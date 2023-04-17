HENDERSON 5, KILGORE 4: KILGORE - The Henderson Lions overcame a 3-0 deficit with two runs in the fifth and three in the seventh, holding on for a 5-4 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs.
Todd House and Cade Henry had two hits apiece for Kilgore in the loss. Tate Truman singled and drove in two runs, and Joseph Hendrickson and Tanner Beets chipped in with an RBI apiece.
Beets struck out six with no walks and one earned run allowed in 6.2 innings for Kilgore.
H. SPRINGS 7, DAINGERFIELD 2: HUGHES SPRINGS - The Hughes Springs Mustangs made the most of three hits, three errors and 10 walks to notch a 7-2 win over the Daingerfield Tigers on Friday.
The Mustangs took a 5-0 lead after two innings, and added lone runs in the third and fifth.
Trenton Pemberton singled and drove in two runs for Hughes Springs, and Kord Johnson had two hits and an RBI.
Trapper Golden struck out 10, walked five and allowed two earned runs in five innings. E.J. Searcy fanned two, walked two and did not allow a run or a hit in two innings.
O. CITY 5, J. BOWIE 4: ORE CITY - Gage Cavenaugh ended an 11-inning marathon with a walk off RBI single, lifting the Ore City Rebels to a 5-4 win over James Bowie.
The Rebels trailed 4-3 heading to the bottom of the 11. Easton Pena walked and Colby Plasterer singled, and after one out was recorded, Blake Coppedge drew an intentional walk to load the bases.
Caleb Davidson's infield grounder scored Pena to tie it, and Cavanaugh followed with a single to bring in Plasterer with the game-winning run.
Davidson had two RBI in the game. Cavenaugh singled twice and drove in one, and Cadyn Laster chipped in with an RBI.
Maverick Main went seven innings on the hill for the Rebels. He struck out 10, walked four and gave up one earned run. Jordan Escamilla fanned five, walked one and gave up one earned run in four innings.
HARLETON 18, HAWKINS 2: HAWKINS - Carson Wallace struck out 14, walked two and held Hawkins hitless over five innings as the Harleton Wildcats rolled to an 18-2 win.
Wallace also had a big day at the plate for the Wildcats, banging out four hits and driving in two runs. Cameron Johnson had two hits and three RBI, and Mason Clark singled and drove in three. Tanner Tate and Peyton Murray finished with two hits and two RBI apiece. Braden Hopkins had two hits and an RBI. Dylan Armstrong doubled and drove in a run, and Gage Shirts and Mason Clark contributed an RBI apiece.