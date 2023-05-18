CLASS 5A
WHITEHOUSE 2, LOVEJOY 1: WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse opened its Class 5A Region II quarterfinal series with a 2-1 win over Lucas Lovejoy on Thursday night.
Game 2 of the series is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Lovejoy. A third game will be at noon Saturday at Forney if needed.
A two-out infield single by Braden Bean in the bottom of the fourth allowed both Carson Willingham and Collin McLemore to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
Lovejoy got its lone run in the top of the sixth thanks to a two-out error.
Texas A&M commit Michael Dudolski allowed one unearned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in seven innings.
Bean and McLemore led No. 15 Whitehouse (30-6) with two hits each. Luke Caussey, Peyton Blackmon, Garrett Hayes and Dudolski all had a hit.
CLASS 4A
CARTHAGE 7, BULLARD 5: TYLER - At Mike Carter Field, Brooks Brewster singled twice and drove in three runs for Carthage as the Bulldogs opened a best-of-three regional quarterfinal playoff series with a 7-5 win over the Bullard Panthers.
Dillon Davenport, Braden Smith and Todd Register all had two hits for the Bulldogs. Noah Paddie drove in two runs, and Cade Moore contributed an RBI.
Brewster also earned the pitching win, striking out three with no walks and two earned runs allowed in six innings. Cole Curry fanned one in a scoreless inning of action.
The series resumes on Friday at 7 p.m. in Carthage.
CLASS 3A
TATUM 4, ATLANTA 2: CARTHAGE - Landen Tovar drove in a couple of runs, Truitt Anthony worked five strong innings on the mound and the Tatum Eagles completed a sweep of a regional quarterfinal playoff series with a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Rabbits on Thursday.
Anthony struck out six, walked five and gave up one earned run. Cayden Tatum struck out one and walked one in a scoreless two innings of action on the hill.
Anthony and Kohen Keifer tripled for the Eagles, and Cam'ron Redwine doubled. Levi Lister and Redwine drove in runs.
HARMONY 6, W. OAK 2: MARSHALL - Riley Patterson belted a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give Harmony an early lead, but the Eagles had to put things away late - scoring four times in the top of the eighth to earn a 6-2 win over the White Oak Roughnecks in the opening game of a best-of-three regional quarterfinal playoff series.
Patterson had two hits on the night. Hayden Johnson, Ollie Trimble, Braxton Baker, Tucker Tittle and Brayden Phillips all added singles, and Trimble drove in two runs. Baker and Aiden Tranhold also contributed RBI for the Eagles.
Tittle struck out six, walked two and gave up two earned runs in 6.2 innings. Boston Seahorn fanned three with no walks in a scoreless 1.1 innings of work.
Drake Kneifl and Kash Y'barbo had two hits apiece in the loss for White Oak. Gavyn Jones homered, and Noah Carter added a single. Millwood drove in a run.
Jones went 6.2 innings on the mound, striking out 11 with four walks and no earned runs allowed. Kelton Cates walked one and struck out one in 1.1 innings.
The series resumes at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Whitehouse.
CLASS 2A
HARLETON 6, FRANKSTON 1: WINNSBORO - Carson Wallace went five strong innings on the mound, Gage Shirts collected a couple of hits and the Harleton Wildcats opened a best-of-three regional quarterfinal playoff series with a 6-1 win over the Frankston Indians.
Wallace struck out six, walked four and did not allow a run on four hits. Braden Hopkins struck out one, walked one and gave up one earned run in two frames.
Shawn Booth, Hopkins, Peyton Murray and Cameron Johnson all drove in runs for Harleton.
The series resumes on Saturday at 4 p.m. back in Winnsboro.
BECKVILLE 2, KERENS 1: RUSK - The Beckville Bearcats bounced back from a loss earlier in the day to earn a 2-1 win over Kerens - tying a best-of-three regional quarterfinal playoff series.
The series will conclude on Saturday at noon back in Rusk.
Aiden Brantley went the distance on the mound for Beckville in the win, striking out three, walking two and giving up no earned runs on five hits.
Matt Barr doubled twice and scored once for the Bearcats, and Colby Davidson and Cason Dodson drove in runs.
In the first game, Kerns walked off with a 3-2 win, scoring once in the bottom of the seventh.
The Bobcats led 2-0 after four, but Beckville tied things at 2-2 with a two-run sixth.
Matt Barr, Daxton Etheredge, Aiden Brantley, Brody Downs and Braxton Bullock all had hits for Beckville, with Cason Dodson driving in a run. Colby Davidson struck out five, walked three and gave up one earned run in five innings. Dodson struck out one and allowed one earned run in 1.1 innings.
LATE WEDNESDAY
CLASS 3A
TATUM 8, ATLANTA 2: MARSHALL - At East Texas Baptist University, the Tatum Eagles opened up a 5-0 lead after two innings on the way to an 8-2 win over the Atlanta Rabbits in game one of a best-of-three regional quarterfinal playoff series.
Landen Tovar went six innings on the mound for the Tigers and earned the pitching win. He struck out two, walked four and did not allow an earned run.
At the plate, Carson Gonzalez had two hits and drove in three runs for the Eagles. Levi Lister added two hits. Cam'ron Redwine doubled and drove in a run. Cayden Tatum had a single and an RBI, and Truitt Anthony chipped in with an RBI.
Easton Owens had two hits in the loss for Atlanta, and Ty Graf drove in a run. Nick Burdon struck out six and walked one, giving up three earned runs in six innings. Will Woodruff fanned two and walked three, allowing one earned run in two innings.