HUDSON 7, LONGVIEW 0: At Lobo Field, Hudson built a 3-0 lead after two innings and put together a pair of two-run frames late on the way to a 7-0 win over Longview.
Jordan Allen singled and doubled in the loss for the Lobos. Trent Keebaugh had two hits. Jose Arellano doubled, and Kieffer Doxey and Taylor Tatum both singled.
The Lobos will participate in the Jasper Tournament this weekend.
S. HILL 6, GILMER 0: GILMER — Conner Smeltzer dominated on the hill for the Panthers, striking out 13, walking one and giving up two hits in seven innings, and Spring Hill blanked Gilmer, 6-0.
Trent Thompson singled and drove in two runs for the Panthers. Grant Burton added a double, and Emory Allen chipped in with a single.
Dillon Henson and Travis Collie had the lone hits for Gilmer. Henson struck out 13, walked eight and allowed one earned run in six innings.
KILGORE 12, CENTER 4: KILGORE — At Driller Park, Tate Truman singled and drove in four runs to lead the Kilgore Bulldogs to a 12-4 win over Center.
Todd House doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs, who scored eight times in the bottom of the third. Cade Henry added two hits and an RBI, Joseph Hendrickson a triple and an RBI, Colt Bullard a triple and Cade Cox and Tanner Beets an RBI apiece.
Beets worked 6.2 innings on the mound, striking out five, walking one and giving up two earned runs.
TATUM 4, TROUP 1: TATUM — Truitt Anthony struck out a dozen, walked four and gave up just one earned run in seven innings, and the Tatum Eagles got all four runs in the bottom of the second in a 4-1 win over Troup.
Landon Estrada and Carson Gonzalez both doubled for Tatum. Gonzalez and Estrada had two hits and two RBI apiece, and Levi Lister chipped in with two hits.
Ty Lovelady doubled, singled and drove in a run in the loss for Troup. Turner also struck out three and walked five in six innings on the hill.
CENTRAL 11, W. RUSK 7: NEW LONDON — Central scored six times in the third to take control of things on the way to an 11-7 win over West Rusk.
Will Jackson doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs in the loss for West Rusk. Jason Reasoner had two hits and an RBI, Jimmie Harper a single and two RBI and Cole Jackson two hits and two RBI for West Rusk.
E. FIELDS 3, JEFFERSON 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Blake Merritt struck out 13, walked one and gave up one earned run in 6.1 innings, David Hutson closed things out with two strikeouts and the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets notched a 3-2 win over Jefferson.
Brandon Kennedy drove in two runs for Elysian Fields, and Cole Parker had the lone hit for the Yellowjackets.
Brayden Clark struck out seven, walked six and gave up one earned run in five innings for Jefferson. Knox Tomlinson doubled and drove in a run.
DAINGERFIELD 14, O. CITY 4: ORE CITY — D’Co Wright doubled, singled and drove in three runs from the top of the lineup, Tanner Teeter and Weston Collard had two RBI apiece for the Tigers and Daingerfield notched a 14-4 win over Ore City.
Sage Blackburn doubled and singled, and Jy’Keelin Frazier and Jayden Mitchell added an RBI apiece for Daingerfield.
Blake Coppedge, Cadyn Lester and Gage Cavenaugh all singled, and Caleb Davidson drove in a run for Ore City.
HARLETON 13, B. SANDY 0: BIG SANDY — Cameron Johnson homered and drove in three runs, and Harleton got a strong pitching outing from Carson Wallace on the way to a 13-0 win over Big Sandy.
Wallace struck out nine, walked five and did not allow a run in 5.2 innings. Braden Hopkins fanned one in a third of an inning.
Wallace helped his own cause at the plate with two RBI. Mason Clark and Shawn Booth also drove in two runs apiece, and Gage Shirts and Hopkins collected an RBI apiece.
Tyson Tapley doubled in the loss for Big Sandy. Jake Johnson struck out five and walked seven, giving up no earned runs, in three innings.
BECKVILLE 11, U. GROVE 0: BECKVILLE — Aiden Brantley tossed a four-inning no-hitter at Union Grove, striking out eight and walking one, as Beckville notched an 11-0 win.
Brock White paced the Beckville offense with two hits and four RBI. Baker Seegers added two hits and two RBI, Brody Downs a single and two RBI and Daxton Etheredge and Cason Dodson an RBI apiece.
LATE MONDAY
HARMONY 8, P. TREE 7: HARMONY — The Harmony Eagles scored in the bottom of the eighth to walk off with an 8-7 win over the Pine Tree Pirates on Monday.
Pine Tree built a 7-0 lead with a run in the second and six in the fourth, but Harmony scored three times in the fifth and seventh to go along with lone runs in the sixth and eighth.
Dean McMillen singled twice and drove in a run for Pine Tree. M.J. Cates and Collin Estes added a single and an RBI apiece, and Caden Donley doubled and drove in two runs.
Max Gidden struck out 10, walked three and gave up two earned runs on three hits in five innings. Cates fanned three with a walk and no earned runs allowed in 1.1 frames, and Brooks Brown worked an inning, giving up three earned runs on four hits.
Braxton Baker singled and drove in three runs for Harmony. Tucker Tittle and Brayden Phillips added three hits apiece, with Phillips driving in three runs and Tittle adding an RBI. Blayne Hart tripled, singled and drove in one run.
Aiden Tranholt, Ollie Trimble, Boston Seahorn and Hart all pitched for the Eagles. Trimble fanned five with no walks in 2.2 innings, and Seahorn struck out three with no walks in two innings of work.
GARRISON 8, GARY 0: GARY — Garrison added to a 3-0 lead with a three-run fifth on the way to an 8-0 win over the Gary Bobcats.
Eli Compton struck out nine with no walks and two hits allowed in six innings for Garrison.
Mason Smith doubled and Tucker Grubbs singled for the lone Gary hits.
LATE MONDAY
H. SPRINGS 9, COMMERCE 0: COMMERCE — The Hughes Springs Mustangs took a 3-0 lead into the seventh and then put it away with a six-run outburst on the way to a 9-0 win over Commerce.
Trapper Golden banged out five hits — including a triple — and drove in four runs to lead the offense. Dalton Hicks doubled. E.J. Searcy had two hits and an RBI, and Trenton Pemberton and Tanner Westmoreland added a hit and an RBI apiece.
Bryce Ratley struck out two and scattered five hits in five innings, and Kord Johnson fanned four with one hit allowed in two frames.