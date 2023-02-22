H. SPRINGS 11, N. BOSTON 1: HUGHES SPRINGS - Trenton Pemberton homered twice and drove in six runs, and the Hughes Springs Mustangs cruised to an 11-1 win over the New Boston Lions.
E.J. Searcy and Jake Pearson both doubled for Hughes Springs, with Pearson adding a single and two RBI and Searcy also singling and driving in one. Dalton Hicks banged out three hits. Trapper Golden had two hits, and Bryce Ratley had two hits and an RBI.
Searcy worked two innings on the hill, striking out three with two walks for the win.