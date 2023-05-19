CLASS 4A
BULLARD 3, CARTHAGE 2: CARTHAGE - David Wilson worked a complete game on the mound for Bullard, striking out nine with one walk and five hits allowed as the Panthers earned a 3-2 win over the Carthage Bulldogs to force a third-and-deciding game in a regional quarterfinal series.
Carthage won the opener on Thursday. The teams will meet at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Lufkin to settle things.
Bryson Mason doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for Bullard. Dylan Fowler singled twice, and Jachin Salas and Chase Randall drove in runs for the Panthers.
Braden Smith doubled and scored once in the loss for Carthage. Cale Preston, Todd Register, Brooks Brewster and Noah Paddie all added singles, and Brewster and Connor Cuff drove in runs.
Dillon Davenport took the pitching loss. He struck out four, walked three and gave up three earned runs in seven innings.
CLASS 3A
W. OAK 5, HARMONY 1: WHITEHOUSE - Gavyn Jones homered for the second straight night, Landyn Grant went the distance on the mound for White Oak and the Roughnecks stayed alive in a best-of-three regional quarterfinal playoff series with a 5-1 win over the Harmony Eagles.
Harmony won the opening game of the series on Thursday. The teams will settle things at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Longview High School's Lobo Field.
Jones homered, doubled and drove in three runs for White Oak. Noah Carter, Drake Kneifl and Grant all added singles, with Grant driving in a run.
Grant struck out seven, walked six and gave up one earned run on four hits.
Hayden Johnson, Boston Seahorn, Tucker Tittle and Aiden Tranholt all singled in the loss for Harmony. Tranholt drove in a run. Seahorn struck out four, walked a couple and gave up two earned runs on four hits in five innings.
CLASS A
L. CHAPEL 5, S. BLUFF 2: GRAND SALINE - Dylan Harris tossed a complete game, striking out nine, walking three and giving up a couple of earned runs on four hits as the Leverett's Chapel Lions completed a sweep of a regional quarterfinal series against Sulphur Bluff with a 5-2 win.
The Lions opened the series on Thursday with a 5-4 victory.
On Friday, Demarion Brown doubled and singled, Raymond Espinosa singled twice and drove in a run, Eddie Espinosa added a single and Harris singled and chased a run home. Carson Ford chipped in with a double, and Alec Vickers singled for the Lions.
In the opening game of the series on Thursday, Raymond Espinosa tripled and drove in a run, Blane Reeves doubled and added an RBI and Harris, Wyatt Ford and Dequincy Brown all contributed RBI.
Ford went 5.1 innings on the mound, striking out five and walking five. Raymond Espinosa worked 1.2 scoreless innings.