI apiece. Henson struck out four with two walks and one earned run allowed in five innings for the pitching win.
The Buckeyes also battled Gladewater to a 4-4 tie on Friday.
Bowman and Henson both doubled, and Henson drove in two runs for the Buckeyes. Bell added an RBI. Loftin struck out three and walked three in three innings. Bowman fanned four with four walks in two frames.
HARMONY 8, TATUM 7: TATUM - The Harmony Eagles rallied from a 6-1 deficit to earn an 8-7 win over Tatum on Friday.
Spencer Wall and Boston Seahorn had three hits apiece for Harmony. Tanner Tittle added two hits and two RBI, Michael Dietz a triple and an RBI, Riley Patterson a single and two RBI and Seahorn and Landen Wilkerson an RBI apiece. Patterson pitched three innings with three strikeouts and no walks. Tucker Tittle fanned four with no walks in three innings, and Seahorn worked 1.2 innings with a strikeout and no runs allowed.
For Tatum in the loss, Levi Lister tripled, singled and drove in a run, and Mason Whiddon had two hits and two RBI. Kohen Keifer chipped in with a single and two RBI. Landen Tover fanned nine with no walks and five earned runs allowed in seven innings. Whiddon struck out one and gave up one earned run in an inning of action.
Tatum also rolled to a 13-0 win over New Boston on Friday, with Ashby Anthony and Levi Lister both tripling and Aidan Courtney, Camron Redwine and Mason Whiddon adding doubles. Lister had two hits and two RBI, Anthony two hits and four RBI, Redwine two hits and an RBI and Landen Tovar, Whiddon and Courtney an RBI apiece.
Truitt Anthony struck out five with one walk and one hit allowed in four innings.
E. FIELDS 10, O. CITY 3: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Kip Lewis stuck out five, walked three and gave up one earned run in four innings, and Jase Greenslate drove in two runs with a couple of hits as Elysian Fields notched a 10-3 win over Ore City.
Lewis helped his own cause with a double and an RBI. Brody Parker added two hits and an RBI, and David Hutson, Lawson Swank and Judson Illingworth all drove in runs.
Ore City got RBI from Jordan Escamilla and Blake Coppedge in the loss.
HOOKS 10, HARLETON 6: Hooks pushed across five runs in the top of the fourth and added three in the fifth to rally from a 6-5 deficit on the way to a 10-6 win over Harleton.
Carson Wallace doubled, singled twice and drove in a run in the loss for Harleton. Luke Wright had two hits, Blake Weaver and Dylan Dunagan a single and two RBI apiece and Braden Hopkins an RBI. Kaden Short and Carson Brown handled the pitching chores for Harleton.
BECKVILLE 6, HOOKS 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Karter Jones tripled, singled and drove in two runs, Adian Harris added two hits and two RBI and the Beckville Bearcats notched a 6-1 win over Hooks on Friday.
Cason Dodson added two hits and an RBI for Beckville, and Brody Downs drove in one run. Tyler Bryan went four innings on the mound for the win, striking out eight and walking two. Lance white fanned two with no walks in two innings.
FRANKSTON 4, ARP 2: The Arp Tigers dropped a 4-2 decision to Frankston on Friday.
Hayden Wright tripled and drove in a run and Tristen Robbins had an RBI for the Tigers in the loss. David Barocio struck out four, walked four and gave up two earned runs in four innings on the mound. Caden Cliborn fanned three with no walks in two innings of work.
RUSK DROPS 2: TYLER - The Rusk Eagles fell to Sulphur Springs (8-2) and Hallsville (8-7) on Friday.
Against Sulphur Springs, Will Dixon had two hits and JD Thompson and Tarrant Sunday drove in runs. Sunday had two hits - including a double - and drove in two runs against Hallsville. Dixon, Thompson, Mason Cirkel and Jeran Driver all plated runs for the Roughriders.
WINONA DROPS 2: ALBA - The Winona Wildcats fell to Cooper (6-1) and Martin's Mill (10-0) on Friday.
Against Cooper, Kalab Remedies doubled and drove in a run for the Wildcats. Chris Zuniga struck out eight and walked six.
The Wildcats were held hitless against Martin's Mill. Jesse Jones struck out four and walked six in the loss. Ben Chesley fanned four with one walk in two innings.