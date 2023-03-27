LONGVIEW 12, MARSHALL 3: Cole Ramey ran his pitching record to 4-1 with a strong performance on the mound, and the Longview Lobos notched a 12-3 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday.
Ramey worked four innings, striking out five, walking one and giving up two earned runs. Campbell Williams pitched three innings, striking out six with no walks, runs or hits allowed.
Jordan Allen paced the Lobos at the plate with two doubles, a single and three RBI. Andrew Tutt doubled, singled and drove in two runs. DaTravion Gates added a triple, single and two RBI. Ronald Woods singled twice and scored three times. Taylor Tatum had a hit and two RBI, and Drew Flores went 1 for 3 at the dish.
On Saturday, the Lobos visited Lufkin for a non-district game and fell 10-3.
Trent Alston took the pitching loss, giving up one earned run in three innings. He walked two, hit a batter and struck out two. Brett Gordy fanned one with no walks or runs allowed in an inning. Leo Rodriguez worked 1.2 innings, giving up three earned runs, and Andrew Tutt pitched one inning, allowing no hits or runs.
Allen finished the day 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and a run scored. Williams had two hits and two RBI, Tutt two hits and an RBI, Tatum two hits and a run scored, Ronald Woods two hits and a run scored and Rodriguez one hit.
The Lobos (11-8, 3-1) will visit Pine Tree for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday.
GILMER 12, HENDERSON 10: HENDERSON 0 Travis Collie tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, Dillon Henson added a double and two RBI and the Gilmer Buckeyes notched a 12-10 win over Henderson.
Cade Bowman had two hits and an RBI, Dylan Griffin two hits and Landyn Thompson, Harrison Lofton and Brayden Pate an RBI apiece for the Buckeyes. Thompson worked six innings for the pitching win, striking out one and walking three.
Dashawn Jackson tripled and drove in three runs for Henderson.
W. OAK 10, DAINGERFIELD 0: WHITE OAK - Landyn Grant struck out 10, walked one and held Daingerfield to a couple of hits, and Tyler Puckett and Noah Carter combined to drive in seven runs as the White Oak Roughnecks rolled to a 10-0 win over Daingerfield.
Puckett doubled, singled and drove in four runs, and Carter had a couple of singles and three RBI. Collin Wheat added a double and two RBI. Davis Tollier doubled, and Jaxsen Ludlow drove in a run.
N. DIANA 8, SABINE 6: DIANA - The New Diana Eagles built a 6-3 lead early and held on for an 8-6 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Saturday.
Logan Simmons doubled twice and drove in two runs for New Diana. Hayden Thomas added a double and a single. Elliott Foreman had two hits. Jacob Newland drove in two runs, and Austin Kerns and Cohle Sherman chipped in with RBI.
Newland went 5.1 innings on the mound, striking out seven, walking one and giving up three earned runs.
Hudson Pepper and Colt Sparks both doubled twice for Sabine in the loss. Sparks drove in three runs, and Pepper had an RBI. Zach Donovan, Payton McBride and Conner Tucker all contributed two hits. Tucker fanned five, walked one and allowed three earned runs in five innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
HARMONY 8, QUITMAN 1: HARMONY - Tucker Tittle struck out 10, allowed two hits and needed just 86 pitches to take care of 23 batters as the Harmony Eagles moved to 3-0 in district play with an 8-1 win over Quitman.
Boston Seahorn went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, walk and three runs scored. Braxton Baker added a double, two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Landon Wilkerson singled and drove in a run, and Ollie Trimble singled, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
C. HEIGHTS 15, W. RUSK 5: NACOGDOCHES - Luke Taylor and Luke Williamson both homered and drove in three runs to lead the way for Central Heights in a 15-5 win over West Rusk in non-district play on Saturday.
West Rusk finished with two hits, singles by Xander Mason and Jaxon Farquhar, and Darren Nix drove in a run.
O. CITY 6, RIVERCREST 5: ORE CITY - Easton Pena scored to tie the game, and Colby Plasterer scored on the same error to win it as the Ore City Rebels walked off with a 6-5 win over Rivercrest on Saturday.
Pena finished with two hits, and Blake Coppedge and Gage Cavanaugh drove in runs for the Rebels. Maverick Main struck out five, walked three and allowed one earned run in 5.1 innings. Chase Mullens fanned two with one walk in 1.2 innings of work.