W. RUSK 6, RUSK 5: RUSK - In a playoff tune up game, Jimmie Harper and Will Jackson both doubled, Harper drove in two runs and the West Rusk Raiders rallied for a 6-5 win over Rusk.
Xander Mason had two hits for West Rusk, and Jackson drove in a run. Harper got the pitching win, striking out two and walking three in three innings. Kullen Tavarez struck out four with one walk in two innings, and Carson McCarthy walked one in an inning of work.
West Rusk trailed 5-2 before scoring four times in the top of the seventh.
BROCK 16, N. DIANA 1: BROCK - Brock scored six runs in the third and fourth frames on the way to a 16-1 win over the New Diana Eagles on Saturday.
Hayden Thomas doubled, and Jacob Newland singled and drove in a run for New Diana. Elliott Foreman worked two innings on the mound, striking out one and walking two while giving up one earned run. Peyton Brewer walked four and Remi Rountree struck out two and walked three.
O. CITY 6, L-KILDARE 4: LINDEN - Jordan Escamilla singled twice and drove in two runs, Easton Pena added a couple of hits for the Rebels and Ore City notched a 6-4 win over Linden-Kildare.
Gage Cavenaugh doubled and singled for Ore City. Blake Coppedge, Cadyn Laster and Lee Alford all drove in runs, and Caleb Davidson and Colby Plasterer chipped in with singles.
Chase Mullens went seven innings on the hill, striking out three, walking one and giving up three earned runs.
Kyler Fitts singled and drove in two runs for Linden-Kildare.
ROCKWALL 5, LEGACY 2: ROCKWALL - Rockwall spotted Tyler Legacy a 2-1 lead after one before rallying for a 5-2 win on Saturday.
Jake Overstreet doubled twice and Dylan Garcia drove in two runs for Rockwall.
Ty Arden tripled and Lucas Grundy doubled in the loss for Legacy. Grundy struck out two with three walks and three earned runs allowed in six innings for Legacy.