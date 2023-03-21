HALLSVILLE 11, LONGVIEW 1: HALLSVILLE - The Hallsville Bobcats erupted for six runs in the bottom of the second and cruised from there, earning an 11-1 win over the Longview Lobos in District 15-5A action.
Blake Cox, Sawyer Dunagan, Trentan Johnson and Connor White all tripled for Hallsville, and Ashton Garza and Johnson added doubles. Johnson and Dunagan drove in three runs apiece. White had two hits and an RBI, Garza two hits and an RBI and Jack Holladay, Ethan Miller, Cox and White an RBI apiece.
Cox worked five innings on the hill for the pitching win, striking out eight, walking two and giving up one earned run. Landon Bowden fanned two and walked one in an inning.
Kieffer Doxey doubled and singled in the loss for the Lobos. Andrew Tutt had a single and an RBI, and Jordan Allen and Taylor Tatum both singled.
Brett Gordy went 3.2 innings on the hill for Longview, striking out four and walking two.
S. HILL 3, HENDERSON 2: At Panther Field, Spring Hill walked off with a 3-2 win over the Henderson Lions in District 17-4A action, scoring in the bottom of the eighth.
Josiah Mackey had three hits for the Panthers. Grant Burton doubled and singled. Trent Thompson had a single and an RBI, and Carson Tidwell and Travis Allen both doubled. Jayson Jordan pitched five innings, striking out four, walking four and giving up one earned run. Landon Bartell fanned five and walked two in three innings, giving up no hits or runs.
CARTHAGE 6, KILGORE 1: CARTHAGE - Brooks Brewster was strong on the hill for Carthage, striking out eight and walking one while giving up one earned run as the Bulldogs notched a 6-1 win over Kilgore.
Braden Smith and Patrick Malone had two hits and an RBI apiece for Carthage, and Noah Paddie singled and drove in two runs.
Tate Truman, Joseph Hendrickson and Kolton Hale had the hits for Kilgore, with Hale driving in the only Kilgore run. Todd House struck out three and walked five in five innings.
CENTER 9, GILMER 6: GILMER - Jake Morris walked four times and scored three runs from the top of the lineup for Center as the Roughriders rallied for a 9-6 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Lance Wilburn tripled, and Kedrin Hinson had two hits and an RBI for Center, which scored five runs in the top of the seventh. Logan Horton fanned seven and walked one in five innings.
Cade Bowman doubled, Harrison Lofton had two hits and two RBI, Justin Jones a single and two RBI and Landyn Thompson one RBI for the Buckeyes. Dillon Henson struck out 13, walked six and gave up three earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched.
TATUM 9, W. RUSK 0: NEW LONDON - Cam'ron Redwine homered and drove in three runs to lead the offense, and Tatum put things away with a five-run sixth on the way to a 9-0 win over West Rusk.
Kody Hines, Cayden Tatum and Cooper Whiteus all doubled for Tatum. Whiteus drove in two runs, Landen Tovar had two hits, Hines drove in a couple and Landon Estrada chipped in with two hits and an RBI.
Truitt Anthony struck out six, walked five and allowed no earned runs in six innings. Tovar fanned two with no walks in an inning of action on the hill.
Xander Mason doubled, and Jimmie Harper and Darren Nix singled for West Rusk. Harper fanned four and walked five in five innings. Will Jackson struck out two and walked one in an inning, and Carson McCarthy walked a couple in one inning of action.
ARP 10, JEFFERSON 0: ARP - Colton Cross singled twice and drove in four runs, Zane Bourque struck out nine with one walk for the pitching win and Arp blanked Jefferson 10-0.
Jackson Cavazos and Wyatt Ladd added two hits apiece, and Bourque, Caden Cliborn and Will Sanford drove in runs for Arp.
Brayden Clark doubled and Knox Tomlinson singled for the lone Jefferson hits.
LINDALE 6, H. SPRINGS 0: LINDALE - Lindale scored three times in the third, added two in the fourth and capped off the shutout with a run in the sixth in a 6-0 win over Hughes Springs.
Dalton Hicks singled and doubled in the loss for Hughes Springs. Trapper Golden struck out two and walked three in two innings. Kord Johnson fanned two with no walks in two innings.
TROUP 3 WASKOM 0: WASKOM - Kash Hardy struck out 10 with one walk in a complete game, and the Troup Tigers blanked Waskom 3-0.
