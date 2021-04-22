District 15-3AW. OAK 14, O. CITY 2: ORE CITY — The White Oak Roughnecks took control early and then put things away with a seven-run fourth inning on the way to a 14-2 win over Ore City.
Gavyn Jones, Tyler Puckett and Graham Young all doubled for the Roughnecks, who led 7-2 before the fifth-inning explosion. Jones, Dylan Carrell and Gavin Bzdil all had two hits, with Jones and Puckett driving in two runs apiece. Young, Bzdil, Landon Anderson, Josh Covington, Max Tramel and Noah Carter all drove in runs.
Cayson Siegley worked 2.2 innings for the pitching win, striking out two, walking three and giving up one earned run. Anderson and Bzdil also pitched, with Anderson fanning three and walking none in 1.1 innings and Bzdil striking out two with no walks in an inning of work.
Lane Burks and Trevor Harris both doubled for Ore City in the loss. Harris had two hits and Burks drove in a run. Blake Coppedge took the pitching loss.