P. TREE 3, S. SPRINGS 1: SULPHUR SPRINGS - Max Gidden turned in another strong outing on the hill for Pine Tree, striking out eight, walking three and giving up one earned run in a complete game 3-1 win over Sulphur Springs.
Gidden also had two hits and scored once for the Pirates. Dakylan Johnson doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Matthew Lummus drove in a run for the Pirates.
T. HIGH 4, LONGVIEW 2: Robert Cheney turned in a strong outing on the mound, striking out seven with one walk in seven innings, and the Texas High Tigers edged Longview, 4-2, in District 15-5A action.
Taylor Tatum tripled, doubled and drove in a run in the loss for the Lobos. Al Gatson added a double and an RBI. Connor Cox took the pitching loss, striking out three, walking four and allowing no earned runs in 3.2 innings.
HALLSVILLE 6, MARSHALL 0: HALLSVILLE - Carson Blakeley struck out 13 and scattered four hits on the night, walking none in a shutout effort as Hallsville blanked Marshall 6-0.
Sawyer Dunagan doubled, and Blakeley helped his own cause with two hits and three RBI. Connor White also drove in a run for Hallsville.
Campbell White, Caden Noblit and Jordan Owen all pitched for Marshall. Garrett Cotten, Dallan Shaw, Jacob Oden and Carlos Hill all singled for the Mavs.
S. HILL 8, LINDALE 2: Easton Ballard doubled, singled, drove in four runs and turned in a strong outing on the mound, and the Spring Hill Panthers earned an 8-2 win over Lindale on Friday.
Jax Stovall doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Brennan Ferguson added a triple for the Panthers.
On the mound, Ballard struck out eight, walked two and gave up one earned run in six innings. Marshall Lipsey pitched one scoreless inning, striking out two with no walks.
KILGORE 12, BULLARD 3: KILGORE - Todd House tripled, doubled and drove in four runs, Jason Silvey added three hits and two RBI and the Kilgore Bulldogs used a seven-run second inning to take control on the way to a 12-3 win over Bullard.
Colby Wilkerson added a triple, single and two RBI and Jake Thompson doubled and drove in a run for Kilgore. Heath LaFluer and Cade Henry also chipped in with RBI. LaFleur struck out four and walked six in 5.1 innings for the win.
CARTHAGE 5, CALVARY BAPTIST 3: CARTHAGE - Todd Register doubled twice and drove in a run, Braden Smith had three hits and an RBI and the Carthage Bulldogs notched a 5-3 win over Calvary Baptist.
Connor Cuff doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Bulldogs. Javarian Roquemore had two hits, and Cade Moore added an RBI. Cuff struck out three in two innings, and a total of six Bulldogs saw action on the mound.
P. GROVE 15, GILMER 3: TEXARKANA - Brenton Clark doubled twice, singled twice and drove in six runs for Pleasant Grove as the Hawks notched a 15-3 win over Gilmer.
Aron Bell homered in the loss for Gilmer. Brayden Pate had two hits, and Landon Watson added an RBI.
SABINE 3, N. DIANA 1: LIBERTY CITY - Jace Burns struck out 11, walked one and gave up just one earned run on two hits in a complete game for Sabine as the Cardinals edged New Diana, 3-1.
Sabine didn't manage a hit against New Diana pitchers Ethan Adkisson and Dylan Abernathy, but scratched out three runs on four walks and one Eagle error.
Hayden Thomas homered for New Diana in the loss. Adkisson struck out nine with no walks in four innings, and Abernathy fanned four and walked four in two frames.
H. SPRINGS 8, GLADEWATER 3: GLADEWATER - Pat Boyd, Ryan Vaughan and Trenton Pemberton all had two hits, with Boyd driving in two runs and Vaughan, Pemberton, Chase Brown and E.J. Searcy adding RBI for Hughes Springs in an 8-3 win over Gladewater.
Vaughan struck out nine with one walk in 6.2 innings for the pitching win.
Austin Verner had two hits, and Zachary Polanco doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Gladewater. Tanner Gothard struck out eight, walked none and gave up two earned runs in 4.2 innings.
W. OAK 17, O. CITY 2: ORE CITY - Landon Anderson, Alex Scott and Dylan Creager all had two hits for White Oak, and Tyler Puckett dominated on the hill for the Roughnecks in a 17-2 win over Ore City.
