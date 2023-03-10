PINE TREE: M.J. Cates struck out three, walked four and scattered three hits in five innings as the Pine Tree Pirates notched a 7-0 win over the Lindale Eagles.
Caden Donley doubled and dove in two runs to pace the Pine Tree offense. Cates and Collin Estes singled and drove in a run apiece.
SPRING HILL: The Panthers were held hitless in a 10-0 loss to Orangefield on Friday.
Austin Bonner struck out six, walked two and did not allow an earned run in 3.1 innings for the Panthers. Grant Burton walked two and gave up one earned run in an inning of work, and Jayson Jordan walked three and allowed two earned runs in two-thirds of an inning.
HALLSVILLE: In a 7-4 loss to Pleasant Grove, Sawyer Dunagan homered and drove in two runs and Connor White had a triple for Hallsville. Ashton Garza and Zane Holder also drove in runs for the Bobcats. Kaden Akin struck out five, walked one and gave up two earned runs in four innings.
KILGORE: Colt Bullard homered twice and drove in four runs, Tate Truman added a triple, single and three RBI and the Kilgore Bulldogs notched an 11-7 win over New Diana on Friday.
Jason Silvey had a double, single and RBI for the Bulldogs. Tanner Beets singled and drove in a run, and Todd House tripled and plated two runs.
House struck out two and walked three in 4.2 innings. Braylon Reyes had two strikeouts and no walks in 1.1 innings.
In an 11-6 win over Redwater, Truman doubled, singled and drove in three runs and Beets had three hits and an RBI for Kilgore. House belted a home run to go along with a single, driving in two runs. Joseph Hendrickson drove in a run, and Cade Henry had a double and two RBI. Truman struck out six, walked two and gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched. Bullard fanned three, walked two and gave up three earned runs in two innings.
CARTHAGE: Noah Paddie tripled, doubled and drove in two runs, Dillon Davenport and Connor Cuff drove in two runs apiece and the Carthage Bulldogs rolled past Sabine, 10-4.
Davenport had three hits, Braden Smith a double and a single and Cuff two singles. Patrick Malone chipped in with a double. Brooks Brewster had a triple and an RBI, and Cade Moore tripled and drove in a run. Cale Preston also drove in one for the Bulldogs.
Preston, Cuff and Ty Chambers all worked two innings on the mound. Cuff struck out three and walked one.
WHITE OAK: Tyler Puckett tossed a complete-game no-hitter, striking out six and walking three, and Gavyn Jones homered and drove in three runs for White Oak as the Roughnecks blanked East Texas Homeschool 5-0 on Friday.
Puckett threw 51 of his 83 pitches for strikes. At the dish, he doubled, singled and drove in a run.
Drake Kneifl doubled once and singled twice. Davis Tolliver had two singles, and Collin Wheat chipped in with an RBI.
NEW DIANA: Elliott Foreman homered, singled and drove in four runs in an 11-7 loss to Kilgore.
Peyton Brewer and Jacob Newland doubled for the Eagles, with Newland, Austin Kerns and Levi Green all driving in runs.
Foreman walked three in three innings. Cohle Sherman walked three and struck out one in two frames.
SABINE: In a 10-4 loss to Carthage, Payton McBride tripled, doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Cardinals. Jaydan McPherson had two hits and an RBI, Dalton Taylor two hits and Hudson Pepper an RBI.
WEST RUSK: The Raiders defeated Jacksonville (12-3) and Diboll (1-0) on Friday.
Will Jackson doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Raiders against Jacksonville. Carson Martin and Xander Mason both tripled, and Darren Nix doubled. Martin drove in four runs. Jason Reasoner had two hits and three RBI, and Garrett Sipes drove in two runs. Mason and Cole Jackson worked three innings apiece on the mound. Mason fanned two with no walks.
In the win over Diboll, Carson McCarthy struck out four, walked one and allowed no runs on five hits in six innings and Will Jackson pitched a scoreless, hitless inning.
Jimmie Harper homered once and singled twice for the Raiders.
