Oil BeltKILGORE 9, HARMONY 1: KILGORE — Jason Silvey doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs to pace the offensive attack, and Gage Nichols turned in a solid effort on the hill for Kilgore as the Bulldogs earned a 9-1 win over Harmony.
Ryan Beddingfield doubled and drove in two runs for Kilgore. Chris Ervin added two hits, Todd House two hits and an RBI and Heath LaFleur two RBI.
Nichols struck out four with one walk and no runs allowed on two hits in six innings. Cade Henry fanned two in an inning of work.
LukinHALLSVILLE 9, LUFKIN 0: LUFKIN — Logan Jones was solid on the hill for the Bobcats, and Ethan Miller and Hagen Carver drove in two runs apiece as Hallsville knocked off tournament host Lufkin, 9-0, at the Pete Runnels Tournament.
Jones struck out three, walked three and gave up no earned run in five innings.
Garrett Smith tripled for Hallsville. Matt Houston had two hits and an RBI, Miller two hits and Carter Rogas and Jack Holladay an RBI apiece.
NacogdochesORANGEFIELD 9, TATUM 1: NACOGDOCHES — Tatum managed just two hits in a 9-1 loss to Orangefield, getting singles from Landen Tovar and Camron Redwine.
Tovar drove in a run for the Eagles. Truitt Anthony took the pitching loss after striking out one, walking none and giving up two earned runs in three innings.
RainsANNA 9, GILMER 4: EMORY — Anna pushed across six runs in the bottom of the first on the way to a 9-4 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Aron Bell doubled and drove in two runs and Aaron Stanley singled twice in the loss for the Buckeyes. Landyn Thompson took the pitching loss. He struck out two, walked one and did not allow an earned run in 2.2 innings.
GaryO. CITY 7, WASKOM 1: GARY — Maverick Main turned in six strong innings on the hill for Ore City, striking out six with one walk and no earned runs allowed on just three hits as the Rebels notched a 7-1 win over Gary.
Jordan Escamilla and Trevor Harris both doubled for the Rebels. Escamilla had four hits and drove in two runs, and Harris finished with three hits and three runs scored. Allen Nigreville and Christian DeSantiago chipped in with two hits apiece, and DeSantiago and Blake Coppedge drove in runs.
Big SandyB. SANDY 5, GRAPELAND 4: BIG SANDY — Kayden Smith singled and drove in two runs, Tyson Tapley added a double, single and RBI and the Big Sandy Wildcats held on for a 5-4 win over Grapeland.
Whitson Cox singled twice, and Braydon Brown drove in a run for the Wildcats. Logan Ollive and Tapley combined to toss a three-hitter. Tapley got the win, striking out three with no walks and three hits allowed in 2.2 innings. Ollive fanned one and walked three in 2.1 innings.
OtherMARSHALL 17, DETROIT 0: Campbell White tossed a three-inning perfect game, striking out seven of the nine men he faced, and the Marshall Mavericks rolled to a 17-0 win over Detroit.
At the dish, Garrett Cotten homered and drove in two runs. White doubled, singled and plated two runs. Dallan Shaw singled twice and drove in three runs. Mark Haiines had two hits and two RBI. Caidyn Downey drove in a couple of runs, and Logan Shepard, Henry Roth and Javarius Mitchell all picked up RBI.
BECKVILLE 21, N. SUMMERFIELD 0: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Beckville erupted for 10 runs in the first inning and used a three-inning no-hitter from Brady Davis and a huge day at the plate by Tyler Bryan to crush New Summerfield, 21-0.
Bryan homered, tripled, singled twice and drove in nine runs for the Bearcats. Cason Dodson doubled twice and drove in two runs. Daxton Etheredge added a double and two RBI. Lance White doubled and drove in one. Adian Brantley had two hits and an RBI, Brody Downs a single and two RBI and Baker Seegers an RBI.
Davis struck out eight and walked one.
LATE FRIDAY
SABINE 2, HARMONY 1: KILGORE — At the Oil Belt Tournament, Sabine scored in the bottom of the sixth for a 2-1 win over Harmony.
Payton McBride and Colt Sparks had RBI for the Cardinals. Matt Huey struck out nine, walked two and allowed one earned run in a complete-game win.
Also on Friday, the Cardinals dropped a 17-1 decision to Central Heights. Carter Patterson doubled and drove in a run in the loss for the Cardinals. Alex Galyean took the pitching loss.
U. GROVE 9, L. CHAPEL 3: Carter Smith tripled, doubled and drove in two runs while also picking up the pitching win for the Lions as Union Grove notched a 9-3 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Trevor Moore, Colton Cowan, Cooper Vestal and Tyler Barkley all chipped in with RBI for the Lions. Smith struck out four, walked one and allowed no earned runs on two hits in six innings. Rylan Roberts worked the seventh for the Lions on the hill, giving up one unearned run.
LUFKIN 4, RUSK 1: LUFKIN — At the Pete Runnels Tournament, Lufkin scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to put away a 4-1 win over Rusk.
Will Dixon singled and drove in a run in the loss for Rusk. Tilton Beard shouldered the pitching loss. He struck out one, walked two and gave up one earned run in three innings.