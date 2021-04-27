District 15-5AS. SPRINGS 4, HALLSVILLE 2: HALLSVILLE — Sulphur Springs rallied from a 2-0 deficit, scoring once in the fourth and three times in the fifth to earn a 4-2 win over Hallsville.
Jeb Drewery worked six strong innings for Hallsville in the loss, striking out nine, walking one and giving up two earned runs. Brayden Hodges fanned two and walked one in a scoreless inning of work.
At the dish, Matt Houston singled and drove in two runs and Brayden Walker had a double for the lone Bobcat hits.
MARSHALL 9, MT. PLEASANT 7: MOUNT PLEASANT — Hayden Kelehan cleared the bases with a double in the top of the seventh, highlighting a five-run inning for Marshall as the Mavericks rallied for a 9-7 win over Mount Pleasant.
The Mavericks trailed 7-4 heading to the seventh.
Brayden Robbins and Jim Weaver added doubles for Marshall. Dylan Thurmon had two hits and two RBI, and Weaver and Robbins both drove in runs.
Dante Enriquez struck out three and walked three in 4.1 innings. Weaver fanned four and walked three in 2.2 frames.
District 15-4APITTSBURG 1, GILMER 0: PITTSBURG — Putt McCain’s double in the bottom of the seventh drove in the only run of the game, and Pittsburg walked off with a 1-0 win over Gilmer.
McCain and John Peters both singled and doubled for the Pirates. Landon Huggins struck out five with two walks and two hits allowed for the pitching win.
Tyler Watkins fanned five with no walks allowed, giving up no runs on three hits in four innings. Skyler Hall took the loss for the Buckeyes, giving up one earned run in two innings. Aaron Stanley and Brycen Jimmerson had the only Gilmer hits.
District 17-4AJASPER 3, RUSK 0: RUSK — Heath Pantoja and Seth Rose combined on a shutout, and Drew Marshall and Brock Lackey drove in runs for Jasper as the Bulldogs blanked Rusk, 3-0.
Pantoja fanned five and walked two in five innings, and Rose struck out one and walked one in two innings.
Mason Cirkel struck out four, walked one and allowed just one earned run in a complete game for Rusk. Will Dixon had two hits, and Lane Gilchrest chipped in with a double.
District 13-3AHARMONY 9, MT. VERNON 2: HARMONY — Evan Patterson turned in a dominant performance on the hill, and Boston Seahorn and Tanner Tittle drove in two runs apiece for the Eagles as Harmony earned the top spot in District 13-3A with a 9-2 win over Mount Vernon.
Patterson struck out 15, walked one and did not allow an earned run in 6.2 innings. Tucker Tittle finished up with a strikeout for Harmony.
Kyle Henry, Tucker Tittle, Seahorn, Riley Patterson and Tanner Tittle all had two hits, with Tucker Tittle, Evan Patterson, Cooper Wadding and Riley Patterson all driving in runs.
District 15-3AGLADEWATER 9, O. CITY 1: GLADEWATER — Tanner Gothard struck out nine with no walks or earned runs allowed in a complete game pitching win, and Gladewater used a pair of three-run innings to take control of things in a 9-1 win over Ore City.
Gothard doubled doubled and drove in a run. Garrett Glenn and Austin Verner had two hits apiece, and Hayden Torres, Zach Polanco and Verner drove in runs for the Bears.
Lane Burks struck out five, walked three and allowed just two earned runs in five innings for Ore City. Jordan Escamilla took the loss, giving up three earned runs on two hits in an inning of action. Blake Coppedge had three hits adn Escamilla drove in a run for the Rebels.
District 16-3AE. FIELDS 5, W. RUSK 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Ryan Wilkerson went the distance on the hill for Elysian Fields, striking out four, walking two and working a five-hit shutout as the Yellowjackets notched a 5-0 win over West Rusk.
Jackson Illingworth and Logan Presley both doubled for EF. Presley had two hits and an RBI, and J.D. Ballard, Campbell White and Kip Lewis all drove in runs.
Jimmie Harper struck out five and walked five, giving up two earned runs in 5.2 innings to take the loss. Harper, Will Jackson, Jaxon Farqhuar, Peyton Lyon and Ty Harper had hits for the Raiders.
District 19-2AU. GROVE 5, B. SANDY 2: BIG SANDY — Matthew Bower struck out 11 and allowed no earned runs in 5.2 innings, Cannon Cowan and Colton Cowan drove in two runs apiece and Union Grove notched a 5-2 win over Big Sandy.
Hunter Cannon struck out two in an inning of action on the hill for the Lions. Tyler Barkley worked 1/3 of an inning, striking out one.
Cannon Cowan had two hits, and Bower also drove in a run.
Jake Johnson drove in a run in the loss for Big Sandy. Johnson pitched 4.1 innings, striking out seven.
LATE MONDAY
District 19-2AHAWKINS 4, BECKVILLE 3: BECKVILLE — Hawkins rallied from a 3-2 deficit with lone runs in the sixth and seventh, edging Beckville, 4-3.
Zach Conde tripled, singled and drove in two runs for Hawkins, and Braden Adams added a double and an RBI. Jeramy Torres also drove in a run. Conde struck out 10 with three walks and three earned runs allowed in 5.2 innings. Julian Frazier worked 1.1 scoreless innings for the win, striking out two and walking three.
Colby Davidson homered, singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Beckville. Tyler Bryan added a double, single and RBI, and Quinton Roberts collected two hits.
Bryan struck out 11, walked five and gave up three earned runs on two hits in six innings. Brady Davis worked one inning and shouldered the loss. He struck out one with no walks, giving up an unearned run on two hits.