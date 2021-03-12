LONGVIEW 12, JASPER 7: JASPER — Justin Beltran homered, tripled, singled, drove in four runs and scored three times from the top of the lineup, leading the Longview Lobos to a 12-7 win over Jasper.
Gabe Flores also drove in four runs for the Lobos with a home run and a single. Braden Nickel added a double and single, Trenton Bush two hits and an RBI and Jordan Allen an RBI.
Campbell Williams worked one inning and was credited with the win. He struck out one and walked two.
In a 13-2 loss to Hardin-Jefferson, Beltran and Alton Gatson both doubled for the Lobos, with Flores and Gatson driving in runs. Dakalon Taylor was tagged with the pitching loss.
W. RUSK 8, S. HILL 4: BULLARD — West Rusk used a six-run inning to take an early lead on the way to an 8-4 win over Spring Hill.
Blake Barlow doubled and drove in two runs for Spring Hill in the loss. Bryant King and Jax Stovall added two hits apiece, and Marshall Lipsey drove in a run. Lipsey was tagged with the loss.
L-EYLAU 4, HALLSVILLE 2: HALLSVILLE — Liberty-Eylau overcame a 2-0 deficit early, scoring once in the third and fourth and twice in the fifth for a 4-2 win over Hallsville.
The Bobcats has seven hits, including a double and single by Tyler Lee and two singles from Matt Houston. Kurt Wyman drove in a run. Brayden Hodges struck out four and walked none, giving up one earned run in three innings for Hallsville.
LINDALE 2, MARSHALL 1: HALLSVILLE — Three Lindale pitchers combined to scatter seven hits and hold Marshall to one run in a 2-1 win.
Wyatt Butler struck out three, walked none and gave up one earned run in six innings, and Judson Long picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Caden Picfoli and Jackson Fugate had two hits apiece for Lindale, and Fugate and Aaron Wolfe drove in runs.
Garrett Cotten had two hits and drove in the lone Marshall run. Cotten worked 6.1 innings on the mound, striking out eight and walking one. Dante Enriquez took the loss, striking out one, walking one and giving up one earned run in 2.2 frames.
In a 9-8 loss to Liberty-Eylau, Garrett Cotten and Andrew Phillips tripled and Hayden Kelehan and Jim Weaver doubled for Marshall. Cotten, Weaveer and Kelehan had two hits apiece, with Weaver driving in two runs and Jacob Oden, Dallan Shaw and Peyton Paul driving in runs. Caidyn Downey shouldered the pitching loss for the Mavericks.
KILGORE 5, B. HILL 1: BULLARD — Kilgore kept it alive with a run in the top of the seventh, and then pushed across four runs in the top of the ninth to rally for a 5-1 win over Brook Hill.
Chris Ervin delivered a two-run double and Hunter Pipak and Heath Lafleur had RBI singles for Kilgore in the ninth. Cade Pippen and Lafleur finished with two hits apiece.
Dalton McElyea, Matthew Conner and Bryce Long all pitched for the Bulldogs. McElyea struck out four and walked one in three innings. Conner fanned three and walked four, giving up one earned run in five frames, and Long pitched a scoreless inning.
HENDERSON 7, TATUM 4: Aden Butler doubled twice, singled and drove in a run, Christain Brown had two RBI from the top of the lineup and Henderson notched a 7-4 win over Tatum.
J.T. Howard doubled and singled for the Lions. Quentin Moon and Deshawn Jackson had two hits apiece, with Jackson driving in two and Moon adding an RBI. Cole Bradley also drove in a run for Henderson.
Howard pitched three innings, and Jackson, Bradley and Grant Martin all worked one inning on the hill.
Truitt Anthony and Garrett Friend both doubled in the loss for Tatum. Mason Whiddon drove in two runs, and Camron Redwine and Anthony Kirkpatrick drove in a run apiece. Mason Nicholson struck out two, walked two and gave up three earned runs in five innings.
NACOGDOCHES 10, CARTHAGE 4: Nacogdoches broke open a close game with a four-run fourth on the way to a 10-4 win over Carthage.
