CARTHAGE 2, KILGORE 1: KILGORE - Carthage scored once in the top of the fourth to tie things, and then pushed a run across in the top of the 13th for the win in a 2-1 victory over Kilgore on Wednesday.
Dillon Davenport singled twice, Braden Smith doubled and singled, Connor Cuff had two hits and Cade Moore and Patrick Malone drove in runs for Carthage.
Brooks Brewster struck out six with two walks and one unearned run allowed on two hits in eight innings for Carthage. Matthew Smith fanned five with no walks or runs allowed on four hits in five frames.
Todd House singled twice, and Tate Truman, Joseph Hendrickson and Jason Silvey chipped in with singles for Kilgore. Tanner Beets had the lone RBI.
House pitched seven innings, giving up no earned runs on four hits while striking out five and walking three. Truman fanned two, walked five and allowed one earned run in six innings on the hill for Kilgore.
W. OAK 8, GLADEWATER 0: WHITE OAK - Gavyn Jones struck out 12 and went over the century mark for punch outs this season, Colton Millwood homered, doubled and drove in three runs and the White Oak Roughnecks blanked the Gladewater Bears, 8-0.
Jones walked two and did not allow a run on three hits in a complete game, throwing 70 of his 106 pitches for strikes. The Texas Tech signee has 103 strikeouts for the year.
Noah Carter doubled, singled and drove in a run for White Oak. Tyler Puckett doubled, Noah Fritsche singled and drove in two runs, and Davis Tolliver singled and drove in a run.
BECKVILLE 8, U. HILL 3: BECKVILLE - Colby Davidson dominated on the hill for four innings, Brock White drove in two runs for the Bearcats and Beckville notched an 8-3 win over the Union Hill Bulldogs.
Davidson struck out nine with no walks or runs allowed on one hit. Braxton Bullock went two innings with three strikeouts and no walks, and Colman Bullock pitched one inning, striking out one and walking one.
Aiden Harris had two singles for Beckville, and Brody Downs and Baker Seegers drove in runs.
OVERTON 5, CARLISLE 4: OVERTON - Bryce Still singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh, swiping second and third and scoring on Mason Rowe's single to lift the Overton Mustangs to a 5-4 walk off win over the Carlisle Indians.
Isaiah Hawkins doubled and drove in a run for Overton. Still had two hits, and Braxton Harper drove in a run. Still went seven innings on the mound, striking out seven with two walks and one earned run allowed.
Joseph Mejia doubled and drove in a run for Carlisle. Trent Sartain and Clayton Hart added RBI for the Indians. Levi Wooten struck out four, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings.