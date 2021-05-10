Class 3AHARMONY 7, P. PEWITT 3: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Harmony Eagles completed a bi-district sweep against Paul Pewitt on Saturday with a 7-3 win.
Kyle Henry and Boston Seahorn both homered for Mount Pleasant. Henry finished with three hits and two RBI. Tucker Tittle had two hits, and Evan Patterson, Riley Patterson and Braxton Baker all drove in runs.
Tittle worked 6.1 innings on the mound for the win, striking out nine, walking two and giving up two earned runs.
Harmony will meet Sabine at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Cumberland Academy in Tyler to open a best-of-three area playoff series.
Class 2ABECKVILLE 13, FRANKSTON 1: RUSK — Tyler Bryan homered, doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, and the Beckville Bearcats advanced to the area round of the playoffs by completing a series win over Frankston with a 13-1 victory.
Ryan Harris, Karter Jones and Quinton Roberts all doubled for Beckville. Roberts had three his and two RBI, Jones two hits and two RBI, Harris two RBI and Daxton Etheredge two its and an RBI.
Roberts went five complete innings for the pitching win, striking out three, walking two and allowing one earned run.
Beckville will open a best-of-three area series against Rivercrest at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Brook Hill High School in Bullard.