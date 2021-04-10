District 15-5AT. HIGH 11, P. TREE 0: TEXARKANA — Texas High limited the Pirates to a couple of hits while scoring at least twice in four different innings on the way to an 11-0 win.
Keelan Turner and Wade Fell had the lone Pine Tree hits. Max Gidden, Collin Estes and Fell all pitched for Pine Tree.
District 16-4AS. HILL 15, LINDALE 6: LINDALE — The Spring Hill Panthers used eight hits and took advantage of four Lindale errors and 16 walks to earn a 15-6 win over the Eagles.
Blake Barlow doubled and drove in two runs to lead the way for the Panthers. Easton Ballard and Marshall Lipsey had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Brennan Ferguson and Bryant King both drove in runs. Jax Stovall walked five times and scored twice from the leadoff spot for Spring Hill.
Ballard struck out seven, walked two and allowed one earned run in five innings for the win.
BULLARD 5, KILGORE 1: KILGORE — Hagen Smith struck out 18, walked two and limited the Bulldogs to an earned run on one hit as Bullard notched a 5-1 win over Kilgore.
Chris Ervin had the lone hit and RBI for Kilgore. Heath LaFleur struck out five and walked two, giving up no earned runs in 5.1 innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
District 17-4ARUSK 6, CARTHAGE 5: RUSK — Six different Eagles drove in runs, and Rusk rallied for a 6-3 win over Carthage on Saturday.
Brett Rawlinson and J.D. Thompson homered for Rusk, and Will Dixon, Bryce Lenard, Tarrant Sunday and Lane Gilchrest all drove in a run for the Eagles. Mason Cirkel struck out five, walked three and got the pitching win for Rusk, which scored four in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 3-2 deficit.
Austin Morgan homered and singled, and Javarian Roquemore and Sawyer Smith drove in runs for Carthage in the loss. Connor Cuff fanned eight and walked three, giving up two earned runs in five innings. Brooks Brewster took the loss with one inning of work.
District 15-3AN. DIANA 4, W. OAK 3: DIANA — Zachary Malone went the distance on the mound for New Diana, striking out seven with no walks and scattering eight hits as New Diana rallied for a 4-3 win.
John Lutrell and Darren Manes both doubled, and Hayden Thomas had two hits and two RBI for New Diana. Manes had two hits, and Ethan Adkisson drove in a run.
Landon Anderson doubled, and Dylan Carrell and Gavin Bzdil had two hits apiece in the loss for White Oak. Josh Covington drove in a run. Cayson Siegley fanned seven, walked four and gave up just two earned runs in five innings to shoulder the pitching loss for the Roughnecks.
District 16-3AW. RUSK 11, JEFFERSON 1: JEFFERSON — West Rusk used a pair of four-run innings and two hits and two RBI from Jaxon Farqhuar to roll past Jefferson, 11-1.
Ty Harper tripled and drove in a run for West Rusk. Andon Mata added two hits, and Peyton Lyon, Clayton Keith and Bryant Mason all added RBI. Jimmie Harper earned the pitching win, striking out five, walking one and giving up no hits or runs in two innings. Mason, Mata and Carson Bobbitt also pitched and helped limit Jefferson to a run on two hits.
District 13-3AHARMONY 5, WINNSBORO 0: HARMONY — Evan Patterson went the distance on the hill, striking out 13, walking three and scattering four hits for Harmony in a 5-0 win over Winnsboro.
Patterson also doubled and drove in three runs to lead the offensive attack. Tucker Tittle chipped in with an RBI.
District 12-3AL. OAK 16, G. SALINE 6: LONE OAK — Grand Saline used a six-run second to build a 6-1 lead, but Lone Oak answered with 11 in the third on the way to a 16-6 win over the Indians.
Brett Kindle homered and drove in three runs in the loss for Grand Saline. Preston Anderson and Mason Goff added two hits and an RBI apiece, and Jace Mercer drove in one run. Kindle took the pitching loss.
District 13-3AMINEOLA 21, WINONA 6: WINONA — Riley Fowler doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs to lead Mineola, which scored 17 in the second, to a 21-6 win over Winona.
Cason Davis and Conner Gibson drove in three runs apiece for Mineola. Caleb Gant and Spencer Joyner had two RBI apiece.
Latarian Anderson doubled, Chris Zuniga and Lane Nethery had two hits apiece and Colby McFarland, Caden Wharton, Zuniga and Jaxon Lindley drove in runs in the loss for Winona.
District 19-2ABECKVILLE 20, CARLISLE 0: BECKVILLE- Three Beckville pitchers combined on a five-inning no-hitter, and the Bearcats rolled past Carlisle 20-0.
Tyler Bryan got the win, striking out six and walking two in two innings. Colby Davidson fanned one and walked one in two frames, and Brady Davis struck out a couple with no walks in one inning.
At the plate, Matt Barr and Cason Dodson both doubled for Beckville. Colby Davidson had three hits and two RBI, and Dodson and Barr finished with two hits and three RBI apiece. Ryan Harris and Karter Jones had two hits and an RBI apiece. Daxton Etheredge drove in two runs, and Quinton Roberts and Barry David had an RBI apiece.