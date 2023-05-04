Class 4ABULLARD 11, KILGORE 1: BULLARD — Tyler Lamberth allowed four hits over five innings, striking out one as the Bullard Panthers opened a best-of-three bi-district playoff series with an 11-1 win over Kilgore.
Bryson Mason, Ben Coke and Dylan Fowler all drove in two runs for Bullard.
Jason Silvey had two hits and scored the lone Kilgore run. Joseph Hendrickson and Colt Bullard chipped in with singles, and Tate Truman walked twice for the Bulldogs.
Tanner Beets struck out one, walked one and gave up five earned runs in 4.1 innings for Kilgore.
The series resumes on Friday at 6 p.m. at Kilgore’s Driller Park.
CARTHAGE 3, RUSK 0: TYLER — At Mike Carter Field, Brooks Brewster tossed a one-hitter at Rusk, striking out eight and walking none in a complete game as the Carthage Bulldogs opened a best-of-three bi-district series with a 3-0 win.
The series resumes on Friday at 7 p.m. back at Mike Carter Field.
Connor Cuff tripled and scored for the Bulldogs. Dillon Davenport, Cale Preston and Todd Register all singled, with Davenport, Register and Brewster driving in runs.
Class 3ATATUM 2, SABINE 0: CARTHAGE — Truitt Anthony continued his dominant season on the mound, and the Tatum Eagles scored a couple of runs in the bottom of the first on the way to a 2-0 win over Sabine in a bi-district playoff series opener.
The teams are scheduled to meet for Game 2 back in Carthage at 7 p.m. Friday.
Anthony improved to 8-0 on the mound for the Eagles with a complete-game no-hitter, striking out five. The Eagle standout has not allowed an earned run and has given up four total runs in 62 innings this season.
At the plate, Anthony had two hits and Landen Tovar singled and drove in two runs for the Eagles. Cam’ron Redwine also singled.
Payton McBride struck out eight in the loss for Sabine.
HARMONY 3, REDWATER 1: MOUNT PLEASANT — Tucker Tittle pitched six strong innings, Boston Seahorn closed things out on the hill for the Eagles and Harmony opened a best-of-three bi-district series with a 3-1 win over Redwater.
Tittle struck out 12, walked two and gave up no earned runs on four hits. Seahorn walked one and gave up a hit, but allowed no runs in his inning of work.
Seahorn singled and doubled for the Eagles. Hayden Johnson, Ollie Trimble, Braxton Baker and Brayden Phillips all singled, and Trimble and Phillips drove in runs.
The series resumes at 4 p.m. on Saturday back at Mount Pleasant.
Class 2AHARLETON 6, LAPOYNOR 0: BULLARD — At Brook Hill High School, Caron Wallace tossed a no-hitter, striking out 10 with two walks as the Harleton Wildcats opened a best-of-three bi-district series with a 6-0 win over LaPoynor.
Cameron Johnson doubled for the Wildcats. Dylan Armstrong and Gage Shirts had two hits and an RBI apiece. Tanner Tate added two hits, and Payton Murray, Shawn Booth, Braden Hopkins and Mason Clark all drove in runs.
The series resumes on Friday at 6 p.m. back at Brook Hill.
O. CITY 6, C-PICKTON 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — At Northeast Texas Community College, Chase Mullens went the distance on the mound and Cadyn Laster drove in two runs for the Rebels as Ore City opened a best-of-three bi-district playoff series with a 6-0 shutout of Como-Pickton.
Mullens struck out eight with no walks, giving up three hits in seven innings.
Colby Plasterer, Laster and Jordan Escamilla all doubled for the Rebels. Caleb Davidson singled and drove in a run, and Plasterer added an RBI.
KERENS 1, B. SANDY 0: EMORY — At Rains High School, Krayton Ritchie struck out 10, walked one and tossed a no-hitter at Big Sandy in a 1-0 Kerens victory to open a best-of-three bi-district playoff series.
Daniel Conklin doubled and singled for Kerens.
Jake Johnson struck out seven, walked one and gave up one earned run on five hits in six innings for Big Sandy.
The series resumes at 4 p.m. Friday back at Rains High School.
FRANKSTON 8, OVERTON 6: RUSK — The Frankston Indians rallied from a 6-3 deficit with a five-run seventh to earn an 8-6 win against the Overton Mustangs and complete a sweep of a bi-district playoff series.
Frankston won the opener, 11-1.
In the second game, Walker London had two hits and an RBI for Frankston, and Conlan LeMay, Carson Bizzell and Christian Hernandez all drove in runs. Matt Metzig struck out two and walked two in three innings, and Hernandez fanned three with no walks in four innings.
Rylan Holleman struck out four and walked four, giving up two earned runs in 6.2 innings for Overton. Isaiah Hawkins, Holleman and Bryce Still all doubled for Overton. Still drove in two runs, Braxton Harper had two hits, Hawkins had three hits and an RBI and Holleman drove in a run.
In the 11-1 Frankston win, Walker McCann struck out nine, walked one and gave up four hits in five innings and London had three hits and three RBI.
Landon Hill struck out three and walked four in 4.2 innings for Overton. Hawkins had two hits, and Sawyer Rogers drove in a run.