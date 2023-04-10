WHITEHOUSE 3, P. TREE 1: WHITEHOUSE - The Whitehouse Wildcats scored twice in the bottom of the first to take the lead and added an insurance run in the fifth on the way to a 3-1 win over the Pine Tree Pirates on Saturday in District 15-5A play.
Collin Estes struck out four, walked one and gave up one earned run on three hits in six innings for Pine Tree.
Dean McMillen had two hits, and Max Gidden drove in a run for Pine Tree in the loss. M.J. Cates and Caden Donley chipped in with singles.
HALLSVILLE 2, T. HIGH 0: HALLSVILLE - Landon Bowden worked a complete-game two-hitter on the hill for Hallsville, and the Bobcats blanked Texas High 2-0 in District 15-5A action on Saturday.
Bowden struck out 10 and walked one.
At the plate, Sawyer Dunagan and Jack Holladay tripled for Hallsville. Ashton Garza had two hits, and Holladay drove in a run.
TATUM 4, E. FIELDS 3: TATUM - The Tatum Eagles scored twice in each of the first two innings and held on for a 4-3 win over Elysian Fields in District 16-3A action.
Landen Tovar worked 6.1 innings on the mound for Tatum, striking out seven, walking one and giving up one earned run on five hits.
Carson Gonzalez and Cayden Tatum both doubled for Tatum, and Cam'ron Redwine and Kohen Keifer drove in runs.
Blake Merritt homered and drove in a run for Elysian Fields. Lawson Swank and David Hutson doubled for the Yellowjackets. Evan White fanned three and walked five in 3.1 innings. Merrit struck out two and walked one in 1.1 innings, and John Beavers walked a couple and gave up three earned runs in 1.1 frames.
HARLETON 7, B. SANDY 1: HARLETON - Dylan Armstrong banged out three hits and drove in two runs, Carson Wallace turned in a strong outing on the mound and the Harleton Wildcats earned a 7-1 win over Big Sandy.
Wallace struck out a dozen, walked three and did not allow an earned run on two hits in five innings. Braden Hopkins fanned two with no runs allowed on one hit in two innings.
Wallace, Hopkins and Shawn Booth all doubled for Harleton, with Mason Clark, Hopkins and Peyton Murray driving in runs.
Hunter Reneau, Kalab Remedies and Tyson Tapley all singled in the loss for Big Sandy.
MAUD 11, O. CITY 1: ORE CITY - Maud put eight runs on the board in the top of the first inning on the way to an 11-1 win over the Ore City Rebels on Saturday.
Gage Cavenaugh doubled and drove in a run, and Colby Plasterer had two hits in the loss for Ore City, which sent four pitchers to the mound. Maverick Main took the loss.