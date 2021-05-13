Class 5AJOSHUA 1, HALLSVILLE 0: TYLER — Collin Poindexter limited Hallsville to three hits, and Joshua pulled even in an area playoff series with a 1-0 win over the Bobcats at Mike Carter Field.
The teams will meet at 2 p.m. today at South Grand Prairie High School to settle the series. Hallsville won the opening game on Thursday, 8-3.
Poindexter struck out two, walked one and needed just 77 pitches for the complete game.
Landon Bowden pitched well in the loss for Hallsville, striking out five, walking one and giving up one earned run on two hits in six innings.
Matt Houston, Tyler Lee and Trenton Smith had the hits for Hallsville.
Class 3AHARMONY 4, SABINE 3: TYLER — Evan Patterson singled to plate Will young with the game-winner, and the Harmony Eagles walked off with a 4-3 win over Sabine to force a third game in a best-of-three area playoff series against the Cardinals.
The teams will meet at 3:30 p.m. today back at Cumerland Academy.
Sabine led 3-1 heading to the seventh, but Cooper Wadding, Tucker Tittle and Young all singled, and Tucker Tittle singled to bring in two runs before Patterson ended it with his RBI single.
Boston Seahorn, Patterson and Wadding all had two hits for Harmony. Tucker Tittle struck out five, walked three and allowed three earned runs for the pitching win.
Jace Burns took the loss for Sabine, He fanned one, walked two and allowed three earned runs in a complete game.
Kile Stripland tripled, singled and drove in two runs and Alex Galyean had two hits in the loss for Sabine, Burns added a triple and an RBI.
E. FIELDS 4, MT. VERNON 3: MARSHALL — J.D. Ballard singled in what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the third, and the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets opened a best-of-three Class 3A area playoff series with a 4-3 win over Mount Vernon on Friday at ETBU’s Woods Field.
The teams will resume the series at 4:30 p.m. today at Rains High School in Emory. A third game would follow if needed.
Elysian Fields scored three times in the bottom of the second on RBI singles from Kip Lewis and Logan Presley and an RBI sacrifice fly by Noah Grubbs.
In the third, Jase Greenslate doubled with one man out, moving to third on a flyout and scoring on Ballard’s single to put the Yellowjackets in front 4-0.
Mount Vernon scored three times in the top of the sixth to make it a one-run game.
Presley and Greenslate had two hits apiece for Elysian Fields.
Ryan Wilkerson went the distance on the mound for the Yellowjackets, striking out six, walking three and giving up three earned runs.
Class 2AU. GROVE 11, MAUD 1: EMORY — Cole Barkley drove in three runs and scored twice from the top of the lineup for Union Grove, and the Lions pulled even in a best-of-three area playoff series with an 11-1 win over Maud.
The teams will close out the series at 1:30 p.m. today back at Rains High School.
Cannon Cowan doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Lions, who put seven on the board in the top of the third to take control of things. Cooper Vestal had two hits, and Colton Cowan and Kenneth Johnson both drove in runs.
Hunter Cannon worked five innings on the hill for he win, striking out two, walking one and allowing no earned runs.
L-KILDARE 8, HAWKINS 4: TATUM — Hunter Crenshaw collected two hits and drove in three runs, Colt Neville added two RBI for the Tigers and Linden-Kildare earned an 8-4 win over Hawkins to pull even in a best-of-three area playoff series.
The teams will conclude the series at 3 p.m. today in Tatum.
Mason Johnson and Colton Anderson added two hits apiece for Linden-Kildare. Johnson struck out seven, walked two and did not allow an earned run in 6.1 innings pitched. Jonathan Owen fanned one in his 2/3 of an inning.
Julian Frazier took the loss for Hawkins, striking out five and walking three. Jeramy Torres had two hits for the Hawks, and Dawsun Pruitt and Micah Staruska drove in runs.