Justin Reeves doubled and singled in the loss for Waskom.
HARMONY 7, MINEOLA 5: MINEOLA - Boston Seahorn worked seven strong innings on the mound for Harmony, striking out seven with one walk and three earned runs allowed as Harmony edged Mineola, 7-5.
Tucker Tittle doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for Harmony. Riley Patterson added a double, single and two RBI, and Braxton Baker singled twice and chased home two runs. Brayden Phillips chipped in with an RBI for the Eagles.
O. CITY 6, J. BOWIE 3: SIMMS - Caleb Davidson collected three hits, and the Ore City Rebels strung together three two-run innings on the way to a 6-3 win over James Bowie.
Lee Alford and Jordan Escamilla doubled for Ore City. Blake Coppedge and Alford had two hits apiece. Jaydyn Freeman, Maverick Main and Alford all drove in runs, and Colby Plasterer added a single.
Chase Mullens struck out four with two walks and one earned run allowed in six innings.
HAWKINS 10, U. GROVE 0: HAWKINS - Julian Frazier worked a four-inning shutout on the hill for Hawkins in a 10-0 win over Union Grove, striking out eight and walking four while giving up three hits.
Marshall White had two hits and two RBI, Braden Adams two hits and an RBI and Aiden Colley and Landen MrDak an RBI apiece for the Hawks.
Judson George, Jax Daniels and Cooper Vestal all singled in the loss for Union Grove. Carter Cooper struck out three, walked two and gave up no earned runs in 2.1 innings.
B. SANDY 12, CARLISLE 0: BIG SANDY - Jake Johnson threw no-hit baseball over three innings, striking out nine with no walks, and helped his own cause with three hits and four RBI at the plate to lead Big Sandy past Carlisle, 12-0.
Johnson doubled twice and singled. Tyson Tapley added a double, single and three RBI, and Kayden Smith singled twice and drove in three runs. Kalab Remedies doubled and drove in one run for the Wildcats.
Jonathan Nix struck out four and walked two in 2.2 innings for Carlisle.
HARLETON 11, L. CHAPEL 0: HARLETON - Braden Hopkins worked four strong innings on the mound for Harleton, striking out two, walking three and giving up three hits, and the Wildcats blanked Leverett's Chapel 11-0.
Shawn Booth doubled and drove in a run for Harleton. Gage Shirts singled twice and drove in a run, and Dylan Armstrong, Booth, Tanner Tate and Cameron Johnson all chipped in with RBI.
OVERTON 9, U. HILL 6: OVERTON - Braxton Harper and Rylan Holleman drove in two runs apiece for Overton as the Mustangs notched a 9-6 win over Union Hill.
Harper doubled twice, and Holleman and Sawyer Rogers added two batters for the Mustangs. Rogers and Bryce Still chipped in with RBI. Still struck out nine and walked two, giving up two earned runs in six innings.
GARY 7, MARTINSVILLE 3: GARY - David Stephens singled twice and drove in three runs, Sam Colley doubled and chased home two runs and the Gary Bobcats earned a 7-3 win over Martinsville.
Ben Stephens added a double for Gary, and Mason Smith singled twice and drove in a run. Smith got the pitching win, striking out three and walking two while giving up two earned runs in four innings. Kohl Woodfin pitched three innings, striking out five and walking two while allowing no runs on two hits.
LATE MONDAY
ET HOMESCHOOL 24, PARIS 0: MARSHALL - Five Chargers took the mound and produced a no-hitter, and East Texas Homeschool pounded out 13 hits on the way to a 24-0 win over the Paris Warriors at East Texas Baptist University.
John Robles struck out six in two innings, and Josh Dragoo and Luke Goforth pitched an inning apiece. Connor Pendergast worked two thirds of an inning, and Clayton Pendergast pitched one third of an inning.
At the plate, Luke Goforth doubled, singled twice and drove in five runs and Connor Pendergast added a double, two singles and four RBI. Dade Goforth and Josh Dragoo added doubles for the Chargers, with Dragoo driving in two runs and Goforth adding an RBI. Cole Sloan chipped in with a double and two RBI, and Caleb Cutler, Beau Thompson, Micah Dragoo, John Robles, Clayton Pendergast, Lance Hall and Grason Young all contributed RBI.