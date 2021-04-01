District 17-4ACARTHAGE 5, HUDSON 4: HUDSON — Carthage put four runs on the board in the top of the fourth to take a 5-2 lead, holding on for a 5-4 win over the Hudson Hornets on Thursday.
Si Schumacher, Todd Register and Connor Cuff all doubled for Carthage, with Schumacher adding a single and two RBI and Cuff also singling. Register, Sawyer Smith and Javarian Roquemore all drove in runs. Roquemore struck out four, walked four and gave up two earned runs on four hits in 4.2 innings. Brooks Brewster fanned two and walked one in 2.1 scoreless innings of work.
District 15-3AW. OAK 5, SABINE 4: WHITE OAK — Gavyn Jones went the distance on the mound, striking out 11, walking three and giving up two earned runs, and Dylan Creager banged out four hits to pace the offense for White Oak in a 5-4 win over Sabine.
Cayson Siegley doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Roughnecks. Graham Young had two hits and an RBI, and Jones chipped in with an RBI.
Jace Burns tripled and drove in a run, Matt Huey had a hit and two RBI and Payton McBride added an RBI in the loss for Sabine. Huey struck out five and walked two in 5.1 innings. Burns worked one inning and took the loss.
O. CITY 6, GLADEWATER 4: ORE CITY — Lane Burks earned the pitching win and helped his own cause at the plate with a single and two RBI, lifting the Ore City Rebels to a 6-4 win over Gladewater.
Burks struck out 12, walked three and scattered five hits for the Rebels. At the plate, Juan Garcia had two hits and an RBI, and Ernesto DeSantiago added an RB I. Trevor Harris, Colby Plasterer and Blake Coppedge added hits.
Ben Alvarez doubled, and Zach Polanco had two hits and two RBI for Gladewater. Garett Glenn finished with three hits. Tanner Gothard struck out two and walked three in 3.2 innings. Nathan Keller fanned four and walked five in 1.2 frames, and Alvarez struck out two with no walks in 2/3 of an inning.
District 13-3AHARMONY 15, MT. VERNON 3: MOUNT VERNON — Tucker Tittle banged out three hits, drove in four runs and scored three times, Riley Patterson added two hits and drove in three and the Harmony Eagles blasted Mount Vernon, 15-3.
Evan Patterson tripled, singled twice and drove in a run. Braxton Baker doubled and drove in two runs, and Cooper Wadding added a double, single and RBI. Boston Seahorn finished with three hits and two RBI. Patterson struck out nine and walked four, giving up one earned run, for the pitching win.
District 19-2AL. CHAPEL 12, CARLISLE 9: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — The Leverett’s Chapel Lions scored five in the second and four in the fourth to build a big lead, holding on for a 12-9 win over the Carlisle Indians.
Carlos DeLeon had a triple, and Cash Jones doubled and drove in two runs for Carlisle in the loss. Garrett Hale finished with three hits and an RBI. Matthew Rigdon had two hits, and Levi Wooten and Clayton Hart drove in runs for the Indians.