TATUM: The Eagles dropped a 10-1 decision to Orangefield on Friday.
Truitt Anthony had the lone hit for Tatum. Landen Tovar struck out two with no walks and two earned runs allowed in three innings. Cooper Whiteus and Aiden Courtney also pitched two innings for the Eagles. Courtney struck out two and walked two, giving up three earned runs on three hits.
In a 4-2 loss to Central Heights, Levi Lister and Cam’ron Redwine both doubled, and Truitt Anthony singled twice and drove in a run for Tatum. Redwine also collected an RBI. Kohen Keifer struck out three and walked three, giving up no earned runs in five innings. Ashby Anthony fanned one and walked two in two innings.
HUGHES SPRINGS: Trapper Golden tripled and drove in a run, and Walker Duke and Tanner Westmoreland added a single and two RBI apiece for the Mustangs in a 7-4 win over Queen City.
Jake Pearson singled twice, and Dalton Hicks and E.J. Searcy drove in runs for the Mustangs. Chris Collins struck out one, walked three and gave up three earned runs in five innings.
In a 9-0 win over Prairiland, Trapper Golden had three hits and an RBI, and Bryce Ratley, Dalton Hicks, Chris Collins, Kord Johnson, Tanner Westmoreland, Jake Pearson and E.J. Searcy all drove in runs. Searcy had two hits. Golden struck out 13 with one walk and two hits allowed in five innings.
ELYSIAN FIELDS: The Yellowjackets held on for a 7-6 win over Paris, getting two hits apiece from Brody Parker and David Hutson and an RBI from Blake Merritt.
Merritt doubled and singled and Chaelton Cook added a double. Cook struck out seven, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings on the hill.
BECKVILLE: Cason Dodson struck out five, walked three and gave up one earned run on two hits in seven innings for Beckville in an 8-1 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Dodson and Jackson Lambright had two hits apiece for the Bearcats. Matt Barr had a triple, and Aiden Brantley doubled and drove in a run. Braxton Bullock drove in two runs, and Dodson, Brantley, Daxton Etheredge and Brock White all drove in runs.
ET HOMESCHOOL: The Chargers were held hitless against White Oak in a 6-0 loss.
John Robles struck out four with no walks in six innings for the Chargers.
LATE THURSDAY
LONGVIEW: At the Jasper Tournament, the Lobos dropped an 11-7 decision to Nederland but bounced back to rout host team Jasper, 12-2 on Thursday.
Longview led 2-0 against Nederland before the Bulldogs scored five in the fourth and six in the sixth.
Ronald Woods went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Lobos, and starting pitcher Kieffer Doxey had a double and three RBI. Campbell Williams added a double and an RBI. Jose Arellano doubled. Jordan Allen and Andrew Tutt both had singles and an RBI, and Taylor Tatum singled.
Doxey (1-1) took the loss, giving up five runs in four innings with two walks and three strikeouts. Brett Gordy, Tutt and Arellano all pitched one inning.
Cole Ramey (3-1) worked a six-inning complete game for the win in the nightcap, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out nine and walking two.
Woods went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and four stolen bases. Campbell Williams had a three-run triple. Tatum tripled. Tutt doubled and singled, and Jordan Allen and Detravian Gates also doubled.
The Lobos (8-4) are scheduled to play Bridge City at 12:30 and Hardin-Jefferson at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The Lobos will open district play at Tyler on Tuesday.
PINE TREE: Liberty-Eylau scored three times in the bottom of the fourth to break a 2-2 deadlock on the way to a 6-2 win over the Pirates.
Collin Estes had two hits and an RBI in the loss for Pine Tree. Dean McMillen singled and drove in a run. Estes fanned six and walked five in four innings, and Braden Fitzgerald had two strikeouts and two walks in 1.1 innings.
SPRING HILL: Wyatt McFadin went six full innings on the mound for the pitching win, striking out two and walking five in a shutout, and Spring Hill blanked Sabine 6-0.
