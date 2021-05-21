Class 3AE. FIELDS 8, N. DIANA 6: BULLARD — Elysian Fields build a 6-0 lead early and held on for an 8-6 win over New Diana on Saturday to win a regional quarterfinal series and advance to next week’s semifinals against Gunter.
The Yellowjackets got a triple and an RBI from Noah Grubbs, three RBI from Logan Presley and three hits and a save on the mound from Ryan Wilkerson to close out the series. Presley added two hits for Elysian Fields, and Jackson Illingworth and Blake Merritt both drove in runs.
Blake Merritt, Landon Swank, Campbell White and Wilkerson all pitched for EF, with Wilkerson getting the final two outs after New Diana had gotten two men on base in the seventh.
Zachary Malone doubled, singled and drove in a run in the loss for New Diana. Jacob Newland had two hits and two RBI, Hayden Thomas three hits and an RBI and Ethan Adkisson and Logan Simmons an RBI apiece.
The Eagles stayed alive in the series on Friday with a 1-0 win behind a dominant performance on the mound from Elliot Foreman.
Foreman went the distance, striking out 13 and walking three while giving up just one hit. He threw 66 of his 105 pitches for strikes.
New Diana got a double from Darren Manes, a single and an RBI from John Lutrell and two singles from Zachary Malone.
Jackson Illingworth struck out six, walked two and gave up one earned run on four hits in seven innings for Elysian Fields. Logan Presley had the lone hit for the Yellowjackets.
ATLANTA 3, HARMONY 1: TATUM — The Atlanta Rabbits completed a series comeback on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Harmony Eagles to advance to next week’s regional semifinals.
Kelby Smith struck out two, walked one and gave up one earned run on five hits in a complete game win on the mound for Atlanta. Smith also had two hits and an RBI, and Ty Graf and Nick Burden drove in runs.
Evan Patterson tripled and Riley Patterson singled and drove in a run for Harmony. Will Young worked a complete game on the mound for the Eagles, striking out three with no walks.
Harmony won the opening game of the series on Thursday, 4-2, but the Rabbits tied the series with a 10-9 walk-off win on Friday and closed things out with Saturday’s win.
Atlanta will take on Boyd or Grandview next week.
Class 2AMCLEOD 8, HAWKINS 7: BULLARD — McLeod scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie it and eventually force extra innings before walking off with an 8-7 win over the Hawkins Hawks in a regional quarterfinal game.
McLeod advanced to the regional semifinals to face Garrison next week.
For Hawkins in the loss, Zach Conde drove in two runs, Dristun Pruitt and Drew Dacus had two hits apiece and Paeton Smith, Jeramy Torres, Dacus and Micah Staruska all drove in runs.
Earlier in the day, Hawkins stayed alive in the series with a 3-1 win.
Julian Frazier struck out 10 with two walks and one earned run allowed in six innings, and Zach Conde fanned three with one walk and no runs or hits allowed in an inning of work for the Hawks.
Braden Adams, Bryce Burns and Micah Staruska all doubled for Hawkins, with Staruska, Burns and Adams driving in runs.