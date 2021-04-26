HALLSVILLE 11, P. TREE 1: Tyler Lee doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and three Hallsville pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Bobcats notched an 11-1 win over Pine Tree.
Brayden Walker and Matt Houston both doubled for the Bobcats. Houston had two hits, Noah Jumper drove in two runs and Logan Jones and Sawyer Dunagan chipped in with RBI. Landon Bowden struck out eight, walked four an allowed one unearned run in 4.2 innings. Kurt Wyman fanned three in two innings, and Brayden Hodges worked 1/3 of an inning.
Case Buchanan and Wade Fell had the lone hits for Pine Tree.
CARTHAGE 11, PALESTINE 1: CARTHAGE — Sawyer Smith doubled and drove in three runs, Si Schumacher and Connor Cuff added two RBI apiece and the Carthage Bulldogs rolled to an 11-0 win over Palestine.
Cuff tripled for the Bulldogs. Dillon Davenport added two hits, and Brooks Brewster drove in a run.
Tyler Castillo struck out eight with no walks and just two hits allowed in five innings of work for the pitching win.
HARMONY 9, QUITMAN 1: QUITMAN — Evan Patterson and Cooper Wadding drove in three runs apiece, and the Harmony Eagles earned a 9-1 win over Quitman.
Will Young had two hits for the Eagles, and Tucker Tittle, Boston Seahorn and Riley Patterson all drove in runs.
Tittle got the pitching win, striking out one, walking one and allowing no hits or runs in three innings. Seahorn fanned five and walked two, giving up one earnred run in four innings of work.
LATE SATURDAY
KILGORE 12, C. HILL 2: KILGORE — Cade Pippen, Zach Porter, Jake Thompson and Bryce Long all drove in two runs for Kilgore, and the Bulldogs rolled to a 12-2 win over Chapel Hill.
Thompson and Kyle Wheeler had two hits apiece for Kilgore. Chase Borders and Thompson both doubled, and Chris Ervin, Borders and Wheeler drove in runs.
Heath LaFleur struck out four, walked four and allowed one unearned run on one hit in three innings for the pitching win. Chase Lewis fanned four with no walks in 2.2 innings.