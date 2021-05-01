C. HEIGHTS 14, KILGORE 11: KILGORE - Central Heights used a trio of four-run innings to rally past Kilgore, 14-11, in a tune up game on Saturday.
Kilgore scored seven times in the bottom of the third to take a 7-4 lead,but Central Heights battled back and took a 14-8 lead into the seventh.
Hunter Pipak and Jake Thompson had triples and Donovan Adkins and Chris Ervin doubled for Kilgore. Adkins, Cade Pippen and Kyle Wheeler all had two hits, with Adkins, Dalton McElyea and Thompson driving in two runs apiece and Pippen, Ervin, Chase Borders and Wheeler collecting an RBI apiece.
Adkins, Heath LaFleur, Chase Lewis, Pippen, Thompson and Wyatt Wilkerson all pitched for the Bulldogs.
CARTHAGE 3, CENTER 0: CARTHAGE — Javarian Roquemore tossed a no-hitter at Center, striking out 14 and walking two as Carthage blanked the Roughriders 3-0.
Si Schumacher doubled and drove in a run for the Bulldogs, and Coleman Ivy added an RBI.
Roquemore threw 65 of his 99 pitches for strikes.
BULLARD 9, RUSK 2: RUSK — Bullard took control with a four-run third inning on the way to a 9-2 win over Rusk.
J.D. Thompson homered and singled, and Brett Rawlinson added a single and an RBI in the loss for Rusk. Wade Williams chipped in with a double.
Rawlinson took the pitching loss. He struck out two and walked four in 4.2 innings.
LATE FRIDAY
RUSK 4, JASPER 1: JASPER — J.D. Thompson struck out 13 and walked two, giving up one earned run in seven innings for Rusk as the Eagles notched a 4-1 win over Jasper.
Bryce Lenard doubled for the Eagles, and Will Dixon collected three hits.
W. OAK 12, LINDALE 11: LINDALE — Dylan Carrell doubled and drove in three runs, Breyden White and Cayson Siegley added two RBI apiece and the White Oak Roughnecks edged Lindale, 12-11, in a playoff tune up game.
Siegley and White both doubled, and Tyler Puckett and Gavyn Jones drove in a run apiece for the Roughnecks.
Puckett got the pitching win, working three innings and giving up three earned runs. Alex Scott, White and Gavin Bzdil all pitched for the Roughnecks. Bzdil fanned three and walked three in 2.2 innings.
HAWKINS 15, CARLISLE 1: PRICE — The Hawkins Hawks opened up a 5-0 lead after one, added six in the third and rolled to a 15-1 win over Carlisle on Friday.
Braden Adams and Bryce Burns both doubled for Hawkins. Paeton Smith drove in four runs. Dristun Pruitt added three RBI. Jeramy Torres had three hits and an RBI, and Burns and Dawsun Pruitt had two hits and an RBI apiece.
Julian Frazier, Adams and Burns all pitched for the Hawks. Frazier and Adams both worked two innings, striking out four apiece. Burns fanned three in his inning of action.
GARY WINS 2: GARY — The Gary Bobcats notched 5-4 and 5-2 wins over Cayuga on Friday.
In the 5-4 win, Darin Livingston had three hits and an RBI, and Jaydan Cockerham added an RBI, walk off single in the bottom of the ninth. Landon Woodfin struck out five and walked one in six innings. Mason Smith fanned one with no walks in three frames.
In the 5-1 win, Ty Ransom had two hits and two RBI, and Livingston drove in a run. Livingston pitched six innings for the win, striking out six and walking one.