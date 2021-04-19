District 15-5ALONGVIEW 9, MT. PLEASANT 2: MOUNT PLEASANT — Dakalon Taylor singled and drove in three runs, Connor Cox added a single, double and two RBI and the Longview Lobos pulled away late for a 9-2 win over Mount Pleasant.
Jordan Allen chipped in with a triple and an RBI for the Lobos, who led 4-2 before scoring four times in the top of the sixth. Justin Baltran and Trenton Bush both delivered a hit and an RBI.
Beltran worked four innings on the mound, striking out seven, walking three and giving up one earned run. Flores fanned eight and walked one with no runs allowed in three innings.
HALLSVILLE 12, T. HIGH 0: TEXARKANA — Carson Blakeley and Brayden Hodges combined to blank Texas High on three hits, and Tyler Lee banged out three hits and drove in three runs for Hallsville as the Bobcats cruised to a 12-0 win.
Blakeley struck out five and walked four in five innings, and Hodges recorded four strikeouts with no walks in two frames.
Lee, Conner Stewart and Matt Houston all doubled for Hallsville. Stewart drove in two runs. Brayden Walker had two hits and an RBI, and Houston, Logan Jones and Noah Jumper all drove in runs.
District 15-3ASABINE 11, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Jace Burns worked a five-inning no-hitter, striking out eight and walking three, as the Sabine Cardinals rolled to an 11-0 win over Daingerfield.
Cade Richardson and Kile Stripland both doubled for Sabine. Stripland had two hits and an RBI, Holton Pepper two RBI and Payton McBride and Caden Loveless an RBI apiece.
N. DIANA 12, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER — Peyton Brewer struck out 10 with two walks and no runs allowed on one hit in 4.1 innings as the New Diana Eagles rolled to a 12-0 win over Gladewater.
John Lutrell fanned one in 1.2 frames, and Austin Kerns led the offense with a double, two singles and two RBI for New Diana. Ethan Adkisson and Elliot Foreman both doubles for New Diana, with Foreman adding a single and two RBI and Adkisson driving in a run. Chris Reid drove in a pair of runs for New Diana.
Tanner Gothard, Austin Verner and Nathan Keller had hits in the loss for Gladewater.
District16-3AE. FIELDS 10, JEFFERSON 3: JEFFERSON — Jackson Illingworth doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and J.D. Ballard dominated on the hill for the Yellowjackets as Elysian Fields notched a 10-3 win over Jefferson.
Campbell White and Noah Grubbs added two hits apiece for EF, with Logan Presley and David Hutson driving in runs. Ballard struck out 11, walked four and gave up three earned runs on five hits in 6.2 innings.
Judsen Carter and Bryce Clark both doubled and singled for Jefferson, with Clark and Caden Ruiz driving in runs.
District 19-2AHAWKINS 19, L. CHAPEL 0: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Bryce Burns struck out 11, walked one and limited Leverett’s Chapel to one hit, Jeramy Torres had three hits and four RBI and Hawkins rolled to a 19-0 win.
Torres, Micah Staruska and Zach Conde all doubled for Hawkins. Bryce Burns had three hits and an RBI. Julian Frazier finished with two hits and two RBI. Staruska drove in two runs and Dawsun Pruitt, Rowdy Searer, Drew Dacus, Braden Adams, Conde and Paeton Smith all drove in runs.
U. GROVE 24, N. SUMMERFIELD 1: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Cannon Cowan homered, doubled twice, single and drove in five runs, leading the Union Grove Lions to a 24-1 win over New Summerfield.
Hunter Cannon and Carter Smith both doubled for the Lions. Both finished with three hits, while Smith drove in four runs and Cannon added three RBI. Aubrey Woodard finished with three hits, Cooper Vestal two hits and three RBI and Jax Daniels, Adam Hanson, Trevor Moore, Cole Barkley, Matthew Bower and Colton Cowan an RBI apiece.
Tyler Barkley struck out three and walked one in two innings for the pitching win. Vestal and Kenneth Johnson also pitched, with Johnson fanning four and walking none in two innings.
BECKVILLE 11, B. SANDY 1: BECKVILLE — The Beckville Bearcats broke things open with a seven-run fourth inning en route to an 11-1 win over Big Sandy.
Ryan Harris had two hits, and Colby Davidson and Karter Jones drove in two runs apiece for Beckville. Daxton Etheredge, Quinton Roberts, Cason Dodson and Lance White all drove in runs for Beckville. White earned the pitching win, striking out five and giving up one earned run in five innings.
District 23-2AGARRISON 4, GARY 0: GARY — Garrison put together a pair of two-run innings in a 4-0 win over Gary.
Gary managed just three hits in the loss — singles from Payton Chamness, Darin Livingston and Cody Baugher.
District 20-3AELKHART 8, WESTWOOD 2: ELKHART — Zerick Warren doubled, singled and drove in two runs to lead the Elkhart Elks past Westwood, 8-2.
Corban Whitfield, Connor Walker and Luke Johnson all drove in runs for Elkhart to back the strong pitching of Jhonathon Meyer, who struck out 10 and walked three while giving up no earned runs in five innings.