LONGVIEW 8, CARTHAGE 2: Connor Cox homered and drove in three runs, and the Longview Lobos opened the 2022 season with an 8-2 win over the Carthage Bulldogs on Monday.
Al Gatson added a triple and an RBI for the Lobos, who built a 7-0 lead after five innings. Dakalon Taylor and Taylor Tatum both singled and drove in runs, and Jarrett Lewis added a single.
Gabe Flores struck out seven, walked one and did not allow a run on two hits in four innings. He threw 31 of his 53 pitches for strikes.
S. HILL 3, PITTSBURG 1: PITTSBURG - Easton Ballard went the distance on the hill for Spring Hill, turning in a dominant 16-strikeout, one-walk performance as the Panthers opened the season wit ha 3-1 win over Pittsburg.
Ballard scattered four hits and allowed no earned runs. At the dish, Marshal Lipsey, Josiah Mackey, Brennan Ferguson, Jax Stovall and Ben Puckett all had hits for the Panthers. Lipsey walked twice and scored once, and Ferguson and Puckett crossed the plate for the Panthers.
KILGORE 2, SABINE 0: KILGORE - At Driller Park, Heath LeFleur earned the pitching win and helped himself at the plate with a double and two RBI as the Kilgore Bulldogs earned a 2-0 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Kilgore finished with four hits on the night, adding singles by Trent Wolf and Todd House. LeFleur struck out six, walked one and blanked the Cardinals on four hits in six innings. Colby Wilkerson finished on the hill for the Bulldogs.
Alex Galyean doubled, and Jace Burns, Caden Richardson and Kile Stripland added singles for Sabine. Matt Huey struck out seven with three walks and one earned run allowed in four innings. Burns fanned three with no walks in two innings.
GLADEWATER 7, TROUP 3: TROUP - Tanner Gothard and Trent Jackson drove in two runs apiece for the Bears, and Gothard worked an 88-pitch complete game on the hill as Gladewater earned a 7-3 win over Troup.
Ben Alvarez and Gothard both doubled for the Bears. Ben Alvarez, Gothard and Jackson had two hits apiece. Gothard struck out nine, walked one and gave up three earned runs on three hits.
TATUM 3, BECKVILLE 0: TATUM - Reese Milam and Landen Tovar combined on a three-hit shutout, and the Tatum Eagels opened the season with a 3-0 win over the Beckville Bearcats.
Milam worked six strong innings on the hill, striking out six, walking one and giving up one hit. Tovar fanned one with no walks in his inning of work. Truitt Anthony and Milam had doubles, with Milam adding a single and driving in a run. Camron Redwine also drove in a run for the Eagles.
Adian Brantley and Colby Davidson had hits for Beckville. Tyler Bryan struck out six, walked four and allowed one earned run in four innings. Brantley and Brady Davis pitched an inning apiece.
MARSHALL 26, N. BOSTON 0: MARSHALL - Jacob Oden and Campbell White drove in four runs apiece, and the Marshall Mavericks collected 16 total hits to go along with seven New Boston errors in a 26-0 win.
Oden doubled twice, and Dallan Shaw, White and Jordan Owen all added doubles. Caden Noblit had three hits, White and Mark Haiines two hits apiece, Noblit, Haiines, Beau Burris and Owen two RBI apiece and Henry Roth, Shaw and Javarius Mitchell one RBI apiece.
Garrett Cotten earned the pitching win, striking out three with no walks in two innings. White also fanned three with no walks in two frames, and Owen struck out one in one inning of action.
LIVINGSTON 11, RUSK 1: LIVINGSTON - Damian Ruiz homered and drove in three runs to lead Livingston past Rusk, 11-1.
Rusk got hits from Will Dixon, JD Thompson and Caleb Ferrara in the loss. Five Eagles saw action on the mound, with Mason Cirkel taking the loss.