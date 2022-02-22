ET HOMESCHOOL 4, ALTO 0: ALTO - Dade Goforth delivered a bases loaded triple in the top of the sixth inning to highlight a four-run inning for the Chargers, and East Texas Homeschool blanked Alto, 4-0.
Josh Dragoo, Beau Thompson and Spencer Fontenot all singled for the Chargers.
Dragoo worked five innings on the mound for the pitching win. He struck out four, walked three and scattered four hits. Connor Pendergast fanned three and gave up one hit in two innings of relief.
The Chargers will face Cross Roads at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Carlisle Tournament.
HARMONY 8, GILMER 5: GILMER - Boston Seahorn belted a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to tie the game and force extra innings, and the Harmony Eagles scored three in the ninth to earn an 8-5 win over Gilmer.
Tanner Tittle added two hits for Harmony. Cooper Wadding drove in two runs. Will Young struck out eight and walked one in 4.1 innings. Riley Patterson worked three innings, fanning seven and walking four and Tittle and Wadding both saw action on the hill.
Travis Collie doubled and singled, Bodie Henson had two hits and Cooper Young drove in a run for Gilmer in the loss. Dillon Henson struck out 10 and walked four, giving up three earned runs in four innings. Aaron Stanley fanned eight in four innings. Loftin was tagged with the pitching loss.
GARRISON 6, HARLETON 3: The Harleton Wildcats dropped a 6-3 decision in 10 innings against Garrison to open the season.
Taber Childs doubled, singled, walked and scored once in the loss for Harleotn. Braden Hopkins had two hits, an RBI and a run scored and Hunter Shirts finished with two hits.
Childs struck out seven and gave up one hit in three innings. Hopkins fanned four with one walk in three innings, and Carson Wallace struck out three in two frames.
JEFFERSON 11, U. GROVE 7: The Jefferson Bulldogs notched an 11-7 win over Union Grove in the opener for both teams.
Judson George had two hits and an RBI in the loss for Union Grove. Will Wilson, Carter Smith and Kayden Day all drove in runs for the Lions. Smith, Jacob Griffin and George all pitched two innings, and Rylan Roberts worked one frame. Griffin struck out four.
B. SANDY 24, FRUITVALE 0: FRUITVALE - Six Wildcats had multiple-RBI games, and Big Sandy opened the season with a 24-0 win over Fruitvale.
Tyson Tapley had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs from the top of the lineup for Big Sandy. Caden Bixler, Hunter Reneau, Logan Ollive and Kaden Smith all added two hits, with Reneau tripling and Ollive doubling. Reneau and Smith had three RBI apiece. Bixler, Canyon Minter and Jake Johnson added two RBI apiece and Whitson Cox, Ollive and David Fonteno drove in a run apiece.
Minter struck out five in two innings for the pitching win, combining with three other pitchers for a no-hitter. Smith, Johnson and Gabriel Bachert all worked an inning, striking out three apiece