LONGVIEW 11, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — Gabe Flores tossed a two-hitter at Marshall, striking out 12 and walking one, and Connor Cox and Drew Flores went deep for the Lobos as Longview rolled to an 11-0 win.
Flores threw 87 pitches in five innings, 52 for strikes.
At the dish, Cox had a double, homer and two RBI, Drew Flores three RBI, Gabe Flores a double, two singles and two RBI and Keifer Doxey a double. Ronald Woods chipped in with two hits and an RBI. Taylor Tatum singled and drove in a run. Jordan Allen had a hit and two RBI, and Al Gatson singled twice.
Garrett Cotten and Dallan Shaw had the lone hits for Marshall. Cotten worked 2.1 innings and took the pitching loss.
HALLSVILLE 13, P. TREE 0: Matt Houston homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs from the top of the lineup, and Landon Bowden tossed a one-hitter at the Pirates as Hallsville blanked Pine Tree, 13-0.
Bowden struck out 11, walked two and allowed only a single to Cruz Cox in a six-inning gem.
Garrett Smith tripled, doubled and drove in three runs for the Bobcats. Sawyer Dunagan and Logan Jones added doubles, with Jones also singling and driving in two runs. Hagen Carver chipped in with a single and two RBI.
Dakylan Johnson took the loss on the hill for the Pirates.
S. HILL 8, LINDALE 0: LINDALE — Conner Smeltzer struck out eight, walked two and allowed just three hits in a complete game for the Panthers as Spring Hill blanked Lindale, 8-0.
Josiah Mackey had a single and two RBI for the Panthers. Marshall Lipsey doubled and drove in a run, and Ben Puckett added a single and an RBI.
BULLARD 9, KILGORE 4: BULLARD — Bullard used a six-run second inning to take control on the way to a 9-4 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs.
Jason Silvey tripled, singled and drove in a run in the loss for Kilgore. Ryan Beddingfield and Jake Thompson chipped in with RBI.
L-EYLAU 8, GILMER 3: TEXARKANA — Gage Bellatti drove in two runs and also earned the pitching win for Liberty-Eylau in an 8-3 win over Gilmer.
Bellatti struck out six with no walks and one earned run allowed.
Aaron Stanley doubled and singled, and Brayden Pate had four hits in the loss for Gilmer. Aron Bell drove in a run. Dillon Henson took the loss on the hill.
HUDSON 3, CARTHAGE 0: HUDSON — Hudson blanked Carthage and held the Bulldogs to just a couple of hits in a 3-0 win.
Connor Cuff tripled and Noah Paddie had a single for Carthage. Javarian Roquemore struck out two and walked one in five innings in the pitching loss.
W. OAK 10, GLADEWATER 0: WHITE OAK — Landon Anderson worked five strong innings on the mound, Gavin Bzdil drove in three runs and the White Oak Roughnecks blanked Gladewater, 10-0.
Anderson struck out four with no walks, giving up one hit in five frames. Gavyn Jones struck out three in his one inning of work on the hill.
Bzdil doubled twice and singled, and Anderson had two hits and two RBI. Cayson Siegley, Alex Scott and Jones also drove in runs for the Roughnecks.
Trent Jackson and Tanner Gothard had the lone hits for Gladewater. Austin Verner and Kelton cates handled the pitching chores for the Bears.
N. DIANA 10, DAINGERFIELD 0: DIANA — Jacob Newland blanked Daingerfield on just one hit in five innings, striking out nine and issuing no walks as the Eagles earned a 10-0 win.
Austin Kerns homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Eagles. Hayden Thomas and Ethan Adkisson had two hits and two RBI apiece. Hunter Gleason drove in two runs, and Cohle Sherman and Dylan Abernathy chipped in with RBI.
H. SPRINGS 4, SABINE 3: HUGHES SPRINGS — Zach Moore struck out six, walked four and allowed one earned run in a complete game as Hughes Springs edged Sabine, 4-3.
Pat Boyd homered and singled for Hughes Springs. Trapper Golden doubled, and Ryan Vaughan had a double, two singles and an RBI.
Carter Patterson doubled and singled, and Alex Galyean and Matt Huey drove in runs for Sabine. Huey struck out nine, walked four and allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings.
E. FIELDS 4, TATUM 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Blake Merritt went the distance on the mound, blanking Tatum as Elysian Fields earned a 4-0 win.
Merritt struck out two and walked four. He also had a pair of doubles, a single and two RBI to help his own cause. Judson Illingworth added a double, and Jase Greenslate drove in a run for the Yellowjackets.
Reese Milam struck out eight and walked one in five innings for Tatum. Mason Whiddon, Truitt Anthony, Levi Lister and Cayden Tatum had hits for the Eagles.
U. GROVE 9, U. HILL 6: UNION GROVE — Hunter Cannon drove in three runs, Kayden Day banged out three hits and added two RBI and Union Grove notched a 9-6 win over Union Hill.
Cooper Vestal chipped in with a double and two RBI for the Lions. Tyler Barkley worked four innings on the hill, striking out four and walking three. Cannon fanned five and walked one in 2.2 innings.
Eli Mendoza, Logan Dunn, Caleb Simmons and Carlos Mendoza all drove in runs in the loss for Union Hill. Matthew Massingill and Logan Dunn pitched three innings apiece.
HARLETON 1, W. RUSK 0: HARLETON — Taber Childs went the distance on the mound for Harleton, striking out seven and walking one as the Wildcats edged West Rusk, 1-0.
Gage Shirts had two hits, and Childs singled and drove in the only run of the game.
Cole Jackson, Jaxon Farquhar and Carson Bobbitt had the only hits for West Rusk. Bryant Mason walked three and allowed just one earned run in six innings.
BECKVILLE 19, OVERTON 4: BECKVILLE — Colby Davidson doubled twice and drove in three runs to pace the offense for Beckville as the Bearcats rolled to a 19-4 win against Overton.
Tyler Bryan tripled and drove in two runs. Adian Brantley and Daxton Etheredge both doubled and drove in two runs. Brantley had two hits, Ryan Harris two RBI and Lance White and Karter Jones one RBI apiece.
Brady Davis struck out three and walked one in 2.2 innings.
ET HOMESCHOOL 6, CHAAMP 0: Luke Goforth went the distance on the mound for East Texas Homeschool, helping his own cause with a double, single and three RBI as the Chargers blanked CHAAMP, 6-0.
Goforth struck out four and walked four, allowing four hits.
Connor Pendergast had three hits and an RBI, Josh Dragoo two hits and Ethan Gallant two hits and two RBI.