McFadin singled three times and scored once. Grant Burton had a single and two RBI, and Landon Bartell singled and drove in one run for the Panthers.
HALLSVILLE: Trentan Johnson tripled, singled and drove in two runs for Hallsville, which put together a four-run third and held on for a 5-2 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Connor White had two hits and an RBI, and Laker McPherson and Blake Cox both singled and drove in runs for Hallsville. Cox struck out three with no walks or runs allowed on two hits in five innings.
CARTHAGE: Cole Curry worked five strong innings on the mound, striking out two, walking one and giving up two earned runs, and Carthage scored three times in the top of the sixth to earn a 4-2 win over Central Heights.
Ty Chambers pitched a scoreless, hitless inning for Carthage, striking out one. Cale Preston doubled, Connor Cuff tripled and Patrick Malone and Brooks Brewster drove in runs.
In an 11-1 win over Tatum, Dillon Davenport struck out eight, walked two and allowed no earned runs on two hits in six innings. Malone doubled, singled and drove in three runs. Chambers had a single and three RBI. Todd Register singled and drove in two runs. Noah Paddie had a double and an RBI and Cuff tripled. Preston also drove in a run.
WHITE OAK: Gavyn Jones earned the pitching win and also helped himself at the plate with a home run as the White Oak Roughnecks blanked East Texas Homeschool 2-0.
Jones struck out eight, walked one and allowed two hits in five innings. Kash Y’Barbo fanned two with no walks and one hit allowed in two innings.
At the dish, Collin Wheat singled twice and drove in a run, and Tyler Puckett doubled.
NEW DIANA: Austin Kerns homered and drove in four runs, Cohle Sherman doubled once and singled three times and New Diana rolled to a 14-4 win over Harmony.
Levi Green, Jacob Newland and Hayden Thomas all doubled for the Eagles. Green had three hits and two RBI, and Simmons and Newland collected two hits apiece and both drove in two runs. Elliott Foreman, Thomas and Ivan Benoit all chipped in with RBI. Benoit struck out four, walked three and gave up four earned runs in five innings for the pitching win.
SABINE: The Cardinals fell to Spring Hill (6-0) and Orangefield (8-0) on Thursday.
Against Spring Hill, Jaydan McPherson, Zach Donovan, Hudson Pepper, Colt Sparks and Cade Silvertooth all had hits.
Payton McBride and Silvertooth had two hits apiece in the loss to Orangefield.
WEST RUSK: Kullen Tavarez went the distance on the mound for the Raiders, striking out three with two walks and no earned runs allowed on four hits. Jimmie Harper and Will Jackson both doubled for the Raiders. Harper had two hits, Jason Reasoner two hits and an RBI and Xander Mason and Luis Sanchez an RBI apiece
TATUM: In an 11-1 loss to Carthage, Levi Lister doubled and Cam’ron Redwine singled and drove in a run for Tatum. Kody Hines walked one in four innings, and Carson Gonzalez walked four in two frames.
HUGHES SPRINGS: The Mustangs erupted for nine runs in the second on the way to a 10-4 win over New Boston.
Trapper Golden, Chris Collins and Kord Johnson all drove in two runs for the Mustangs. Trenton Pemberton and E.J. Searcy added an RBI apiece. Kaleb Williams struck out four and walked two in three innings, and Dalton Hicks fanned two with no walks or runs allowed in two innings.
DAINGERFIELD: In a 5-2 loss to Atlanta, Jayden Mitchell singled and drove in two runs and Jayden Wallace, Sage Blackburn and Cayden Simpler all had hits for Daingerfield. Treston Smauley struck out two and walked one in four innings.
ET HOMESCHOOL: In a 2-0 loss to White Oak, Luke Goforth doubled and Josh Dragoo singled for the Chargers. Connor Pendergast struck out three and walked one in seven innings.
In a 4-3 loss to Paris, Dragoo, Ethan Gallant and Pendergast all singled, and Gallant drove in a run. Dragoo struck out six with no walks, giving up two earned runs in six innings.