District 16-3AARP 9, W. RUSK 7: NEW LONDON — The Arp Tigers rallied from a 7-3 deficit, tying things to force extras and scoring twice in the top of the ninth in a 9-7 win over West Rusk.
Jaxon Farqhuar, Jimmie Harper, Will Jackson and Peyton Lyon all doubled in the loss for West Rusk. Barry Decker drove in two runs. Ty Harper had three hits. Jimmie Harper and Andon Mata had two hits apiece, and Jimmie harper, Jackson, Clayton Keith and Bryant Mason all drove in runs.
Farquhar worked two innings on the mound and took the loss. Jimmie Harper struck out 13, walked four and gave up three earned runs in five innings.
District 13-3AQUITMAN 8, WINONA 6: WINONA — Quitman scored lone runs in the first four innings and then piled on four in the fifth on the way to an 8-6 win over Winona.
Landon Richey drove in two runs for Quitman.
Caden Wharton tripled and Payton Snow doubled for Winona. Snow, Julio Zuniga, Colby McFarland, Wharton and Latarian Anderson all drove in runs. Wharton took the pitching loss.
District 12-3AG. SALINE SWEEPS: GRAND SALINE — Grand Saline notched 2-1 and 8-7 wins over Commerce on Tuesday.
In the 2-1 win, Jase Melton struck out two, walked two and gave up one earned run in a complete game. Brett Kindle and Melton drove in runs.
In the 8-7 win, Melton had two hits and two RBI, Sam Currey three hits and an RBI, Bryce Holland two hits and an RBI and David Wilson and Jace Mercer an RBI apiece. Currey worked 4.2 innings on the hill and got the pitching win.