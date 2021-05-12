Class 5AHALLSVILLE 8, JOSHUA 3: TYLER — Kurt Wyman banged out three hits, Matt Houston drove in two runs and the Hallsville Bobcats opened a best-of-three area playoff series with an 8-3 win over Joshua on Thursday at Mike Carter Field.
The series resumes today at 7:30 p.m. back at Mike Carter Field.
Wyman tripled, drove in a run and scored three times for the Bobcats. Noah Jumper added two hits and an RBI, and Conner Stewart drove in a run. Jeb Drewery worked six strong innings on the mound for the pitching win. He struck out four and walked one, giving up two earned runs.
MARSHALL 5, H. PARK 1: MARSHALL — Garrett Cotten struck out nine with two walks and one earned run allowed in a complete game on the hill, and the Marshall Mavericks opened an area playoff series with a 5-1 win over Highland Park.
The scene switches to Dallas and Highland Park for a 7:30 p.m. contest today.
Hayden Kelehan doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored twice from the leadoff spot for Marshall. Jacob Oden added two its and an RBI.
Class 3ASABINE 11, HARMONY 7: TYLER — Alex Galyean, Payton McBride and Matt Huey all drove in two runs for the Cardinals, and Sabine opened a best-of-three area playoff series with an 11-7 win over Harmony at Cumberland Academy.
The series resumes back here at 6 p.m. today.
McBride banged out three hits, and Jace Burns and Caden Richardson added two hits apiece for the Cardinals, who scored seven times in the bottom of the second to take a 10-4 lead. Richardson and Holton Pepper drove in runs for Sabine.
Huey got the pitching win with 3.1 innings of work. McBride worked 3.2 innings of relief.
Tucker Tittle singled and drove in three runs in the loss for Harmony. Braxton Baker added two hits. Will Young had two hits and two RBI, and Kyle Henry and Evan Patterson both drove in runs.
Patterson, Boston Seahorn and Will Young all pitched for Harmony.
ATLANTA 4, W. OAK 3: MARSHALL — Kelby Smith went the distance on the mound, giving up two earned runs on six hits, and Jackson Warren drove in a couple of runs for Atlanta as the Rabbits completed a sweep of an area playoff series with a 4-3 win over White Oak.
Smith struck out five and walked one for the Rabbits.
Gavyn Jones and Cayson Siegley doubled in the loss for White Oak. Jones had three hits nd an RBI, and Graham Young drove in a run. Landon Anderson took the loss, striking out five with one walk and one earned run allowed in 6.2 innings.
Class 2AHAWKINS 12, L-KILDARE 2: TATUM — Zach Conde dominated on the hill and at the plate for Hawkins, and the Hawks opened an area playoff series with a 12-2 win over Linden-Kildare.
The teams meet back at Tatum at 6 p.m. today to resume the series.
Conde struck out 11, walked one and gave up one earned run on two hits in five innings. At the plate, he tripled, doubled, singled and drove in four runs.
Bryce Burns added a triple and three RBI for the Hawks. Dristun Pruitt doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Jeremy Torres added an RBI. Paeton Smith and Dawson Pruitt collected two hits apiece.
Kyler Fitts doubled and Mason Johnson drove in a run in the loss for Linden-Kildare.
MAUD 4, U. GROVE 1: EMORY — Maud took a 2-0 lead with lone runs in the first and third innings, and then added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth on the way to a 4-1 win over Union Grove in the opener of an area playoff series.
The teams will gather back at Rains High School at 7 p.m. today to resume the series.
Cannon Cowan doubled and singled, and Tyler Barkley had two hits in the loss for Union Grove. Carter Smith chipped in with a single and an RBI.
Matthew Bower went the distance on the mound in the loss for the Lions. He struck out six, walked two and gave up one earned run on five hits.
RIVERCREST SWEEPS: BULLARD — The Rivercrest Rebels swept a best-of-three area playoff series against Beckville on Thursday, earning 7-4 and 8-3 wins.
In the opening game, the Rebels trailed 3-0 before scoring five in the fourth.
Daxton Etheredge had two hits and an RBi, and Ryan Harris drove in a run for Beckville in the loss. Tyler Bryan struck out 10, walked three and gave up five earned runs on five hits in 6.1 innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
In the 8-3 loss, Beckville led 3-1 heading to the fifth, but Rivercrest scored four in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Colby Davidson had a double, Quinton Roberts singled twice and Matt Barr drove in a run for Beckville. Lance White took the loss with 5.1 innings of work on the mound.
LATE WEDNESDAY
Class 3AATLANTA 6, W. OAK 2: MARSHALL — The Atlanta Rabbits put two runs on the board in each of the final three innings, rallying for a 6-2 win over the White Oak Roughnecks in a best-of-three area playoff series opener.
Jackson Warren earned the pitching win for Atlanta, which trailed 1-0 heading to the fifth inning. Warren struck out nine, walked one and gave up six hits. Kelby smith paced the Atlanta offense with two hits and two RBI.
Graham Young singled and drove in a run, and Gavin Bzdil double in the loss for White Oak. Gavyn Jones worked 5.1 innings on the mound and took the loss. He struck out 13, walked six and gave up three earned runs. Bzdil fanned four and walked two in 1.2 innings.