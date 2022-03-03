LONGVIEW 5, FT. SMITH 4: TEXARKANA — Connor Cox was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth as the Longview Lobos walked off with a 5-4 win over Fort Smith Northside.
Bradley Bridges was hit by a pitch to open the inning, and the Lobos loaded the bases with a walk to Drew Flores and a Ronald Woods bunt. With one out, Cox was pegged with a pitch to send Bridges home with the game-winner.
Jordan Allen homered for the Lobos, who trailed 4-2 before scoring twice in the fifth. Allen finished with three RBI, and Isaac De La Garza also drove in a run.
Dakalon Taylor and Al Gatson both pitched three innings for Longview. Taylor struck out two and walked three and Gatson fanned three with one walk and no runs allowed.
Also on Thursday, Logan Robertson struck out 10 with one walk and four hits allowed as Camden Fairfield edged the Longview Lobos, 5-3 on Thursday.
Connor Cox singled and drove in a run for the Lobos in the loss, and Taylor Tatum, Drew Flores and Dakalon Taylor chipped in with singles. Isaac De La Garza worked four innings on the hill, striking out five with no walks. Campbell Williams took the loss with one inning of work.
NacogdochesS. HILL 4, CARTHAGE 0: NACOGDOCHES — Brennan Ferguson went six strong inning on the mound for Spring Hill, striking out four with one walk and three hits allowed, and Easton Ballard drove in a pair of runs for the Panthers in a 4-0 win over Carthage.
Josiah Mackey doubled and drove in a run, and Jax Stovall, Marshall Lipsey and Ferguson all had two hits.
LIVINGSTON 2, TATUM 0: NACOGDOCHES — Livingston pushed across lone runs in the fourth and seventh innings and got a shutout on the hill in a 2-0 win over Tatum.
The Eagles finished with two hits, a double by Camron Redwine and a single from Landen Tovar. Reese Milan struck out seven, walked two and did not allow an earned run on two hits in six innings of action. Tovar fanned one with no walks and one earned run allowed in one inning.
LufkinC. STATION 3, HALLSVILLE 2: LUFKIN — At the Pete Runnels Tournament, College Station scored lone runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings and held on for a 3-2 win over Hallsville.
Landon Bowden struck out six and walked two, giving up one earned run in five innings to take the pitching loss. Carson Blakeley and Matt Houston both doubled for Hallsville. Houston and Blake Cox drove in runs.
CONCORDIA 9, RUSK 3: LUFKIN — Concordia Lutheran scored five times in the second and took advantage of five Rusk errors on the way to a 9-3 win over the Eagles.
Will Dixon had a double and a single, and Wade Williams added two singles and an RBI in the loss for Rusk.
Oil BeltSABINE 7, P. TREE 1: KILGORE — Payton McBride struck out four with no walks, giving up no earned runs on five hits in six innings as Sabine earned a 7-1 win over Pine Tree.
Jace Burns doubled and drove in a run for the Cardinals. Carter Patterson added two hits and two RBI. Caden Richardson and Alex Galyean chipped in with two hits and an RBI apiece, and Payton McBride and Zach Donovan drove in runs.
Elysian FieldsE. FIELDS SPLITS: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Cade Chelsey tripled, doubled, singled and drove in four runs, Finn Kaiyala added a double, single and four RBI and Brook Hill earned an 11-1 win over Elysian Fields.
Jase Greenslate and Jace Alaniz had the lone hits for Elysian Fields in the loss, both singles. Kim Lewis struck out four, walked two and did not allow an earned run in the pitching loss.
Grayson Murray fanned five in the win for Brook Hill.
Also on Thursday, Elysian Fields notched a 7-5 win over East Texas Homeschool.
Blake Merritt tripled, doubled and drove in three runs for Elysian Fields. Greenslate added a triple and an RBI, and Lannon Collum doubled and drove in two runs. Merritt fanned nine with two walks, giving up two earned runs in six innings.
ETHS FALLS: ELYSIAN FIELDS — In a 7-5 loss to Elysian Fields, Connor Pendergast singled three times and drove in two runs for East Texas Homeschool. Beau Thompson added two hits and two RBI, Lance Hall an RBI and Spencer Fontenot two hits.
Luke Goforth struck out one and walked two in three innings. Dade Goforth fanned two and walked three in 1.2 innings and Thompson pitched 1.1 frames.
JEFFERSON SPLITS: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Jefferson Bulldogs defeated Queen City (2-1) and fell to Brook Hill (16-1) on Thursday.
Against Queen City, Bryce Clark tossed a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking four. Jefferson took the early lead on an RBI single by Brayden Clark. In the fifth, the Bulldogs got a walk from Alex Aviles, a single by Caden Whatley and an RBI single by Knox Tomlinson.
In the loss to Brook Hill, Judsen Carter singled and drove in the lone Jefferson run. Finn Kaiyala had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for Brook Hill.
Clark took the pitching loss for the Bulldogs.
Big SandyA-GOLDEN 3, WINONA 0: BIG SANDY — Alba-Golden scored twice in the top of the sixth to put things away in a 3-0 win over Winona.
Manny Garcia doubled and Jesse Jones singled for the lone Winona hits. Jones struck out 14, walked two and allowed no earned runs on one hit in six innings in the pitching loss.
Also on Thursday, Martin’s Mill handed Winona a 13-2 loss. The Wildcats were held hitless in the loss.
EmoryVAN 6, GILMER 3: EMORY — At the Rains Tournament, Van made the most of three hits in a 6-3 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Dillon Henson drove in all three runs for Gilmer. Aaron Stanley had a couple of hits. Henson took the pitching loss, striking out one, walking four and giving up no earned runs in three innings.
Also on Thursday, the Buckeyes dropped a 9-0 decision to Mineola. Travis Collie doubled, and Aaron Stanley and Dillon Henson added singles for Gilmer. Landyn Thompson was tagged with the pitching loss.
OtherMARSHALL 7, MCLEOD 0: Garrett Cotten tossed five strong innings, blanking McLeod on one hit while striking out eight and walking six in Marshall’s 7-0 win.
At the plate, Javarius Mitchell and Jacob Oden delivered doubles for Marshall, with Oden driving in two runs and Mitchell finishing with two hits and an RBI. Campbell White also drove in a run for the Mavericks.
Also on Thursday, the Mavericks fell 2-1 to New Boston.
Javarius Mitchell doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Marshall. Caden Noblit struck out nine and walked six in the pitching loss.