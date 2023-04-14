S. HILL 5, CENTER 0: CENTER — The Spring Hill Panthers made the most of three hits and a strong outing on the hill from Conner Smeltzer to earn a 5-0 win over the Center Roughriders on Friday.
Smeltzer struck out eight, walked one and gave up just one hit in seven innings.
Carson Tidwell singled and drove in two runs for the Panthers. Trent Thompson and Grant Burton had the other Panther hits, with Burton driving in a run.
CARTHAGE 3, GILMER 2: CARTHAGE — Cale Preston hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to score Braden Smith from third, and the Carthage Bulldogs walked off with a 3-2 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes on Friday.
Carthage scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to tie things, and then won it in the seventh when Smith walked, Ty Chambers bunted for a hit and Maddox Martinez was hit by a pitch to load the bags for Preston.
Todd Register also had an RBI for Carthage.
Dillon Davenport went five innings on the hill, striking out four, walking five and giving up no earned runs. Matthew Smith fanned two with no walks in a scoreless, hitless two innings of action.
Brayden Pate doubled and singled, Dillon Henson and Landyn Thompson had two hits apiece and Travis Collie and Thompson drove in runs for Gilmer. Thompson fanned two, walked three and gave up three earned runs in the pitching loss.
N. DIANA 6, W. OAK 5: DIANA — Cohle Sherman delivered a bases-clearing, two-out single in the bottom of the seventh, and the New Diana Eagles walked off with a 6-5 win over the White Oak Roughnecks on Friday.
White Oak led 5-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh, but Haden Thomas singled, and Jacob Newland walked with one out. Landon Holly then drew a two-out walk to load the bases, and Sherman cleared the bags with a single.
Elliott Foreman doubled and singled for the Eagles, and Logan Simmons added an RBI.
Austin Kerns pitched three innings, striking out two and walking one. Sherman fanned two and walked three in four innings.
Landyn Grant drove in a run for White Oak. Grant also pitched 5.2 innings, striking out seven and walking six while giving up one earned run. Tyler Puckett fanned one and walked two in one inning.
SABINE 8, GLADEWATER 1: LIBERTY CITY — Conner Tucker struck out 11, walked one and gave up one earned run in a complete game for the Cardinals, and Sabine opened up a 4-0 lead after one on the way to an 8-1 win over Gladewater.
Payton McBride homered, singled and drove in two runs for Sabine. Jaydan McPherson had three hits. Colt Sparks added two hits and two RBI. Tucker singled twice and drove in a run, and Braylen Hawkins and Dalton Taylor both singled and chased home runs.
Preston Bohanon doubled, singled twice and drove in a run in the loss for Gladewater.
TATUM 2, W. RUSK 1: TATUM — The Tatum Eagles scored twice in the bottom of the third, and Landen Tovar made them stand with a strong pitching performance in a 2-1 win over the West Rusk Raiders.
Tovar struck out one, walked two and did not allow an earned run on seven hits over seven full frames.
Cam’ron Redwine tripled, Levi Lister doubled and Tovar singled and drove in both Eagle runs.
Will Jackson went six innings for West Rusk, striking out four, walking four and giving up two earned runs. Cole Jackson drove in a run, and Jimmie Harper and Carson Martin had two hits apiece for West Rusk.
ARP 3, JEFFERSON 1: JEFFERSON — The Arp Tigers did all of their damage in a three-run fifth, rallying for a 3-1 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs on Friday.
Bryce Clark doubled and singled and Aden Smith drove in a run for Jefferson in the loss. Brayden Clark struck out six, walked three and gave up two earned runs on five hits in seven innings.
HARMONY 9, MINEOLA 1: HARMONY — Boston Seahorn got the pitching win and collected three hits at the plate, and the Harmony Eagles rolled to a 9-1 win over the Mineola Yellowjackets.
Seahorn struck out eight with no walks, giving up one earned run on three hits in seven full innings.
Hayden Johnson doubled and singled, driving in a run for Harmony. Braxton Baker had two singles and an RBI. Tucker Tittle singled and chased home two runs, and Brayden Phillips contributed an RBI.
B. SANDY 9, U. GROVE 3: UNION GROVE — Jake Johnson dominated on the hill for six innings, Whitson Cox drove in three runs and the Big Sandy Wildcats notched a 9-3 win over the Union Grove Lions.
Johnson struck out 13, walked three and gave up no earned runs. Tyson Tapley fanned one in a scoreless inning.
Cox tripled once and singled twice for the Wildcats. Johnson helped his own cause with two singles and two RBI. Tapley singled and drove in two runs, and Braydon Brown added a single and an RBI.
Colton Cowan had an RBI in the loss for Union Grove. Jacob Griffin worked four innings, striking out five and walking seven. Daniels fanned three and walked three in two innings.
BECKVILLE 13, CARLISLE 0: PRICE — Aiden Brantley struck out 11 with no walks, giving up one hit in five innings to lead the Beckville Bearcats to a 13-0 win over Carlisle.
Matt Barr doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead the way offensively. Brantley added two singles. Braxton Bullock singled twice and drove in a run. Brody Downs chipped in with a single and an RBI. Colby Davidson doubled and chased home two runs. Brock White and Aiden Harris both doubled, and Baker Seegers drove in a run.
L. CHAPEL 7, OVERTON 6: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — The Leverett’s Chapel Lions rallied from a 5-2 deficit, scoring five times in the bottom of the sixth to rally for a 7-6 win against the Overton Mustangs.
DeQuincy Brown and Dylan Harris drove in runs for the Lions. Harris worked 4.2 innings on the mound, striking out one and walking four. Raymond Espinosa fanned one with no walks in 1.2 innings.
Isaiah Hawkins doubled and drove in two runs in the loss for Overton. Bryce Still added two hits, and Rylan Holleman and Brody Brown drove in runs.
Braxton Harper struck out six with no walks and two earned runs allowed in 5.2 innings for the Mustangs.
CHCS 10, HEAT 0: Sawyer Brumit tripled and drove in three runs to pace the offense, and Nathan Long and Owen Holcomb combined on the shutout from the mound as Christian Heritage Classical School notched a 10-0 win over Tyler HEAT.
Long, Holcomb and Cade Brumit all drove in runs for the Sentinels. Long struck out four and walked one, giving up one hit in two innings. Holcomb fanned five with three walks and one hit allowed in his two innings of work.
ET HOMESCHOOL 18, TRINITY 2: TEXARKANA — Caleb Cutler and Beau Thompson drove in five runs apiece, John Robles added four RBI for the Chargers and East Texas Homeschool rolled to an 18-8 win over Trinity Christian.
Robles had three singles. Cutler doubled once and singled twice. Connor Pendergast added a double, single and RBI. Thompson singled twice. Cole Sloan singled twice and drove in a run, and Josh Dragoo belted a home run and drove in a couple of runs.
Dragoo struck out eight with no walks and two earned runs allowed in four innings on the mound. Robles fanned one and walked one in an inning.
SHELBYVILLE 8, GARY 7: GARY — Shelbyville scored five times in the top of the first and held off a late Gary rally for an 8-7 win.
Jasper Mills singled and drove in four runs for Gary, which tied things at 7-7 with a six-run sixth. Shelbyville scored once in the top of the seventh.
David Stephens added three hits for Gary, and Thomas Flowers and Cash Harrold drove in runs.
Dylan Parker had two hits and two RBI for Shelbyville.