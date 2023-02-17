ET HOMESCHOOL 8, GRACE 5: Dade Goforth singled three times, drove in two runs and scored once from the top of the lineup, and the East Texas Homeschool Chargers earned an 8-5 win over Grace on Thursday.
Josh Dragoo and Connor Pendergast had two hits apiece for the Chargers. Beau Thompson and Luke Goforth singled and drove in runs.
Robles worked five innings on the hill, striking out two, walking two and giving up two earned runs on three hits. Pendergast struck out two, walked one and allowed three earned runs on five hits in two innings.