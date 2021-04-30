LONGVIEW 7, HALLSVILLE 5: HALLSVILLE — The Longview Lobos scored three times in the top of the first and never trailed, holding on for a 7-5 win over district rival Hallsville in a playoff tune up game.
Connor Cox tripled, singled and drove in a run for the Lobos. Justin Beltran doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Jordan Allen added two hits and an RBI for the Lobos. Taylor Tatum, Braden Nickel and Alton Gatson all drove in runs.
Tyler Lee doubled and drove in a run for Hallsville, and Matt Houston added an RBI for the Bobcats.
Gabe Flores struck out four and walked three in two innings for the Lobos. Bradley Bridges and Landyn Grant also pitched.
Carson Blakeley, Landon Bowden, Brayden Hodges and Kurt Wyman all pitched for Hallsville. Bowden fanned three in two innings.
The Lobos and Bobcats will both open playoff series at home next Friday with 7 p.m. games. Longview will host Nacogdoches, and Hallsville hosts Huntsville.
VAN 4, MARSHALL 3: MARSHALL — Zach Wilson tripled and drove in three runs, Ross Hendricks had two hits for the Vandals and Van edged Marshall, 4-3, in a playoff tune up game.
Hayden Kelehan had two hits and Brent Burrus drove in two runs in the loss for Marshall. Kelehan struck out seven and walked one, giving up three earned runs in five innings.
TATUM 3, E. FIELDS 2: TATUM — Aidan Anthony worked a complete game on the mound, striking out six, walking one and scattering five hits in a 3-2 Tatum win over Elysian Fields.
Anthony also doubled for the Eagles, and Truitt Anthony and Mason Whiddon drove in runs.
Landon Swank tripled once and singled twice for Elysian Fields. Noah Grubbs added a single and an RBI. Jackson Illingworth struck out six, walked one and gave up one earned run on three hits in five innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
MELISSA 3, HARMONY 2: MELISSA — The Melissa Cardinals walked off with a 3-2 win over Harmony in a playoff tune up game, scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh to erase a 2-1 deficit.
Will Young had two hits and Braxton Baker drove in a run for Harmony. Tucker Tittle struck out eight, walked one and allowed one earned run in six innings for the Eagles. Will Young took the loss for Harmony.
BECKVILLE 10, OVERTON 0: BECKVILLE — Quinton Roberts dominated on the mound, striking out 10, walking one and giving up one hit in a shutout performance as Beckville notched a 10-0 win against Overton.
Matt Barr doubled for the Bearcats, who took advantage of 11 walks. Daxton Etheredge, Tyler Brown and Brady Davis drove in runs for Beckville.
MCLEOD 12, L-KILDARE 5: MAUD — McLeod scored six times in the top of the first and later put it away with a three-run seventh on the way to a 12-5 win over Linden-Kildare.
Clayton Mulkey had two hits and two RBI in the loss for Linden-Kildare. Colton Anderson also drove in a run for the Tigers. Maysen Lemmon fanned four in three innings, and Trey Phillips struck out five in three frames.