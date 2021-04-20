District 15-5AS. SPRINGS 12, P. TREE 2: SULPHUR SPRINGS — A nine-run third inning proved to be too much to overcome as Pine Tree dropped a 12-2 decision to Sulphur Springs.
The Pirates managed two hits on the night, singles from Cruz Cox and Cole Sullins. Wade Fell took the pitching loss, striking out three and walking two in 2.1 innings.
MARSHALL 8, HALLSVILLE 5: HALLSVILLE — The Marshall Mavericks scored six times in the top of the second to take the lead for good on the way to an 8-5 win over the Hallsville Bobcats.
Jacob Oden had three hits and two RBI for Marshall. Garrett Cotten added two hits and two RBI, Andrew Phillips two hits and an RBI and Hayden Kelehan, Jim Weaver and Brent Burris an RBI apiece. Jim Weaver worked 4.1 innings on the hill for the win, striking out five with no walks or earned runs allowed. Dante Enriquez fanned one and walked one in 2.2 innings.
Matt Houston doubled, singled twice and drove in a run in the loss for Hallsville. Noah Jumper added a double, single and RBi, and Kurt Wyman chipped in with a double and an RBI. Jeb Drewery, Brayden Hodges and Trenton Smith worked on the mound for Hallsville, with Drewery taking the loss.
District 16-4AS. HILL 15, CUMBERLAND 0: Five Panthers drove in two runs apiece and five pitchers combined on a no-hitter for Spring Hill in a 15-0 win over Cumberland Academy.
Blake Barlow had a triple, double and two RBI for Spring Hill. Marshall Lipsey doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs. Bryant King added a double and an RBI. Jax Stovall, Whitten Bowles and Colin Martin all drove in two runs, and Jordan Hodges, Brennan Ferguson and Easton Ballard added RBI.
Alex Brown started and got the win, fanning three and walking one in one inning. Ferguson, Stovall, Bowles and Barlow all pitched an inning. Ferguson and Barlow both struck out three.
BULLARD 12, HENDERSON 0: HENDERSON — Hagen Smith struck out 18 in a no-hitter for Bullard, walking three in a seven-inning outing. Bullard scored four in the fifth and six in the seventh to turn a close game into a blowout.
Quentin Moon struck out seven, walked three and gave up one earned run in six innings for Henderson.
District 15-4AGILMER 7, N. LAMAR 6: GILMER — Brycen Jimmerson hit a grounder that was misplayed, allowing Landon Watson to score as Gilmer rallied for a 7-6 walk off win over North Lamar.
Aaron Stanley had a pair of doubles, a single and an RBI for the Buckeyes. Dilon Henson drove in two runs, and Hunter Wynne, Tyler Watkins, Jimmerson and Travis Collie all drove in runs. Watkins earned the pitching win, striking out six and walking three in six innings. Stanley fanned three and walked two in an inning of action.
District 17-4ACARTHAGE 18, PALESTINE 0: PALESTINE — Javarian Roquemore dominated on the hill and helped his own cause with a home run and three RBI as the Carthage Bulldogs rolled past Palestine, 18-0.
Roquemore struck out nine, walked two and allowed two hits in five innings.
Si Schumacher had two doubles and an RBI. Austin Morgan doubled, singled twice and drove in a run. Brooks Brewster and Ty Chambers drove in two runs apiece, and Todd Register, Noah Paddie, Connor Cuff and Sawyer Smith all drove in runs.
HUDSON 2, RUSK 1: RUSK — Hank Warren struck out seven, walked two and gave up one earned run on six hits in a complete game for Hudson as the Hornets edged Rusk, 2-1.
Warren had three hits and drove in a run for the Hornets.
Mason Cirkel fanned six and walked one in the loss for Rusk. Bryce Lenard had two hits and an RBI for the Eagles.
District 16-3ATATUM 14, WASKOM 1: TATUM — Truitt Anthony doubled and drove in three runs, Aidan Anthony and Dylan Glasco had two RBI apiece and the Tatum Eagles notched a 14-1 win over Waskom.
Garrett Friend tripled and drove in a run for the Eagles. Glasco had a pair of doubles, and Landen Tovar, Mason Whiddon, Camron Redwine and Levi Lister all contributed RBI. Aidan Anthony struck out eight with no walks and one earned run allowed for the pitching win.
E. FIELDS 10, JEFFERSON 3: JEFFERSON — Jackson Illingworth doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Elysian Fields in a 10-3 win over Jefferson.
Noah Grubbs and Campbell White had two hits apiece, and Logan Presley and David Hutson drove in runs for the Yellowjackets. J.D. Ballard pitched 6.2 innings for the win, striking out 11 and walking four. White finished up with a strikeout and a walk.
Judsen Carter and Bryce Clark had doubles for Jefferson, both adding singles and Clark driving in a run.
District 15-3AN. DIANA 10, SABINE 5: LIBERTY CITY — Ethan Adkisson banged out three hits and drove in a run for New Diana in a 10-5 win over Sabine.