Anderson, Cayson Siegley and Gavyn Jones all drove in two runs for White Oak. Siegley and Max Tramel both doubled, and Scott, Creager, Tramel and Puckett added RBI. Puckett struck out 12 with two walks, allowing no earned runs and holding Ore City hitless.
W. RUSK 14, JEFFERSON 3: NEW LONDON - Jaxon Farquhar doubled, singled and drove in four runs, Cole Jackson added a double, single and three RBI and West Rusk rolled to a 14-3 win over Jefferson.
Xander Mason had a double and two RBI for the Raiders, and Will Jackson chipped in with a single and an RBI. Farquhar struck out seven and walked three in six innings for the pitching win.
HARLETON 11, WASKOM 1: HARLETON -Taber Childs homered and drove in two runs, Dylan Dunagan and Luke Wright had two hits and two RBI apiece and the Harleton Wildcats notched an 11-1 win over Waskom.
Dunagan, Hunter Shirts, Wright and Blake Weaver all doubled for Harleton. Cameron Johnson, Braden Hopkins, Weaver and Shirts all collected RBI. Hopkins earned the pitching win, striking out six with two walks and one earned run allowed in six innings.
TATUM 24, ARP 2: ARP - Aidan Anthony and Truitt Anthony both doubled twice, and Tatum pounded out 16 hits in a 24-2 win over Arp.
Aidan Anthony finished with four hits and two RBI. Truitt Anthony had two hits and drove in three runs. Landen Tovar tripled, singled and drove in four runs. Reese Milam doubled, singled and had an RBI, and Mason Whiddon added a double and an RBI. Cayden Tatum drove in two runs, Ashby Anthony had a single and three RBI, Camron Redwine had two hits and two RBI and Levi Lister drove in a run.
Aidan Anthony struck out 10, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings for the win.
E. FIELDS 7, TROUP 4: ELYSIAN FIELDS - David Hudson singled twice and drove in two runs, and Lawson Swank, Jase Alaniz and Judson Illingworth all had two hits and an RBI for Elysian Fields in a 7-4 win over Troup.
Kip Lewis chipped in with two hits, and Brody Parker drove in a run for EF. Alaniz worked 5.1 innings on the mound for the win, striking out two and walking two. Parker fanned two and walked one in 2.1 innings.
HAWKINS 13, N. SUMMERFIELD 0: HAWKINS - Braden Adams and Jeramy Torres combined on a five-inning no-hitter, with Adams fanning 15 and walking two in 4.2 innings, as Hawkins blasted New Summerfield 13-0.
Bryce Burns doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Hawkins. Micah Staruska had two hits and an RBI, and Brenden Elkins singled and dove in one run.
HARMONY 10, DAINGERFIELD 0: Spencer Wall and Boston Seahorn had two hits apiece, and Landen Wilkerson and Cooper Wadding combined on a shutout for Harmony in a 10-0 win over Daingerfield.
Wadding doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Seahorn and Will Young had two RBI apiece for the Eagles. Tanner Tittle, Riley Patterson and Tucker Tittle also drove in runs.
Wilkerson fanned five and walked one in four innings, and Wadding struck out two with no walks in one frame.
LATE THURSDAY
CHCS SWEEPS: Christian Heritage Classical School earned 16-0 and 21-0 wins over St. Mary's on Thursday.
In the 16-0 win, Luke Land had an inside the park home run for CHCS and Blanton Mansfield swiped a base for St. Mary's.
Trey Stone went 3-for-4 with three runs scored for CHCS in the second game.
ETHS DROPS 2: ARLINGTON - At the Dallas Homeschool Tournament, the East Texas Homeschool Chargers fell 6-2 to THESA and 2-1 to TACA Black on Thursday.
Against THESA, Beau Thompson, Connor Pendergast, Josh Dragoo, Ethan Gallant and Spencer Fontenot all singled and Thompson and Gallant drove in runs for the Chagers. Dragoo struck out four and walked three in seven innings.
Dade Goforth singled and drove in a run and Dragoo and Gallant added singles for the Chargers against TACA Black. Luke Goforth struck out seven, walked one and allowed two earned runs in five innings pitched.