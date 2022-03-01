HALLSVILLE 3, CARTHAGE 2: CARTHAGE — The Hallsville Bobcats pushed across two runs in the top of the fifth to build a 3-1 lead and held on for a 3-2 win over the Carthage Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Matt Houston had three hits and scored once from the top of the lineup for Hallsville. Sawyer Dunagan added two hits, and Landon Bowden singled and drove in a run. Logan Jones chipped in with a double.
Carson Blakeley worked one inning and got the pitching win. Jones fanned five and walked one in four innings, and Connor White and Blake Cox worked an inning apiece on the hill.
SABINE 7, WINNSBORO 0: LIBERTY CITY — Jace Burns dominated on the hill and at the plate for Sabine as the Cardinals rolled to a 7-0 win over Winnsboro.
Burns struck out 10 with one walk and one hit allowed in seven innings. At the dish, he homered twice and drove in five runs. Matt Huey added a triple, single and two RBI, and Kile Stripland chipped in with two hits.
ARP 7, GLADEWATER 6: ARP - Colton Cross singled, doubled and drove in two runs, Gunner Bryant added a single and two RBI for the Tigers and Arp notched a 7-6 win over Gladewater.
Kadaylon Williams added a single, double and an RBI for the Tigers. Cross worked 5.1 innings on the mound, striking out 10 with four walks. Jackson Cavazos fanned wo and walked one in 1.2 innings.
HARLETON 13, JOAQUIN 2: HARLETON — Taber Childs singled twice and drove in four runs, Luke Wright added a double, single and three RBI and the Harleton Wildcats earned a 13-2 win over Joaquin on Tuesday.
Carson Brown, Carson Wallace and Gage Shirts all doubled for the Wildcats. Shirts, Wallace and Kaden Short all had two hits, with Brown driving in two runs and Wallace adding an RBI.
Childs struck out 11 with no walks or hits allowed in four innings. Wallace fanned one and walked two in one inning.
REDWATER 9, E. FIELDS 5: REDWATER — Riley Drew doubled and drove in two runs for Redwater as the Dragons held on for a 9-5 win over Elysian Fields.
Malcolm Brown struck out 13 and walked six for Redwater, combining with Kaden Bowen to hold Elysian Fields hitless.
EF coaxed 10 walks, with Landon Swank being credited with an RBI.
ET HOMESCHOOL 4, O. CITY 3: ORE CITY — Josh Dragoo singled, doubled and drove in a run, and Connor Pendergast added a single while picking up the pitching win as East Texas Homeschool rallied for a 4-3 win over Ore City.
Beau Thompson added a single and an RBI for ET Homeschool, which scored three in the top of the seventh to go on top 4-2. Spencer Fontenot added two hits for the Chargers.
Dragoo struck out seven and walked two in four innings, and Pendergast worked the final three frames with five strikeouts and two walks.
Allen Nigreville had two hits and an RBI in the loss for Ore City. Maverick Main fanned six and walked four in two innings, and Jordan Escamilla had seven strikeouts and one walk in 4.1 innings of action on the hill.
LATE MONDAY
S. HILL 7, VAN 1: Easton Ballard struck out 14 with no walks, giving up just two hits and no earned runs as the Spring Hill Panthers earned a 7-1 win over Van on Monday.
Ballard threw 65 of his 96 pitches for strikes. Marshall Lipsey worked on inning, striking out two and walking three.
At the dish, Jordan Hodges tripled, singled and drove in a run, and Brennan Ferguson added a single and two RBI for the Panthers. Lipsey had two hits and an RBI, Jax Stovall two hits and Emory Allen, Ben Puckett and Conner Smeltzer an RBI apiece.
HARMONY 2, GILMER 0: HARMONY — Tucker Tittle turned in a dominant performance on the hill for Harmony, striking out 17 with four walks and one hit allowed in seven innings as the Eagles notched a 2-0 win over Gilmer.
Boston Seahorn doubled, singled and drove in a run to lead the way at the plate for Harmony.
Harrison Loftin had the lone Gilmer hit. Aaron Stanley struck out 14 with three walks and no earned runs allowed in five innings to shoulder the tough loss. Dillon Henson fanned two and walked one in one inning.