Darren Manes doubled and drove in a run, and Zachary Malone, John Lutrell, Hayden Thomas and Logan Simmons all collected RBI. Lutrell finished with two hits.
Elliot Foreman struck out five and walked three in 4.2 innings. Malone fanned one in his 2.1 innings on the hill.
Jace Burns had two hits and two RBI in the loss for Sabine.
H. SPRINGS 5, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER — Tyson Daigle struck out 11 in six innings, giving up an earned run on no hits, and Hughes Springs notched a 5-1 win over Gladewater.
Ricky Vaughan worked one inning on the mound for Hughes Springs, striking out two. Waylon Goodson and Trapper Golden both doubled for Hughes Springs. Eric Dennis had two hits, and Zachry Moore, Goodson, Chase Brown and Daigle all had two hits and an RBI.
Garett Glenn had the lone hit for Gladewater. Tanner Gothard struck out five with no walks in seven innings.
District 19-2AU. GROVE 24, CARLISLE 0: UNION GROVE — Hunter Cannon doubled, singled twice and drove in six runs, Cannon Cowan added a triple, two singles and four RBI and Union Grove coasted to a 24-0 win over Carlisle.
Matthew Bower added a triple, single and two RBI, and Carter Smith doubled and drove in a run. Cooper Vestal finished with three RBI, Aubrey Woodard had two hits and Connor Ellis and Colton Cowan drove in runs.
Bower and Hunter Cannon combined on a one-hitter. Bower fanned five with no walks and one hit allowed in three innings, and Cannon fanned one in two innings of action.
HAWKINS 20, OVERTON 6: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Hawks scored seven times in the bottom of the first and then erupted for 13 in the second on the way to a 20-6 win against Overton.
Braden Adams doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Hawks. Micah Staruska had four RBI, Drew Dacus three RBI, Jeramy Torres two hits and two RBI and Zach Conde and Paeton Smith two RBI apiece. Conde fanned five and walked one in three innings, Smith worked two innings, striking out five and walking two.
BECKVILLE 17, U. HILL 0: BETTIE — Beckville banged out 14 hits, and Brady Davis and Quinton Roberts limited Union Hill to a couple of knocks as the Bearcats rolled to a 17-0 win.
Davis struck out four and walked one, giving up two hits in two innings. Roberts got the win, fanning six with no walks or hits allowed in three frames.
Colby Davidson had a pair of doubles and three RBI, and Tyler Bryan added a double and an RBI for Beckville. Ryan Harris finished with two hits and three RBI, Daxton Etheredge three hits and an RBI, Roberts two its and two RBI, Brady Davis two RBI, Lance White one RBI and Matt Barr and Karter Jones two RBI apiece.
District 17-2ARIVERCREST 6, L-KILDARE 3: BOGATA — Rivercrest built a 6-0 lead and held on as Linden-Kildare rallied late but fell short, 6-3.
Maysen Lemmon took the loss for Linden-Kildare on the mound. He gave up three earned runs in six innings. At the plate, Clayton Mulkey and Colt Neville drove in runs for the Tigers in the loss.
District 23-2AGARY 10, WODEN 0: GARY — Landon Woodfin tossed a five-inning no-hitter at Woden, striking out three with just one walk in a 10-0 Gary win.
Jasper Mills doubled and drove in a run for the Bobcats. Dakota Beckham, Payton Chamness and Mason Smith all had two hits. Darin Livingston drove in two runs, and Chamness, Cody Baugher and Ty Ransom all drove in runs.
LATE MONDAY
District 16-3AHARLETON 7, W. RUSK 3: NEW LONDON — Dylan Armstrong doubled, singled and drove in two runs, Corbin Sanders added two RBI for the Wildcats and Harleton used a six-run fourth inning to earn a 7-3 win over West Rusk.
Taber Childs added a double, single and RBI, and Braden Hopkins and Carson Brown both drove in runs for the Wildcats. Childs struck out three, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings for the mound victory.
Will Jackson and Jimmie Harper both doubled in the loss for West Rusk. Jackson had three htis and two RBI, Jaxon Farqhuar two hits and Bryant Mason an RBI. Jackson went 6.1 innings on the mound and took the loss. He struck out nine and walked three, giving up two earned runs.
District 13-3AHARMONY 9, WINONA 7: HARMONY — The Harmony Eagles raced out to a 7-1 lead and held on for a 9-7 win over Winona.
Evan Patterson and Cooper Wadding drove in two runs apiece for Harmony. Will Young and Tucker Tittle added RBI, and Patterson worked four innings on the mound for the pitching win. He fanned four and walked two, giving up one unearned run on four hits.
Caden Wharton and Chris Zuniga both doubled for Winona, with Wharton driving in three runs. Zuniga had two hits, and Latarian Anderson and Colby McFarland drove in runs. Ben Chelsey shouldered the pitching loss.