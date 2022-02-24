CARTHAGE SPLITS: The Carthage Bulldogs rolled to a 10-2 win over Atlanta and dropped an 8-7 decision to Pleasant Grove on Thursday.
Against Atlanta, Brooks Brewster doubled, singled and drove in a run and Noah Paddie added a single and two RBI. Jakerrian Roquemore drove in two runs, and Todd Register and Cole Curry chipped in with RBI for the Bulldogs. Brewster struck out three and gave up one earned run in three innings. Ty Chambers fanned three with a walk and one earned run allowed in 1.2 frames.
Against Pleasant Grove, Brewster singled twice and drove in two runs, Roquemore had a single and two RBI and Paddie finished with an RBI. Dillon Davenport struck out three, walked two and gave up three earned runs in three innings, and Matthew Smith fanned four with one walk and one earned run allowed in two innings.
O. CITY WINS 2: The Ore City Rebels rolled to a 12-2 win over the Carthage JV and earned a 5-1 win over Timpson on Thursday.
Against the Carthage JV, Allen Nigreville tripled and drove in two runs, Blake Coppedge banged out three hits and drove in three and Maverick Main had a double and two RBI for the Rebels. Caden Laster added a single and two RBI, Trevor Harris a double and Layne Morris a single and an RBI. Jordan Escamilla struck out four, walked three and did not allow a run in 2.2 innings.
Coppedge had a single and two more RBI in the win over Timpson. Nigreville added two hits, Caleb Davidson a double and an RBI and Christian DeSantiago a single and an RBI. Davidson struck out four with one walk and no runs allowed in 1.2 innings.
HOOKS 13, E. FIELDS 2: Hooks jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one on the way to a 13-2 win over Elysian Fields on Thursday.
Jase Greenslate and Blake Merritt had two his apiece for Elysian Fields, and Jace Alaniz and Landon Swank drove in runs. Brody Parker took the loss, striking out five, walking four and giving up three earned runs in 2.1 innings.
In a 5-5 tie with Beckville, Kip Lewis had two hits and an RBI, Merritt a single and two RBI and Judson Illingworth and Lannon Collum an RBI apiece. Merritt struck out seven and walked five in three innings. Swank fanned two and walked two in three frames.
BECKVILLE 5, E. FIELDS 5: The Beckville Bearcats opened up a 4-0 lead in the top of the second and ended up with a 5-5 tie against Elysian Fields on Thursday.
Tyler Bryan doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Beckville. Adian Harris had the only other hit for Beckville, and Adian Brantley drove in a run.
Brantley struck out five, walked five and gave up two earned runs in four innings. Brady Davis struck out one, walked two and allowed no earned runs in two frames.
ARP 5, H. SPRINGS 4: The Arp Tigers edged Hughes Springs, 5-4 on Thursday.
The Tigers got singles from Chase Rozell, Kadaylon Williams, David Barocio and Gunner Bryant and RBI from Colton Cross and Wyatt Ladd. Tristen Robbins worked three innings on the hill, striking out five with no walks and one hit allowed. Jackson Cavazos fanned two and walked one in 1.1 innings, and Williams struck out one and walked one in 2/3 of an inning.