Craig McNew doubled, Sawyer Smith had two hits and an RBI and Javarian Roquemore and Austin Morgan drove in runs for Carthage.
GILMER 9, SABINE 3: Hunter Wynne tripled, Dillon Henson added two hits and drove in two runs and the Gilmer Buckeyes notched a 9-3 win over Sabine.
Travis Collie, cutter Montgomery and Aaron Stanley all doubled for Gilmer. Trey Watkins had two hits, and Stanley, Montgomery and Collie all drove in runs. Landyn Thompson earned the pitching win. He fanned one and walked none, giving up one earned run in three innings.
Holton Pepper doubled and Bret Roberts and Jace Burns drove in runs in the loss for Sabine. Alex Galyean took the pitching loss.
HAWKINS 6, GLADEWATER 2: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Hawks scored two runs in the fifth to pul laway for a 6-2 win over the Gladewater Bears on Saturday.
Zach Conde doubled and drove in a run for Hawkins. Bryce Burns had two hits and an RBI, and Dristun Pruitt, Braden Adams and Drew Dacus all drove in runs. Julian Frazier struck out five, walked two and gave up two earned runs in six innings for the win. Burns fanned two and walked one in a scoreless inning.
BENTON 11, N. DIANA 4: BENTON, La. — Benton notched 11-4 and 10-3 wins over New Diana on Saturday.
In the 11-4 loss, Elliot Foreman and Hayden Thomas doubled for New Diana. Foreman and Jacob Newland had two hits apiece, with Foreman, John Lutrell, Cohle Sherman and Thomas driving in runs. Ethan Adkisson took the pitching loss.
In the 10-3 loss, Adkisson, Foreman, Austin Kerns and Zachary Malone all had doubled for New Diana. Foreman finished with three hits and an RBI. Sherman had two hits, and Malone and Kerns drove in runs. Jacob Newland struck out two and walked two in the loss.
L-KILDARE 17, WINONA 9: Jackson Lee and Clayton Mulkey both went deep for Linden-Kildare — both driving in four runs — and the Tigers rolled to a 17-9 win over Winona.
Trey Phillips doubled and drove in a run. Kyler Fitts had two hits and three RBI. Colton Anderson added two hits and an RBI, and Trey Phillips drove in a run. Fitts fanned four with two walks in 3.2 innings.
In a 7-4 win over Alba-Golden, Fitts, Jonathan Owen and Tawin Patterson all drove in two runs. Patterson had two hits, and Trey Phillips added an RBI for the Tigers.
Trey Phillips fanned four with no walks in four innings for the pitching win.
NASHVILLE 10, HARLETON 0: Nashville (Arkansas) used a seven-run fourth inning to pull away for a 10-0 win over Harleton.
Taber Childs had the lone hit for Harleton, a single. Luke Wright shouldered the pitching loss, giving up two earned runs while striking out three and walking two in three innings.
LATE FRIDAY
HARMONY 9, W. OAK 3: WHITE OAK -Cooper Wadding led a 12-hit Harmony attack with a triple, single and four RBI, and the Eagles earned a 9-3 win over White Oak.
Braxton Baker added a double, single an RBI for the Eagles. Boston Seahorn and Tucket Tittle chipped in with two hits apiece, with Tittle and Kyle Henry driving in runs.
Evan Patterson went the distance on the mound, striking out two, walking one and giving up two earned runs in seven innings.
Gavyn Jones tripled and doubled, and Dylan Carrell had a double and three RBI in the loss for the Roughnecks.
Alex Scott took the pitching loss.
GARY 13, SHELBYVILLE 5: Dakota Beckham doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for Gary as the Bobcats notched a 13-5 win over Shelbyville.
Delton Lamborn added two hits, an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the lineup. Landon Woodfin had two hits and two RBI, and Payton Chamness, Mason Smith, Cody Baugher, Darin Livingston and Jayden Cockerham all drove in runs. Livingston earned the pitching win.